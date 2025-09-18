Bestselling author Mel Robbins is bringing her Let Them Tour 2026 to Phoenix

Her book, "The Let Them Theory," is proof positive that people are always looking for new ways to make life better and to understand themselves and how they tick — it has sold over 7 million copies.
During the events, Robbins will share breakthroughs and life-changing tools from that top-of-the-charts bestseller.
Robbins uses a variety of avenues to reach people, from her self-titled podcast, a well-received TEDx talk called "How to Stop Screwing Yourself Over," and other books that promote ways to conquer life's challenges.
Expanding her presence and following a sold-out debut tour earlier this year, Robbins is appearing in 15 new cities around the world, with several dates in Australia, and is really excited to get back to it.
"I had no idea just how powerful, moving, and fun it would feel to be in-person live with all of you,” said Robbins. “You dragged your friends, your parents, your kids, your dates and we laughed, cried and shouted 'LET THEM' like our lives depended on it. We are doing this again — and this time we're going bigger with more shows, more countries, more laughs, more interaction, more confetti and more reasons to feel alive again, “ she shared in a press release about the tour.
On this round of tour dates, audiences can expect brand-new content and stories that have not been shared previously. Robbins' goal is to inspire people to take the action needed to get rid of things that hold them back, and she uses a mix of scientific tools, humor, and honesty.
Presale tickets are available at 1 p.m. local time on September 23, and the general on-sale starts at 10 a.m. local time on September 25.
Here is the complete list of dates for Mel Robbins' Let Them Tour 2026:
- March 20, Auckland, New Zealand, Civic Theatre
- March 23, Brisbane, Australia, Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Center
- March 25, Sydney, Australia, ICC Sydney Theatre
- March 28, Melbourne, Australia, MCEC Plenary Theatre
- April 15, Denver, Colorado, Bellco
- April 18, Minneapolis, Minnesota, Orpheum Theatre
- April 20, Detroit, Michigan, Fox Theatre
- April 22, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, The Met
- April 25, Atlanta, Georgia, Fox Theater
- April 28, Sugar Land, Texas, Smart Financial
- April 29, Grand Prairie, Texas, Texas Trust
- May 2, Phoenix, AZ, Arizona Financial Theatre
- May 4, San Jose, California, San Jose Civic
- May 6, Seattle, Washington, WAMU
- May 10, Vancouver, British Columbia, Orpheum Theatre