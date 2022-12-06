Support Us

Metro Phoenix's Best Christmas and Holiday Light Displays in 2022

December 6, 2022 7:36AM

'Tis the season in the Valley for Xmas excess when it comes to holiday lights.
For some Valley residents, too much Christmas is never enough. Everyone indulges in a little excess while celebrating the holidays, but some folks take things to the extreme.

Lights and decorations are as much a part of holidays in metro Phoenix as buying tamales or trucking in snow. The razzle-dazzle of lights is everywhere to be seen, from local businesses and landmarks to modest arrays of lights on thousands of houses and Yuletide die-hards who go all out with dressing up their homes.

Others, though, dial things up to 11, spending enormous amounts of cash decking their domiciles with enough lights, ornaments, animated figures, and festive decorations to make Clark W. Griswold from National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation jealous. Several go even bigger than that. A few holiday light displays span multiple houses across a large chunk of neighborhoods. One is large enough to drive your vehicle through. Several have been featured on ABC's reality show The Great Christmas Light Fight. Best of all, they're all free to the public.

Many of these folks are included in our annual compilation of the biggest, boldest, and most over-the-top home displays across the Valley, from Gilbert to Goodyear and beyond. Read on and make plans to visit as many as you can, as most will only be around until the new year.

Central Phoenix
click to enlarge
Lee and Patricia Sepanek's house in Arcadia is a holiday favorite.
Benjamin Leatherman

Sepanek Residence

4415 East Calle Tuberia
Lee and Patricia Sepanek's annual outdoor display is as massive as it is popular. Thousands flock to their Arcadia home for a cheery tableau of 250,000 lights, inflatables, animatronic figures, and kitschy window displays containing ornaments and dioramas while Santa and his reindeer soar overhead. As always, they'll screen holiday movies on video screens and serve free cups of hot cocoa. Hours: Runs nightly, 6 to 10 p.m., through early January.

Pinchot Avenue's Candy Canes

2801 East Pinchot Avenue
You could easily drive this two-block stretch of Pinchot Avenue between 26th and 28th streets dotted by a series of candy canes wrapped in lights, but it's better as a walking experience. Along the way, you'll spy an illuminated Christmas star and peace symbol hanging overhead and a series of vintage houses, some of which are festively decorated. Hours: Nightly starting at dusk through early January.

Willetta Street

714 West Willetta Street
The historic feel of this circa 1920s American Colonial Revival-style home will be accentuated by 1,000 retro lights throughout the holiday season. Feel free to get an eyeful while driving past or stop and admire it from the sidewalk. Hours: On display nightly starting at dusk.

North Valley
click to enlarge
North Phoenix Lights is located near Central Avenue and Union Hills Drive.
Carl Jimenez

North Phoenix Lights

18639 North First Avenue
You'll lose count of the multitude of vintage plastic blow mold figurines Carl Jimenez packs into his front yard (we gave up at 56). There are Santas and elves. Nutcrackers and toy soldiers. Christmas trees and glowing gifts. New this year: A photo-op called "Gingerassic Park" where you can get pics with inflatable dinosaurs "from the Christmas that time forgot." Hours: Nightly, 6 to 9 p.m., through December 25.

Makela Family Light Show

104 West Marco Polo Road
In the mood to headbang during the holidays? Dial up 91.9 FM on your car's radio to hear EDM remixes of Yuletide favorites and other fast-paced tunes driving this home's kinetic, 15-minute-long light show. Leave the glowsticks at home, though, as their 30,000-ish pixels offer plenty of illuminated fun. Hours: On display 6 to 10 p.m., Sunday through Thursday; 6 to 10:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday, through December 31.

ReinDeer Valley Christmas

3302 West Adobe Dam Road
If all the Mickey Mouse heads amid the 55,000-plus lights of this display weren't enough of a hint, the family behind ReinDeer Valley Christmas loves the character. There are even more Mickeys this year, including a re-creation of Disneyland's Cinderella Castle with his silhouette at the center. They've also added a Rudolph-themed area in their side yard and a Christmas tree-shaped photo op. Hours: Nightly, 6 to 10 p.m., with bubbles and snow on weekends, through January 1.

Van Boven Residence

2507 East Vista Drive
Tom Van Boven’s north Phoenix property is festooned with a total of 85,000 LED lights that sparkle and glow after sundown. The display also includes numerous trees, illuminated icicles, a nativity scene, a gingerbread house, and multiple snowmen and other characters. Hours: On display nightly through early January.
click to enlarge
The Scary Christmas House in Glendale.
Jacob Tyler Dunn

Scary Christmas House

4431 West Escuda Drive, Glendale
Fans of The Nightmare Before Christmas will exclaim "What's this? What's this?" when walking through this monstrously-sized tribute to the animated film in Glendale. Bob Spacy Jr. channeled Jack Skellington's can-do spirit when creating the display, hand-building props, scenes, characters, and elements. Like the Pumpkin King, he spends countless hours prepping for the holidays. This year, there are more lights, a cutout of Santa dangling in Oogie Boogie's lair, a snake eating a Christmas tree, and skeleton reindeer pulling Jack in a sleigh. (Also new: Spacy's created a nonprofit Scary Christmas Foundation to provide support to families in need.) Hours: 6 to 10 p.m., Sunday through Thursday; 6 to 11 p.m., Friday and Saturday, through December 28.

Miracle on 34th Lane

22415 North 34th Lane
James MacGregor got bitten by the holiday decorating bug in 2014 after putting up some strings of lights. Eight Christmases later, his property is covered by a vast display with 40,000 bulbs, a 20-foot-tall tree, glowing snowflakes and figures, a miniature Ferris wheel and carousel, and a scene in his garage starring Santa Claus. Hours: Nightly, 6 to 10:30 p.m., through December 31, weather permitting.

Christmas Lights on Voltaire

4600-4800 East Voltaire Avenue
You won't find a better example of "the more the merrier" than this collection of a dozen homes linked together by a synchronized light show. Located on Voltaire Avenue between 46th and 48th streets and also along Sharon Drive and 46th Place, each is uniquely decorated and features lighting schemes flashing in unison to music available on 98.1 FM.Hours: 5:30 to 10 p.m., Monday through Thursday; 5:30 to 11 p.m., Friday through Sunday, through early January.

Moon Valley's 12 Homes of Christmas

Moon Valley Neighborhood
Spend an evening cruising around the area west of Seventh Street between Greenway Parkway and Thunderbird Road and you'll witness dozens of homes dressed up in dazzling and creative ways. It's part of an annual contest where Moon Valley homeowners attempt to outdo each other for awards and bragging rights. A list of participants and winners is available via an app available at app.moonvalley.org. Hours: Nightly through early January.

West Valley

click to enlarge
Emilio Palacio shows off his love of South Park during the holidays.
Benjamin Leatherman

Palacio Residence

7734 North 41st Avenue
Like South Park? You'll love Emilio Palacio's tribute populated by 75-plus characters from the animated show's 25-year history. Plywood versions of old-school favorites like Scuzzlebutt, Mrs. Crabtree, the Underpants Gnomes, A.W.E.S.O.M.-O, and even Les Claypool (who sang the show's theme) adorn the lawn, porch, and roof of his home alongside newer characters. Each was handmade by Palacio, a die-hard fan of the program who began the display in 2000. Hours: Dusk to 11 p.m., through early January.

Phoenix Winter Wonderland

4237 West State Avenue
David Chuchla spends six months prepping Winter Wonderland, his voluminous display, adorning every inch of his home's interior and exterior. Out front are 80,000-plus lights and hundreds of plastic and animatronic characters in his yard and on the roof. Inside, visitors can check out rooms containing countless Christmas ornaments, miniatures, collectibles, and ephemera. Needless to say, Chuchla goes all out and then some. Hours: Nightly, 6 to 10 p.m., through December 31.

Redneck Christmas

3353 West Northview Avenue
Y’all will want to amble over to this west Valley display where the twang of country music can be heard and a collection of more than 100 themed inflatables can be seen. They’re spread out across an enormous lawn and range from cute (a dinosaur playing guitar) and folksy (Santa Claus going fishing) to downright humorous, like the one shaped like a poop emoji. You might also run into a redneck version of The Grinch, depending on the evening. Hours: Nightly, 6 to 10 p.m., weather permitting.

Christmas Winter Wonderland

5315 West Cholla Street, Glendale
The walk-through display outside this Glendale home is definitely one of the best in the Valley due to the sheer quantity of lights it features. More than 700,000 glowing LEDs are arranged both on the residence and throughout its front yard, winking and flashing as music by Trans-Siberian Orchestra and other holiday songs are played. Add in 150-plus inflatables and you’ve got a memorable experience. Hours: 5 to 9 p.m., Sundays through Thursdays; and 5 to 10 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays, weather permitting.
click to enlarge
Mel and Patti Tasker's drive-through display boasts 300,000 lights and hundreds of colorful cutouts.
Benjamin Leatherman

Laveen Christmas House & Drive-Thru Cartoon Wonderland

8211 South 63rd Avenue, Laveen Village
It's not surprising Mel and Patti Tasker won an episode of The Great Christmas Light Fight. Their drive-through display is one of the biggest in Arizona and a wonderland of 300,000 multicolored LEDs, a bestiary of illuminated zoo animals, and 400-plus handpainted cutouts of comic book and cartoon characters. Head over and see if you agree. Hours: Nightly, 6 p.m. to 1 a.m., through January 1.

Silvas Residence

2483 South 161st Drive, Goodyear
Each holiday season, Antonio Silvas crafts a display inspired by Disney films. This year, it's Beauty and the Beast meets Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. Cutouts of Dopey, Sleepy, and Grumpy stand on a field of lights in his yard alongside Cogsworth, Lumière, and Mrs. Potts while Belle and Beast dance in the background, and songs from both flicks fill the air. Hours: 6 to 10 p.m., Sunday through Friday; 6 to 11 p.m., Sunday, through January 3.

Bob Sanda

13204 South 176th Avenue, Goodyear
Bob Sanda started putting together Christmas displays with his twin brother, Gary, at age 11 and continues the tradition to this day. Outside his home, he builds enormous facades steeped in both reverence and revelry. The 2022 edition pays tribute to "The Little Drummer Boy" with a manger, angels, shepherds, and gifts, all of which are aglow with LEDs. Hours: 6 to 9 p.m., Sunday through Thursday; 6 to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday through January 1.

The Lights on Evergreen

3131 North Evergreen Street, Buckeye
A mesmerizing audio-visual feast plays out hourly across 24,000 LED pixels covering icicles, candy canes, pinwheels, and stars arranged throughout the front of the Rutt-Williams family's two-story house. Everything sequenced to a playlist of Christmas music (natch) heard on 93.9 FM. Every Sunday will start with an 11-minute-long Disney princess medley. Hours: Friday and Saturday, 6 to 9 p.m.; 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., Sunday, through December 30.
click to enlarge
Joe Sirakis' Disney-heavy holiday display.
Joe Sirakis

Joe Sirakis

8374 West Meadow Drive, Peoria
Peoria's Joe Sirakis has been decorating his home for more than a decade and this year's effort is his biggest yet. It involves 36,315 lights, 60 handpainted wooden cutouts of Disney characters like Winnie the Pooh and Tigger, bubble and show machines, and a 25-foot-tall mega-tree topped with Mickey Mouse's outline. Hours: 5:30 to 10 p.m., Monday through Thursday; 5:30 to 11 p.m., Friday through Sunday, through December 25.

A Molar Christmas

8252 West Camino De Oro, Peoria
This massive display encompassing three neighboring houses is the brainchild of retired dentist Charles Gatti (hence its name) and offers leaping arches, a 25-foot-tall tree, a large cross, and 128,000 LEDs synced to music broadcast over a low-power FM transmitter. Santa, Buddy Elf, and other holiday characters will visit on certain nights. Hours: Nightly, 5:30 to 10:30 p.m., until January 2.

Kulmans' Holiday House of Lights to Music

7850 West Charter Oak Road, Peoria
Colorful doesn't even begin to describe the vivid hues of the Kulman family's dazzling display, which boasts 30,000-plus animated LED pixels adorning a series of singing trees, rooftop snowflakes, and arches. Tune into 94.1 FM to hear a soundtrack of holiday songs of the rock, pop, and traditional variety accompanying their light show. Hours: Nightly from dusk until dawn.
click to enlarge
Its inflatables galore outside of Catherine Sirakis' house.
Catherine Sirakis

Catherine Sirakis

8820 West Echo Lane, Peoria
To say that Catherine Sirakis goes all out with her display isn't just a lot of hot air. A total of 30 themed inflatables, ranging from various Santas and snowmen to The Grinch, fill her yard while 15,000 lights decorate her home. Visitors can also take photos underneath an illuminated arch and score free candy canes. Hours: On display 6 to 11 p.m., through January 7, weather permitting.

The Lights on Maui

13439 West Maui Lane, Surprise
Don't expect "Mele Kalikimaka" to be belted out by the singing trees of this display during its 50-minute-long animated shows. Instead, the music will be in the holiday and Disney vein, which complement all the flashing pixels. Enjoy the view in your vehicle or bring blankets, lawn chairs, and other seating. Hours: 6 to 10 p.m., Sunday through Thursday; 6 to 11 p.m., Friday and Saturday, through December 31.

Lights on Larkspur

14639 West Larkspur Drive, Surprise
There's nothing Grinchy about this joyous family-run display awash with color courtesy of its 14,000 LEDs. A spellbinding light show features flashing snowflakes, singing Christmas bulbs, and glittering holiday trees. Kids can also deposit their letters to Jolly Old Saint Nick in an illuminated mailbox. Hours: Stop by from 5:45 to 9 p.m., Monday through Friday; and 5:45 to 10 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, through December 31.

Scottsdale
click to enlarge
Benjamin Leatherman

Winter Wonderland Arizona

8414 East Valley Vista Drive, Scottsdale
Scottsdale's Winter Wonderland Arizona is big on holiday magic and just plain big. It fills the front, back, and side yards of the Birketts' four-bedroom home with plenty of things to see and do. An enchanted castle sits on the roof. The yard contains a field of lights and a snow-covered tree. Along the side, inflatables and a fire pit are next to a rustic mine leading to a backyard pool with characters from Frozen. It's typically crowded, so plan for extra time to find parking. Hours: Nightly, 6 to 10 p.m., from December 10 through January 2.

Cox Family Lights

8607 East Via Del Palacio, Scottsdale
facebook.com/coxfamilylightsaz
How do members of Gen Z celebrate the holidays? If you're 18-year-old Scottsdale resident Brolin Cox, you deck out your family's sprawling property with a 20-foot-tall mega tree and 40,000 glittering bulbs, synchronize them to 15 different holiday themes for a 40-minute-long light show, and collect donations from visitors to benefit local charities. Hours: Nightly, 6 to 10 p.m., through December 31.

Southeast Valley
click to enlarge
Michael and Shelley Pelky have been decorating their Mesa home for decades.
Tom Carlson

Pelky Residence

1335 North Papillon Circle, Mesa
What started out 24 years ago as a few strings of icicles put up by Michael and Shelley Pelky has since become an enormous annual display covering the front of their home. It features choruses of angels and a nativity scene along with herds of reindeer, a candy cane forest, and scores of pop-cultural and holiday characters. Hours: Nightly from 5:30 to 11 p.m., through December 25.

Dingman Residence (a.k.a Santa's Runway)

2329 North Recker Road, #104, Mesa
You might not see Kris Kringle bringing his sleigh in for a landing at Danny Dingman's display, which features landing lights lining the driveway, but you'll encounter a festive scene with 85,000 lights and scores of decorations. There is also a cast of Disney characters, a few miniature Ferris wheels, various animals, and numerous luminarias. Hours: Operates nightly through December 31.

Mesa Christmas

1610 East Hermosa Vista Drive, Mesa
Every year, retired pediatrician David Kipp gifts the public with this expansive animated display utilizing 30,000 lights, 5,700 LED pixels, and video screens that transform his two-story home into a joyous mix of color and revelry. Visitors can walk through a glowing tunnel or watch bulbs twinkle in time to Christmastime classics like "Jingle Bells." Hours: Nightly, 6 to 9 p.m., through December 25.

The Keeleys' Light Show

1851 South Brighton Circle, Mesa
The Keeley family's stunning animated light shows might be big on TikTok (nabbing 300,000-plus views on some videos), but they're better in person. Trust us. More than 25,000 LEDs dance about the trees, arches, and other decorations in their yard, accentuated by a varied soundtrack of songs like Snoop Dogg and Anna Kendrick's "Winter Wonderland/Here Comes Santa Claus" and Ed Sheeran's "Shivers."
Hours: Nightly, 6 to 10 p.m., through December 31.
click to enlarge
Benjamin Leatherman

M&S Lights

11161 East Starkey Avenue, Mesa
Stacie and Mike Parsons showcase a love for all things Disney with their vividly colored home display. Out front, there's an arch inspired by Disneyland's "It's a Small World." Elsewhere, there are cutouts of Mickey and Minnie, a Buzz Lightyear figure, and a BB-8 inflatable. The couple shares the magic with their neighbors, as five adjacent houses are part of an interconnected, computerized light show.
Hours: 5:30 to 9 p.m., Sunday through Thursday; 5:30 to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday, through December 31.

Christmas on Orchid Lane

6480 West Orchid Lane, Chandler
Here's a holiday pro tip: If you'd like to see several decorated homes in a single trip, head for this upscale street in Chandler's Ray Ranch Estates where a series of distinctive displays are set up on 16 neighboring residences. You can also get photos in front of a large sleigh and other Insta-worthy props or just take in all the joyful sights. Hours: 6 to 9 p.m., through December 31.

Santa Train

541 East Mountain Sky Avenue, Ahwatukee
There's plenty of charm to Frank and Dianne Polimene's Santa Train display, which has chugged along for a few decades now. It includes whimsical touches like a dancing Santa, a cactus elf house, and stuffed animals riding a pint-sized Ferris wheel. The centerpiece is a 1/6th-scale locomotive circling an 80-foot track and dispensing candy canes. If you're into Christmas kitsch, you can choo-choo-choose to stop by.
Hours: Open nightly until 11 p.m., through January 1.

Lights on Liberty Lane

396 West Liberty Lane, Gilbert
Cascades of vibrant colors swirl, ebb, and flow across the Richins family's two-story home during amazing choreographed audio and visual sequences set to holiday music. (It's so impressive that The Great Christmas Light Fight showcased the house in 2017.) Their neighbors share in the fun, as the display's 110,000 lights are spread across a dozen adjacent homes. Hours: Operates nightly, 6 to 10 p.m., through December 28.
click to enlarge
Peanuts Airport.
Tom Carlson

Peanuts Airport

1146 North Quail Lane, Gilbert
Anyone who associates the holidays with the Peanuts gang will enjoy this adorable airport-like scene with 30,000 lights and cutouts of Charlie Brown, Lucy, Peppermint Patty, and other characters. Snoopy also makes an appearance, piloting a Sopwith Camel while dressed as a World War I ace. We're sure the late Charles Schulz would've loved this display, too. Hours: Available nightly, 5 p.m. to midnight, through January 1.

Christmas on Comstock

3642 East Comstock Drive, Gilbert
This cooperative display won a 2015 episode of The Great Christmas Light Fight, and it's easy to see why. An animated light show spans 13 homes and utilizes 110,000 bulbs, 50,000 feet of wire, 300-plus strobes, various snow machines, and other attractions to wow visitors. It's both a drivable and walkable experience. Hours: Operates 6 to 10 p.m., Sunday through Thursday; 6 to 10:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday, through December 30.

Christmas on Milky Way

4606 West Milky Way, Chandler
You won't need the James Webb Space Telescope to spot the constellation of 25 color-changing LED stars atop Frank Kostyun's house. They easily stand out in the darkness while twinkling in concert with the 140,000 lights making up this astro-themed display, which also includes custom-programmed animation set to music and a 45-foot-tall tree resembling a rocket plume. Far out.
Hours: Nightly, 6 to 10 p.m., through January 1.

A Winters Dream

37868 North Bonnie Lane, San Tan Valley
It's admittedly a drive to get to this quaint DIY display, but one worth a tank of gas. Brandon and Alina McCaslin create a serene milieu outside their home where polar bears and reindeer frolic among snowy hills. A music and light show happens nightly, but visit on weekends when it includes snowfall and special effects, as well as visits from various characters. Hours: 6 to 10 p.m. nightly, through December 25.
