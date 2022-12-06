Metro Phoenix's Best Christmas and Holiday Light Displays in 2022

Lights and decorations are as much a part of holidays in metro Phoenix as buying tamales or trucking in snow. The razzle-dazzle of lights is everywhere to be seen, from local businesses and landmarks to modest arrays of lights on thousands of houses and Yuletide die-hards who go all out with dressing up their homes.
Others, though, dial things up to 11, spending enormous amounts of cash decking their domiciles with enough lights, ornaments, animated figures, and festive decorations to make Clark W. Griswold from National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation jealous. Several go even bigger than that. A few holiday light displays span multiple houses across a large chunk of neighborhoods. One is large enough to drive your vehicle through. Several have been featured on ABC's reality show The Great Christmas Light Fight. Best of all, they're all free to the public.
Many of these folks are included in our annual compilation of the biggest, boldest, and most over-the-top home displays across the Valley, from Gilbert to Goodyear and beyond. Read on and make plans to visit as many as you can, as most will only be around until the new year.
Central Phoenix
Sepanek Residence
4415 East Calle TuberiaLee and Patricia Sepanek's annual outdoor display is as massive as it is popular. Thousands flock to their Arcadia home for a cheery tableau of 250,000 lights, inflatables, animatronic figures, and kitschy window displays containing ornaments and dioramas while Santa and his reindeer soar overhead. As always, they'll screen holiday movies on video screens and serve free cups of hot cocoa. Hours: Runs nightly, 6 to 10 p.m., through early January.
Pinchot Avenue's Candy Canes
2801 East Pinchot AvenueYou could easily drive this two-block stretch of Pinchot Avenue between 26th and 28th streets dotted by a series of candy canes wrapped in lights, but it's better as a walking experience. Along the way, you'll spy an illuminated Christmas star and peace symbol hanging overhead and a series of vintage houses, some of which are festively decorated. Hours: Nightly starting at dusk through early January.
Willetta Street
714 West Willetta StreetThe historic feel of this circa 1920s American Colonial Revival-style home will be accentuated by 1,000 retro lights throughout the holiday season. Feel free to get an eyeful while driving past or stop and admire it from the sidewalk. Hours: On display nightly starting at dusk.
North Valley
North Phoenix Lights
18639 North First AvenueYou'll lose count of the multitude of vintage plastic blow mold figurines Carl Jimenez packs into his front yard (we gave up at 56). There are Santas and elves. Nutcrackers and toy soldiers. Christmas trees and glowing gifts. New this year: A photo-op called "Gingerassic Park" where you can get pics with inflatable dinosaurs "from the Christmas that time forgot." Hours: Nightly, 6 to 9 p.m., through December 25.
Makela Family Light Show
104 West Marco Polo RoadIn the mood to headbang during the holidays? Dial up 91.9 FM on your car's radio to hear EDM remixes of Yuletide favorites and other fast-paced tunes driving this home's kinetic, 15-minute-long light show. Leave the glowsticks at home, though, as their 30,000-ish pixels offer plenty of illuminated fun. Hours: On display 6 to 10 p.m., Sunday through Thursday; 6 to 10:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday, through December 31.
ReinDeer Valley Christmas
3302 West Adobe Dam RoadIf all the Mickey Mouse heads amid the 55,000-plus lights of this display weren't enough of a hint, the family behind ReinDeer Valley Christmas loves the character. There are even more Mickeys this year, including a re-creation of Disneyland's Cinderella Castle with his silhouette at the center. They've also added a Rudolph-themed area in their side yard and a Christmas tree-shaped photo op. Hours: Nightly, 6 to 10 p.m., with bubbles and snow on weekends, through January 1.
Van Boven Residence
2507 East Vista DriveTom Van Boven’s north Phoenix property is festooned with a total of 85,000 LED lights that sparkle and glow after sundown. The display also includes numerous trees, illuminated icicles, a nativity scene, a gingerbread house, and multiple snowmen and other characters. Hours: On display nightly through early January.
Scary Christmas House
4431 West Escuda Drive, GlendaleFans of The Nightmare Before Christmas will exclaim "What's this? What's this?" when walking through this monstrously-sized tribute to the animated film in Glendale. Bob Spacy Jr. channeled Jack Skellington's can-do spirit when creating the display, hand-building props, scenes, characters, and elements. Like the Pumpkin King, he spends countless hours prepping for the holidays. This year, there are more lights, a cutout of Santa dangling in Oogie Boogie's lair, a snake eating a Christmas tree, and skeleton reindeer pulling Jack in a sleigh. (Also new: Spacy's created a nonprofit Scary Christmas Foundation to provide support to families in need.) Hours: 6 to 10 p.m., Sunday through Thursday; 6 to 11 p.m., Friday and Saturday, through December 28.
Miracle on 34th Lane
22415 North 34th LaneJames MacGregor got bitten by the holiday decorating bug in 2014 after putting up some strings of lights. Eight Christmases later, his property is covered by a vast display with 40,000 bulbs, a 20-foot-tall tree, glowing snowflakes and figures, a miniature Ferris wheel and carousel, and a scene in his garage starring Santa Claus. Hours: Nightly, 6 to 10:30 p.m., through December 31, weather permitting.
Christmas Lights on Voltaire
4600-4800 East Voltaire AvenueYou won't find a better example of "the more the merrier" than this collection of a dozen homes linked together by a synchronized light show. Located on Voltaire Avenue between 46th and 48th streets and also along Sharon Drive and 46th Place, each is uniquely decorated and features lighting schemes flashing in unison to music available on 98.1 FM.Hours: 5:30 to 10 p.m., Monday through Thursday; 5:30 to 11 p.m., Friday through Sunday, through early January.
Moon Valley's 12 Homes of Christmas
Moon Valley NeighborhoodSpend an evening cruising around the area west of Seventh Street between Greenway Parkway and Thunderbird Road and you'll witness dozens of homes dressed up in dazzling and creative ways. It's part of an annual contest where Moon Valley homeowners attempt to outdo each other for awards and bragging rights. A list of participants and winners is available via an app available at app.moonvalley.org. Hours: Nightly through early January.
West Valley
Palacio Residence
7734 North 41st AvenueLike South Park? You'll love Emilio Palacio's tribute populated by 75-plus characters from the animated show's 25-year history. Plywood versions of old-school favorites like Scuzzlebutt, Mrs. Crabtree, the Underpants Gnomes, A.W.E.S.O.M.-O, and even Les Claypool (who sang the show's theme) adorn the lawn, porch, and roof of his home alongside newer characters. Each was handmade by Palacio, a die-hard fan of the program who began the display in 2000. Hours: Dusk to 11 p.m., through early January.
Phoenix Winter Wonderland
4237 West State AvenueDavid Chuchla spends six months prepping Winter Wonderland, his voluminous display, adorning every inch of his home's interior and exterior. Out front are 80,000-plus lights and hundreds of plastic and animatronic characters in his yard and on the roof. Inside, visitors can check out rooms containing countless Christmas ornaments, miniatures, collectibles, and ephemera. Needless to say, Chuchla goes all out and then some. Hours: Nightly, 6 to 10 p.m., through December 31.
Redneck Christmas
3353 West Northview AvenueY’all will want to amble over to this west Valley display where the twang of country music can be heard and a collection of more than 100 themed inflatables can be seen. They’re spread out across an enormous lawn and range from cute (a dinosaur playing guitar) and folksy (Santa Claus going fishing) to downright humorous, like the one shaped like a poop emoji. You might also run into a redneck version of The Grinch, depending on the evening. Hours: Nightly, 6 to 10 p.m., weather permitting.
Christmas Winter Wonderland
5315 West Cholla Street, Glendale The walk-through display outside this Glendale home is definitely one of the best in the Valley due to the sheer quantity of lights it features. More than 700,000 glowing LEDs are arranged both on the residence and throughout its front yard, winking and flashing as music by Trans-Siberian Orchestra and other holiday songs are played. Add in 150-plus inflatables and you’ve got a memorable experience. Hours: 5 to 9 p.m., Sundays through Thursdays; and 5 to 10 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays, weather permitting.
Laveen Christmas House & Drive-Thru Cartoon Wonderland
8211 South 63rd Avenue, Laveen VillageIt's not surprising Mel and Patti Tasker won an episode of The Great Christmas Light Fight. Their drive-through display is one of the biggest in Arizona and a wonderland of 300,000 multicolored LEDs, a bestiary of illuminated zoo animals, and 400-plus handpainted cutouts of comic book and cartoon characters. Head over and see if you agree. Hours: Nightly, 6 p.m. to 1 a.m., through January 1.
Silvas Residence
2483 South 161st Drive, GoodyearEach holiday season, Antonio Silvas crafts a display inspired by Disney films. This year, it's Beauty and the Beast meets Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. Cutouts of Dopey, Sleepy, and Grumpy stand on a field of lights in his yard alongside Cogsworth, Lumière, and Mrs. Potts while Belle and Beast dance in the background, and songs from both flicks fill the air. Hours: 6 to 10 p.m., Sunday through Friday; 6 to 11 p.m., Sunday, through January 3.
Bob Sanda
13204 South 176th Avenue, GoodyearBob Sanda started putting together Christmas displays with his twin brother, Gary, at age 11 and continues the tradition to this day. Outside his home, he builds enormous facades steeped in both reverence and revelry. The 2022 edition pays tribute to "The Little Drummer Boy" with a manger, angels, shepherds, and gifts, all of which are aglow with LEDs. Hours: 6 to 9 p.m., Sunday through Thursday; 6 to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday through January 1.
The Lights on Evergreen
3131 North Evergreen Street, BuckeyeA mesmerizing audio-visual feast plays out hourly across 24,000 LED pixels covering icicles, candy canes, pinwheels, and stars arranged throughout the front of the Rutt-Williams family's two-story house. Everything sequenced to a playlist of Christmas music (natch) heard on 93.9 FM. Every Sunday will start with an 11-minute-long Disney princess medley. Hours: Friday and Saturday, 6 to 9 p.m.; 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., Sunday, through December 30.
Joe Sirakis
8374 West Meadow Drive, PeoriaPeoria's Joe Sirakis has been decorating his home for more than a decade and this year's effort is his biggest yet. It involves 36,315 lights, 60 handpainted wooden cutouts of Disney characters like Winnie the Pooh and Tigger, bubble and show machines, and a 25-foot-tall mega-tree topped with Mickey Mouse's outline. Hours: 5:30 to 10 p.m., Monday through Thursday; 5:30 to 11 p.m., Friday through Sunday, through December 25.
A Molar Christmas
8252 West Camino De Oro, PeoriaThis massive display encompassing three neighboring houses is the brainchild of retired dentist Charles Gatti (hence its name) and offers leaping arches, a 25-foot-tall tree, a large cross, and 128,000 LEDs synced to music broadcast over a low-power FM transmitter. Santa, Buddy Elf, and other holiday characters will visit on certain nights. Hours: Nightly, 5:30 to 10:30 p.m., until January 2.
Kulmans' Holiday House of Lights to Music
7850 West Charter Oak Road, PeoriaColorful doesn't even begin to describe the vivid hues of the Kulman family's dazzling display, which boasts 30,000-plus animated LED pixels adorning a series of singing trees, rooftop snowflakes, and arches. Tune into 94.1 FM to hear a soundtrack of holiday songs of the rock, pop, and traditional variety accompanying their light show. Hours: Nightly from dusk until dawn.
Catherine Sirakis
8820 West Echo Lane, PeoriaTo say that Catherine Sirakis goes all out with her display isn't just a lot of hot air. A total of 30 themed inflatables, ranging from various Santas and snowmen to The Grinch, fill her yard while 15,000 lights decorate her home. Visitors can also take photos underneath an illuminated arch and score free candy canes. Hours: On display 6 to 11 p.m., through January 7, weather permitting.
The Lights on Maui
13439 West Maui Lane, SurpriseDon't expect "Mele Kalikimaka" to be belted out by the singing trees of this display during its 50-minute-long animated shows. Instead, the music will be in the holiday and Disney vein, which complement all the flashing pixels. Enjoy the view in your vehicle or bring blankets, lawn chairs, and other seating. Hours: 6 to 10 p.m., Sunday through Thursday; 6 to 11 p.m., Friday and Saturday, through December 31.
Lights on Larkspur
14639 West Larkspur Drive, SurpriseThere's nothing Grinchy about this joyous family-run display awash with color courtesy of its 14,000 LEDs. A spellbinding light show features flashing snowflakes, singing Christmas bulbs, and glittering holiday trees. Kids can also deposit their letters to Jolly Old Saint Nick in an illuminated mailbox. Hours: Stop by from 5:45 to 9 p.m., Monday through Friday; and 5:45 to 10 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, through December 31.
Scottsdale
Winter Wonderland Arizona
8414 East Valley Vista Drive, ScottsdaleScottsdale's Winter Wonderland Arizona is big on holiday magic and just plain big. It fills the front, back, and side yards of the Birketts' four-bedroom home with plenty of things to see and do. An enchanted castle sits on the roof. The yard contains a field of lights and a snow-covered tree. Along the side, inflatables and a fire pit are next to a rustic mine leading to a backyard pool with characters from Frozen. It's typically crowded, so plan for extra time to find parking. Hours: Nightly, 6 to 10 p.m., from December 10 through January 2.
Cox Family Lights
8607 East Via Del Palacio, Scottsdale
facebook.com/coxfamilylightsazHow do members of Gen Z celebrate the holidays? If you're 18-year-old Scottsdale resident Brolin Cox, you deck out your family's sprawling property with a 20-foot-tall mega tree and 40,000 glittering bulbs, synchronize them to 15 different holiday themes for a 40-minute-long light show, and collect donations from visitors to benefit local charities. Hours: Nightly, 6 to 10 p.m., through December 31.
Southeast Valley
Pelky Residence
1335 North Papillon Circle, MesaWhat started out 24 years ago as a few strings of icicles put up by Michael and Shelley Pelky has since become an enormous annual display covering the front of their home. It features choruses of angels and a nativity scene along with herds of reindeer, a candy cane forest, and scores of pop-cultural and holiday characters. Hours: Nightly from 5:30 to 11 p.m., through December 25.
Dingman Residence (a.k.a Santa's Runway)
2329 North Recker Road, #104, MesaYou might not see Kris Kringle bringing his sleigh in for a landing at Danny Dingman's display, which features landing lights lining the driveway, but you'll encounter a festive scene with 85,000 lights and scores of decorations. There is also a cast of Disney characters, a few miniature Ferris wheels, various animals, and numerous luminarias. Hours: Operates nightly through December 31.
Mesa Christmas
1610 East Hermosa Vista Drive, MesaEvery year, retired pediatrician David Kipp gifts the public with this expansive animated display utilizing 30,000 lights, 5,700 LED pixels, and video screens that transform his two-story home into a joyous mix of color and revelry. Visitors can walk through a glowing tunnel or watch bulbs twinkle in time to Christmastime classics like "Jingle Bells." Hours: Nightly, 6 to 9 p.m., through December 25.
The Keeleys' Light Show
1851 South Brighton Circle, MesaThe Keeley family's stunning animated light shows might be big on TikTok (nabbing 300,000-plus views on some videos), but they're better in person. Trust us. More than 25,000 LEDs dance about the trees, arches, and other decorations in their yard, accentuated by a varied soundtrack of songs like Snoop Dogg and Anna Kendrick's "Winter Wonderland/Here Comes Santa Claus" and Ed Sheeran's "Shivers."
Hours: Nightly, 6 to 10 p.m., through December 31.
M&S Lights
11161 East Starkey Avenue, MesaStacie and Mike Parsons showcase a love for all things Disney with their vividly colored home display. Out front, there's an arch inspired by Disneyland's "It's a Small World." Elsewhere, there are cutouts of Mickey and Minnie, a Buzz Lightyear figure, and a BB-8 inflatable. The couple shares the magic with their neighbors, as five adjacent houses are part of an interconnected, computerized light show.
Hours: 5:30 to 9 p.m., Sunday through Thursday; 5:30 to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday, through December 31.
Christmas on Orchid Lane
6480 West Orchid Lane, ChandlerHere's a holiday pro tip: If you'd like to see several decorated homes in a single trip, head for this upscale street in Chandler's Ray Ranch Estates where a series of distinctive displays are set up on 16 neighboring residences. You can also get photos in front of a large sleigh and other Insta-worthy props or just take in all the joyful sights. Hours: 6 to 9 p.m., through December 31.
Santa Train
541 East Mountain Sky Avenue, AhwatukeeThere's plenty of charm to Frank and Dianne Polimene's Santa Train display, which has chugged along for a few decades now. It includes whimsical touches like a dancing Santa, a cactus elf house, and stuffed animals riding a pint-sized Ferris wheel. The centerpiece is a 1/6th-scale locomotive circling an 80-foot track and dispensing candy canes. If you're into Christmas kitsch, you can choo-choo-choose to stop by.
Hours: Open nightly until 11 p.m., through January 1.
Lights on Liberty Lane
396 West Liberty Lane, GilbertCascades of vibrant colors swirl, ebb, and flow across the Richins family's two-story home during amazing choreographed audio and visual sequences set to holiday music. (It's so impressive that The Great Christmas Light Fight showcased the house in 2017.) Their neighbors share in the fun, as the display's 110,000 lights are spread across a dozen adjacent homes. Hours: Operates nightly, 6 to 10 p.m., through December 28.
Peanuts Airport
1146 North Quail Lane, GilbertAnyone who associates the holidays with the Peanuts gang will enjoy this adorable airport-like scene with 30,000 lights and cutouts of Charlie Brown, Lucy, Peppermint Patty, and other characters. Snoopy also makes an appearance, piloting a Sopwith Camel while dressed as a World War I ace. We're sure the late Charles Schulz would've loved this display, too. Hours: Available nightly, 5 p.m. to midnight, through January 1.
Christmas on Comstock
3642 East Comstock Drive, GilbertThis cooperative display won a 2015 episode of The Great Christmas Light Fight, and it's easy to see why. An animated light show spans 13 homes and utilizes 110,000 bulbs, 50,000 feet of wire, 300-plus strobes, various snow machines, and other attractions to wow visitors. It's both a drivable and walkable experience. Hours: Operates 6 to 10 p.m., Sunday through Thursday; 6 to 10:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday, through December 30.
Christmas on Milky Way
4606 West Milky Way, ChandlerYou won't need the James Webb Space Telescope to spot the constellation of 25 color-changing LED stars atop Frank Kostyun's house. They easily stand out in the darkness while twinkling in concert with the 140,000 lights making up this astro-themed display, which also includes custom-programmed animation set to music and a 45-foot-tall tree resembling a rocket plume. Far out.
Hours: Nightly, 6 to 10 p.m., through January 1.