Metro Phoenix Things to Do This Week: Killer Santas, Suns vs. Celtics, and More

On the lookout for something to do in the Valley to help liven up an ordinary weeknight? Your options this week include a showdown between the Phoenix Suns and the Boston Celtics, a Roosevelt Row art scene holiday party, a weekly D&D session, and a chance to see killer Santas stalk their prey during a screening of the 1984 slasher classic Silent Night, Deadly Night.
Read on for more details or click over to Phoenix New Times’ events calendar for more things to do from Monday, December 5, to Thursday, December 9.
Roll down to The Grid in Mesa this week for tabletop gaming fun.
Scott Swigart/CC BY 2.0/Flickr
Drunkards & Dice Tuesdays
Feel like you’ve completely missed out on the Dungeons & Dragons revival that’s been taking place for the last few years? Fear not, noobs. There’s still time to hop on board the bandwagon (or tumbrel in this case) by attending the latest session of Drunkards & Dice (or "D&D," get it?) at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, December 6, at Mesa game bar and nerd haven The Grid, 525 South Gilbert Road. Rangers and rogues from around the Valley will gather for an evening of dice-throwing, sword-swinging, and spell-casting fun during the weekly event. The gaming begins at 8 p.m. and new players are welcome. There’s a $3 cover, which includes unlimited arcade and console play. More details are here. Benjamin Leatherman
Silent Night, Deadly Night
Even if you’ve never seen the original Silent Night, Deadly Night, you’ve probably seen a bit of its sequel and the notorious “GARBAGE DAY!” meme from which it originates. While you won’t get to see Garbage Day play out when the original Silent Night, Deadly Night screens at Majestic Neighborhood Cinema Grill, 1140 East Baseline Road in Tempe, at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, December 6, what you will see is a gory, nasty good time. This 1984 slasher flick and cult classic takes the “naughty or nice” holiday dilemma to a bloody extreme —except instead of lumps of coal, this particular St. Nick rewards the wicked with decapitations and antler impalements. Tickets are $10 via the Majestic’s website. Ashley Naftule
The scene at the "Wednesday Wednesday" showcase at Crescent Ballroom.
Gannon Hanevold
Wednesday Wednesday: A Weekly Songwriter's Showcase
This free weekly songwriter showcase might be the best networking opportunity in the Valley for up-and-coming local musicians. Each week, "Wednesday Wednesday" features six to eight artists performing 15 minutes of stripped-down songs each on the second-floor patio of the Crescent Ballroom, 308 North Second Avenue. The whole series is curated, created, and emceed by Jesse Teer of The Senators, who said he first had the idea to start the event because of a similar showcase at Los Angeles’ Hotel Cafe called "Monday Monday." The lineup for this week’s edition on Wednesday, December 7, will include Davy Paul, Abby McIntyre, The Fabulous Boring Brothers, and Sarah June. The music starts at 8 p.m. Gannon Hanevold
The Churchill is located near Roosevelt Row in downtown Phoenix.
The Churchill
Roosevelt Row Artist Holiday Party
Want to mix and mingle with artists and creatives from the Roosevelt Row scene without the hullabaloo of a First or Third Friday? While you arguably could do this on any given night at The Lost Leaf or similar bars nearby, the folks at The Churchill, 901 North First Street, are putting on a Roosevelt Row Artist Holiday Party from 7 to 11 p.m. on Thursday, December 8. Touted as a “company holiday party for local artists and art lovers” it will include photo ops with Santa, live art by Cass Lilith, and music from Wild Wild Wes. Organizers will also conduct a warm coat drive to benefit the residents of a local homeless shelter. Admission is $10 and includes a pair of drink vouchers and entry into a raffle featuring locally produced artworks. Purchase tickets and get more details here. Benjamin Leatherman
The Phoenix Suns will be in a big b-ball showdown with Boston this week.
Kylie Osullivan/Unsplash
Phoenix Suns vs. Boston Celtics
After dealing with plenty of the NBA’s lightweights, pretenders, and perennial also-rans over the last several weeks, the Phoenix Suns are about to take on their toughest challenge of the NBA season so far: the Boston Celtics. They're scheduled to meet on Wednesday, December 7, at Footprint Center, 201 East Jefferson Street, in what’s basically a battle between the league’s two biggest teams at the moment. The Suns and Celtics are both currently perched atop their respective conferences and are led by future hall of famers (Phoenix has Chris Paul and Devin Booker while Boston features Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown) who are lighting up the stats each night. Could this be a preview of next year’s NBA Finals? While that remains to be seen, their game this week should be a barn-burner. Tip-off is at 8 p.m. and tickets start at $49. Benjamin Leatherman
