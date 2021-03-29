The Best Live and Virtual Things to Do in Metro Phoenix This Week

^ Keep New Times Free Support Us Local

This week you can explore experimental art, enjoy a classic concert film outdoors, or relax over a casual wine tasting. Here's a look at the best things to do around town, where most venues continue to require masks and social distancing.

Look for portraits by more than two dozen artists in a free exhibit at Scottsdale Civic Center Library. Scottsdale Arts

Face Time

See portraits painted by more than two dozen artists in a free exhibit called “I Am You, You Are Me: Portraits,” which is on view inside the gallery at Scottsdale Civic Center Library. Featured artists include Jerome Fleming, Dain Q. Gore, Brianna Noble, and Kara Roschi. Library hours on Monday, March 29, are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Other days/time vary. The exhibit runs through June 21.

EXPAND Recalling one of Kendra Sollars' shifting projections shown at a creative space in metro Phoenix. Lynn Trimble

Experimental Art

Sound and visual artist Jimmy Peggie curated videos by more than 20 performers for a film called Experimental Arizona, which you can watch online at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 31. The film includes sound art, video art, and interdisciplinary installations — including work by Christine Cassano and a collaboration between Scottish improviser and sound artist Lauren Sarah Hayes and Kendra Sollars, a Tempe-based artist specializing in video art. The screening is free.

War Horse

It's been 10 years since Steven Spielberg directed the film War Horse, which blends family drama and the impacts of World War I. It's based on a novel that also inspired a beautiful and compelling work of theater, which you can watch virtually as part of the National Theatre Live series. The first screening this week is at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, March 31, through Mesa Community College. Tickets are $15.

EXPAND Selections spotted during a previous visit to Hidden Track Bottle Shop. Lynn Trimble

Wine Tasting

Spend some relaxing time sampling a variety of wines at Hidden Track Bottle Shop, where the next free Wine Tasting takes place from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 1. There’s another Wine Tasting at Hidden Track from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 3. While you’re there, check out their wines inspired by historic districts in Phoenix.

Stop Making Sense

No Festival Required is presenting an outdoor screening for Stop Making Sense, the Talking Heads concert film chronicling a live performance at the Pantages Theatre in Hollywood, at 8 p.m. on Thursday, April 1. It’s happening outside Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts, where lawn pods for up to four people are $25 and Adirondack chair pods for up to two people are $30.

EXPAND Recalling projections spotted a while back at FOUND:RE Phoenix. Lynn Trimble

Eclectic Performers

FOUND:RE Phoenix Hotel is presenting a trio of eclectic performances inside hotel gallery spaces between 6 and 9 p.m. on Friday, April 2. The lineup includes interactive performances by Diana Calderon, whose work reflects her own immigrant experience, and Katharine Leigh Simpson, who uses paper and organic materials to explore themes including impermanence. The free event also includes SoSco Duo on flute and guitar.

EXPAND Look for the Let's Be Better Humans bus on Grand Avenue Friday night. Jon Linton

Unsheltered Awareness

Local creatives are showing works in outdoor spaces along Grand Avenue between Roosevelt and Van Buren streets during a free event called Unhoused Awareness, hoping to highlight the issue of deaths tied to lack of shelter and water. The art walk, auction, and food drive is happening from 6 to 10 p.m. on Friday, April 2. Several creative spaces will also be open that evening.

Easter Eve Egg Hunt

Spend some time exploring local spaces when Bud’s Glass Joint in Roosevelt Row and Bud’s on Grand present this free holiday tradition from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 3. Just pick up a map from Bud’s, then head out in search of eggs while you get a feel for recent changes to the area and reconnect with some of your favorite spaces.

EXPAND CONDER/dance in bringing Ten Tiny Dances to Taliesin West in Scottsdale. Ashley Lorraine Baker

Ten Tiny Dances

Ten choreographers created works inspired by renowned architect Frank Lloyd Wright, which dancers will perform on a 4-foot by 4-foot stage at Taliesin West in Scottsdale on Saturday, April 3. The 6 p.m. show is sold out, but there is also an 8 p.m. performance. Featured choreographers include Carley Conder and Nicole L Olson. Tickets are $35.

EXPAND Recalling the recent Water installation at Desert Botanical Garden. Waterlily Pond Studio

Down to Earth

Stroll garden paths surrounding by blooming desert flora at Desert Botanical Garden on Sunday, April 4, when hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. You’ll be one of the first people to see the new Earth installation by Natasha Lisitsa and Daniel Schultz of Waterlily Pond Studio, which was created with 10,000 fresh plants, including roses, orchids, and succulents. It’s included with garden admission, which starts at $14.95.