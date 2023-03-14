Your Guide to the Chandler Ostrich Festival: Concerts, Rides, and More

The four-day outdoor event at Tumbleweed Park in Chandler will also feature a bestiary of other creatures — including ducks, pigs, and even reptiles — as well as a midway filled with rides and games, numerous vendors,
There’s also a wide variety of live entertainment and activities. Circus acts and chainsaw-wielding artists. Aerialists and BMX stunt riders. Sci-tech displays and cooking demos. Roaming performers and comedic jugglers. Live music is a big part of the festival with a lineup of local bands performing during the day and high-profile recording artists headlining each night.
And, yes, there will be ostriches at the event, too.
The Chandler Ostrich Festival has been around since 1989 and will stage its 33rd edition from Thursday, March 16, to Sunday, March 19. If you’re interested in attending and don’t want to wing it, check out our extensive guide to the event to help you plan your visit.
When and Where Is the Chandler Ostrich Festival?
This year’s festival runs from Thursday, March 13, to Sunday, March 16, at the Tumbleweed Park, 2250 South McQueen Road in Chandler, which is just south of the Loop 202 San Tan Freeway between Arizona Avenue and McQueen Road.
What Are the Hours?
They vary by day. Official event hours are as follows:
- Thursday, March 16: 4 to 11 p.m.
- Friday, March 17: 2 p.m. to midnight
- Saturday, March 18: 10 a.m. to midnight
- Sunday, March 19: 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.
How Much Are Tickets?
General admission for adults is $15 per person on Thursday and $35 per person, Friday through Sunday. Children ages 5 to 17 can get in for $20 each on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Kids 4 and under are free all four days. Tickets are available through the Ostrich Festival website.
Is VIP Admission Available?Yes. VIP tickets (which include access to a private bar, three complimentary drinks, and the chance to watch concerts from an exclusive viewing area) are $50 on Thursday, $175 on Friday, and $150 on Saturday and Sunday.
What’s the Best Way to Get There?
If you’re coming by car, take the Loop 202 San Tan Freeway to Arizona Avenue or McQueen Road and head south. If you’d prefer to take local transit, Valley Metro offers bus service directly to the park via the Route 112 line.
Where Can I Park?
Parking lots are available at Tumbleweed Park via Hamilton Street off Germann Road and along Celebration Drive off McQueen Road. It's $10 per vehicle and promoters recommend pre-purchasing spaces through the ParkMobile website.
What Will Entry Into the Festival Involve?
Entrances will be located on the north, east, and west sides of the park. Security will conduct bag checks and use metal detectors.
What Sort of Food Is Available?
A number of food trucks and vendors will be set up on the south side of the festival and will offer a variety of options, including burgers and fries, ice cream, funnel cakes, and other selections.
What About Drinks?
A beer garden will be available in the center of the festival and various bars will have beer, wine, and spirits available for purchase throughout the grounds. Vendors will also sell soft drinks and bottled water.
Can I Bring in Water or Empty Bottles?
Festival attendees are permitted to bring in one factory-sealed bottle of water or refillable plastic or aluminum bottles, which can be refilled at stations inside the park.
What Sort of Rides and Games Will Be Available?
The festival’s selection of 35 rides will be set up on the northwest side of the park and will include options both quaint and thrilling. A variety of midway-style games will also be available for play. The complete ride list is as follows:
- Zipper
- Giant Wheel
- Giant Scooter
- Wave Swinger
- Dizzy Dragon
- Kid Town
- Starship 3000
- Zombie Carnival
- Scrambler
- Grand Carousel
- Chopper Hopper
- Century Wheel
- Eagle 16
- Tommy Kangaroo
- Rock N Tug
- Kite Flyer
- Hawaiian Express
- The Viper
- Quad Runner
- 1001 Nachts
- Worm Coaster
- Tilt-A-Whirl
- Mega Flip
- Turbo
- Firehouse
- Super Shot
- Scooters
- Mardi Gras
- Wacky Worm
- Jumpin Jumbos
- Pirate Jet
- Wacky Shack Funhouse
- Cyclone
- Rio Grande Train
- Jumpin Jungle
How Much Are Ride Tickets?
Individual tickets will be $1 each and the amount needed for each ride varies from three to seven tickets. (Game prices will vary.) Unlimited ride wristbands are available for $35 on Thursday and $40 on Friday and Saturday.
Where Can I See the Ostriches?
The festival’s titular birds will be roaming freely throughout the “Ostrich Experience,” an enclosed outdoor area in the southeast portion of the park.
Are There Ostrich Races?
No. Those won’t be a part of this year’s festival.
There are more activities than just rides and games at the event. You can also get pics in the "World's Funnest Photo Booth." Catch the duck and pig races. Check out a variety of science and technology exhibits. Interact with a real-life version of the Zoltar fortune-telling machine. Watch BMX riders pull out sick stunts or chainsaw-wielding artists create huge wooden sculptures.
What Else Can You Do?
Will There Be Live Music and Entertainment?
Yes. A lineup of local bands, musicians, dance troupes, performance ensembles, and even chefs and science professionals will provide entertainment on three different stages during all four days of the festival. Concerts headlined by high-profile and nationally known recording artists will cap things off each night on the main stage:
Who's Headlining This Year's Concerts?Bands like rock-pop act Train and Motown legends The Commodores are scheduled to headline the Ostrich Festival's concert series this year. Here's a look at the lineup and when they're performing:
- Thursday at 7:30 p.m.: Willie Porter, a country music vocalist on the rise appeared on both The X-Factor and America’s Got Talent before signing with Sony and recording multiple singles.
- Thursday at 9 p.m.: MacKenzie Porter, a Canadian-born country singer-songwriter known for her appearance on Dustin Lynch's hit "Thinking 'Bout You,” as well as her own singles "About You", "These Days,” and “Seeing Other People.”
- Friday at 9:45 p.m.: Train, the rock/pop band who have scored numerous radio-friendly songs since the late ‘90s, including “Hey, Soul Sister,” "Meet Virginia," and "Drops of Jupiter (Tell Me).”
- Saturday at 8:15 p.m.: Nicky Youre, the burgeoning pop artist whose track “Sunroof” went big back in 2021.
- Saturday at 9:30 p.m.: The Commodores, the iconic soul, funk, and R&B band that was signed to Motown Records back in the early ’70s.
- Sunday at 8:45 p.m.: Sublime with Rome, which consists of singer/guitarist Rome Ramirez, bassist Eric Wilson, and drummer Carlos Verdugo, and carries on the legacy of the famed ska-punk act Sublime.
What’s the Complete Schedule?
Here's a complete rundown of what's happening on each of the Ostrich Festival's three stages:
Thursday, March 16
Gates open at 4 p.m.
Main Stage
7:30 p.m. — Willie Jones
9 p.m. — MacKenzie Porter
Community Stage
5:15 p.m. — Natural Dess
6:30 p.m. — Lisa Mitts Band
7:45 p.m. — Buffalo Star
Family Stage
5 p.m. — Jest in Time
5:30 p.m. — Cooking with Chef
6:30 p.m. — Jest in Time
Friday, March 17
Gates open at 1 p.m.
Main Stage
9:45 p.m. — Train
8:15 p.m. — Steve Ayotte
6:45 p.m. — Vanilla Spice
5:15 p.m. — Chadwicks
3 p.m. — People Who Can Fly
Community Stage
3 p.m. — Vacendak
4:15 p.m. — ILYSM
5:30 p.m. — Mike Hilly Band
6:45 p.m. — Prulix
8 p.m. — The (Undercover) Band
9:15 p.m. — Vanilla Spice
Family Stage
3 p.m. — Jest in Time
3:30 p.m. — Radical Reptiles
4 p.m. — Cooking with Chef
5 p.m. — Jest in Time
6 p.m. — Cooking with Chef
Saturday, March 18
Gates open at 10 a.m.
Main Stage
11 a.m. — Chad Rubin
1:15 p.m. — Taide
2:45 p.m. — Soulitify
4:15 p.m. — Joey Gutos
6:30 p.m. — Rich Berra Band
7:45 p.m. — Natty Rico
8:15 p.m. — Nicky Youre
9:30 p.m. — The Commodores
Community Stage
11 a.m. — Tick Tick Boom
12:15 p.m. — I Rise Folklorico
1:30 p.m. — Details of Eating
2:45 p.m. — Frequency Principal
4 p.m. — Souvenirs
5:15 p.m. — Vintage Gold Revival
6:30 p.m. — Tracing Faces
7:45 p.m. — Planck the Band
9 p.m. — Taide
Family Stage
11 a.m. — Jest in Time
11:30 a.m. — Mariachi Estrella de Cobre
Noon — Cooking with Chef
1 p.m. — Radical Reptiles
1:30 p.m. — Jest in Time
2 p.m. — Belly Dancer Azzah and Friends
2:30 p.m. — Studio 3 Showstoppers
3 p.m. — Beyond the Page
3:30 p.m. — Jest in Time
4 p.m. — Cooking with Chef
5 p.m. — Radical Reptiles
6 p.m. — Jest in Time
Sunday, March 19
Gates open at 10 a.m.
Main Stage
1 p.m. — Poppy Harpman and the Storm
3 p.m. — Soulitify
4:30 p.m. — Vanilla Spice
5:45 p.m. — Natty Rico
7:15 p.m. — The Hourglass Cats
8:45 p.m. — Sublime with Rome
Community Stage
11 a.m. — DJ Soloman
12:15 p.m. — Casey Ryan
1:15 p.m. — Sheylyn Jaymes
2:30 p.m. — Jennie J
3:45 p.m. — Connor Cash
4:30 p.m. — Blackhole Blues
5:45 p.m. — Rosetta Verde
7:15 p.m. — Selena The Show feat. Karla Perez
Family Stage
11 a.m. — Jest in Time
11:30 a.m. — Legacy Premier Cheer
Noon — Cooking with Chef
1:30 p.m. — API Dance Diversity
2 p.m. — Desert Embers Belly Dance
2:30 p.m. — Kriti Dance
3 p.m. — Beyond the Page
3:30 p.m. — Radical Reptile
4 p.m. — Limelight Performing Arts
4:30 p.m. — Cooking with Chef
5:30 p.m. — Belly Dancer Azzah and Friends
6 p.m. — Jest in Time
6:30 p.m. — Radical Reptile