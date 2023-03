Your Guide to the Chandler Ostrich Festival: Concerts, Rides, and More

When and Where Is the Chandler Ostrich Festival?



What Are the Hours?



Thursday, March 16: 4 to 11 p.m.

Friday, March 17: 2 p.m. to midnight

Saturday, March 18: 10 a.m. to midnight

Sunday, March 19: 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

How Much Are Tickets?



Is VIP Admission Available?

What’s the Best Way to Get There?



Where Can I Park?



What Will Entry Into the Festival Involve?



click to enlarge Some of the sweet treats you might encounter at the Chandler Ostrich Festival. SLE

What Sort of Food Is Available?



What About Drinks?



Can I Bring in Water or Empty Bottles?



click to enlarge Rides and games at last year's Ostrich Festival. SLE

What Sort of Rides and Games Will Be Available?



Zipper

Giant Wheel

Giant Scooter

Wave Swinger

Dizzy Dragon

Kid Town

Starship 3000

Zombie Carnival

Scrambler

Grand Carousel

Chopper Hopper

Century Wheel

Eagle 16

Tommy Kangaroo

Rock N Tug

Kite Flyer

Hawaiian Express

The Viper

Quad Runner

1001 Nachts

Worm Coaster

Tilt-A-Whirl

Mega Flip

Turbo

Firehouse

Super Shot

Scooters

Mardi Gras

Wacky Worm

Jumpin Jumbos

Pirate Jet

Wacky Shack Funhouse

Cyclone

Rio Grande Train

Jumpin Jungle

How Much Are Ride Tickets?



click to enlarge Yes, there are actual ostriches at the Chandler Ostrich Festival. SLE

Where Can I See the Ostriches?



Are There Ostrich Races?





What Else Can You Do?



click to enlarge Train are scheduled to perform on Friday, March 17, at the Chandler Ostrich Festival. Brooke Clark

Will There Be Live Music and Entertainment?



Who's Headlining This Year's Concerts?

Thursday at 7:30 p.m.: Willie Porter, a country music vocalist on the rise appeared on both The X-Factor and America’s Got Talent before signing with Sony and recording multiple singles.

Willie Porter, a country music vocalist on the rise appeared on both and before signing with Sony and recording multiple singles. Thursday at 9 p.m.: MacKenzie Porter, a Canadian-born country singer-songwriter known for her appearance on Dustin Lynch's hit "Thinking 'Bout You,” as well as her own singles "About You", "These Days,” and “Seeing Other People.”



Friday at 9:45 p.m.: Train, the rock/pop band who have scored numerous radio-friendly songs since the late ‘90s, including “Hey, Soul Sister,” "Meet Virginia," and "Drops of Jupiter (Tell Me).”



Saturday at 8:15 p.m.: Nicky Youre, the burgeoning pop artist whose track “Sunroof” went big back in 2021.



Saturday at 9:30 p.m.: The Commodores, the iconic soul, funk, and R&B band that was signed to Motown Records back in the early ’70s.



Sunday at 8:45 p.m.: Sublime with Rome, which consists of singer/guitarist Rome Ramirez, bassist Eric Wilson, and drummer Carlos Verdugo, and carries on the legacy of the famed ska-punk act Sublime.



click to enlarge The main stage at last year's Ostrich Festival. SLE

What’s the Complete Schedule?



Main Stage

Community Stage

Family Stage

Main Stage

Community Stage

Family Stage

Main Stage

Community Stage

Family Stage

Main Stage

Community Stage

Family Stage

What Should I Bring?

What's Not Allowed?



What Isn’t Allowed?



When thousands flock to the Chandler Ostrich Festival this weekend, giant flightless birds won’t be the only thing they’ll encounter.The four-day outdoor event at Tumbleweed Park in Chandler will also feature a bestiary of other creatures — including ducks, pigs, and even reptiles — as well as a midway filled with rides and games, numerous vendors,There’s also a wide variety of live entertainment and activities. Circus acts and chainsaw-wielding artists. Aerialists and BMX stunt riders. Sci-tech displays and cooking demos. Roaming performers and comedic jugglers. Live music is a big part of the festival with a lineup of local bands performing during the day and high-profile recording artists headlining each night.And, yes, there will be ostriches at the event, too.The Chandler Ostrich Festival has been around since 1989 and will stage its 33rd edition from Thursday, March 16, to Sunday, March 19. If you’re interested in attending and don’t want to wing it, check out our extensive guide to the event to help you plan your visit.This year’s festival runs from Thursday, March 13, to Sunday, March 16, at the Tumbleweed Park, 2250 South McQueen Road in Chandler, which is just south of the Loop 202 San Tan Freeway between Arizona Avenue and McQueen Road.They vary by day. Official event hours are as follows:General admission for adults is $15 per person on Thursday and $35 per person, Friday through Sunday. Children ages 5 to 17 can get in for $20 each on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Kids 4 and under are free all four days. Tickets are available through the Ostrich Festival website Yes. VIP tickets (which include access to a private bar, three complimentary drinks, and the chance to watch concerts from an exclusive viewing area) are $50 on Thursday, $175 on Friday, and $150 on Saturday and Sunday.If you’re coming by car, take the Loop 202 San Tan Freeway to Arizona Avenue or McQueen Road and head south. If you’d prefer to take local transit, Valley Metro offers bus service directly to the park via the Route 112 line Parking lots are available at Tumbleweed Park via Hamilton Street off Germann Road and along Celebration Drive off McQueen Road. It's $10 per vehicle and promoters recommend pre-purchasing spaces through the ParkMobile website Entrances will be located on the north, east, and west sides of the park. Security will conduct bag checks and use metal detectors.A number of food trucks and vendors will be set up on the south side of the festival and will offer a variety of options, including burgers and fries, ice cream, funnel cakes, and other selections.A beer garden will be available in the center of the festival and various bars will have beer, wine, and spirits available for purchase throughout the grounds. Vendors will also sell soft drinks and bottled water.Festival attendees are permitted to bring in one factory-sealed bottle of water or refillable plastic or aluminum bottles, which can be refilled at stations inside the park.The festival’s selection of 35 rides will be set up on the northwest side of the park and will include options both quaint and thrilling. A variety of midway-style games will also be available for play. The complete ride list is as follows:Individual tickets will be $1 each and the amount needed for each ride varies from three to seven tickets. (Game prices will vary.) Unlimited ride wristbands are available for $35 on Thursday and $40 on Friday and Saturday.The festival’s titular birds will be roaming freely throughout the “Ostrich Experience,” an enclosed outdoor area in the southeast portion of the park.No. Those won’t be a part of this year’s festival.There are more activities than just rides and games at the event. You can also get pics in the "World's Funnest Photo Booth." Catch the duck and pig races. Check out a variety of science and technology exhibits. Interact with a real-life version of the Zoltar fortune-telling machine. Watch BMX riders pull out sick stunts or chainsaw-wielding artists create huge wooden sculptures.Yes. A lineup of local bands, musicians, dance troupes, performance ensembles, and even chefs and science professionals will provide entertainment on three different stages during all four days of the festival. Concerts headlined by high-profile and nationally known recording artists will cap things off each night on the main stage:Bands like rock-pop act Train and Motown legends The Commodores are scheduled to headline the Ostrich Festival's concert series this year. Here's a look at the lineup and when they're performing:Here's a complete rundown of what's happening on each of the Ostrich Festival's three stages:7:30 p.m. — Willie Jones9 p.m. — MacKenzie Porter5:15 p.m. — Natural Dess6:30 p.m. — Lisa Mitts Band7:45 p.m. — Buffalo Star5 p.m. — Jest in Time5:30 p.m. — Cooking with Chef6:30 p.m. — Jest in Time9:45 p.m. — Train8:15 p.m. — Steve Ayotte6:45 p.m. — Vanilla Spice5:15 p.m. — Chadwicks3 p.m. — People Who Can Fly3 p.m. — Vacendak4:15 p.m. — ILYSM5:30 p.m. — Mike Hilly Band6:45 p.m. — Prulix8 p.m. — The (Undercover) Band9:15 p.m. — Vanilla Spice3 p.m. — Jest in Time3:30 p.m. — Radical Reptiles4 p.m. — Cooking with Chef5 p.m. — Jest in Time6 p.m. — Cooking with Chef11 a.m. — Chad Rubin1:15 p.m. — Taide2:45 p.m. — Soulitify4:15 p.m. — Joey Gutos6:30 p.m. — Rich Berra Band7:45 p.m. — Natty Rico8:15 p.m. — Nicky Youre9:30 p.m. — The Commodores11 a.m. — Tick Tick Boom12:15 p.m. — I Rise Folklorico1:30 p.m. — Details of Eating2:45 p.m. — Frequency Principal4 p.m. — Souvenirs5:15 p.m. — Vintage Gold Revival6:30 p.m. — Tracing Faces7:45 p.m. — Planck the Band9 p.m. — Taide11 a.m. — Jest in Time11:30 a.m. — Mariachi Estrella de CobreNoon — Cooking with Chef1 p.m. — Radical Reptiles1:30 p.m. — Jest in Time2 p.m. — Belly Dancer Azzah and Friends2:30 p.m. — Studio 3 Showstoppers3 p.m. — Beyond the Page3:30 p.m. — Jest in Time4 p.m. — Cooking with Chef5 p.m. — Radical Reptiles6 p.m. — Jest in Time1 p.m. — Poppy Harpman and the Storm3 p.m. — Soulitify4:30 p.m. — Vanilla Spice5:45 p.m. — Natty Rico7:15 p.m. — The Hourglass Cats8:45 p.m. — Sublime with Rome11 a.m. — DJ Soloman12:15 p.m. — Casey Ryan1:15 p.m. — Sheylyn Jaymes2:30 p.m. — Jennie J3:45 p.m. — Connor Cash4:30 p.m. — Blackhole Blues5:45 p.m. — Rosetta Verde7:15 p.m. — Selena The Show feat. Karla Perez11 a.m. — Jest in Time11:30 a.m. — Legacy Premier CheerNoon — Cooking with Chef1:30 p.m. — API Dance Diversity2 p.m. — Desert Embers Belly Dance2:30 p.m. — Kriti Dance3 p.m. — Beyond the Page3:30 p.m. — Radical Reptile4 p.m. — Limelight Performing Arts4:30 p.m. — Cooking with Chef5:30 p.m. — Belly Dancer Azzah and Friends6 p.m. — Jest in Time6:30 p.m. — Radical ReptileYour smartphone, comfortable footwear, sun protection, blankets, and a government-issued ID.Leave your weapons, drones, illegal substances, or laser pens at home. Outside food and drinks, pets (except for licensed service animals) also aren’t allowed into the festival.Anything dangerous, including weapons, fireworks, and illegal substances. Skateboards, outside food and drinks (with the exception of sealed water bottles), noisemaking devices, laser pointers, ice chests, professional photo or video equipment, professional cameras, or glass containers are also forbidden.