Hey, Creatives! Check Out These COVID-19 Grants for Artists and Small Businesses

Everything from event cancellations to temporary venue closures continue to leave creatives with far fewer opportunities for earning income and sharing their work. Here is a fresh list of resources for artists facing financial challenges due to the effects of COVID-19.

Most are open to artists around the county, but some are open only to Phoenix residents. If you’re an Arizona artists living outside Phoenix, check the website for your city or town to learn about additional opportunities for artists and small businesses affected by COVID-19.

If you’re not an artist but you’d like to help the community, remember that many of these funds are accepting donations.

Individual Artist Grants

The city of Phoenix will open the 24-hour application period for individual artist grants being funded through the Arts and Culture Coronavirus Relief Program at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, June 10. Grants will be awarded up to $1,500. Applications will be accepted through MARGO, which is the online grants portal for the city of Phoenix. Learn more on the City of Phoenix Office of Arts and Culture website.

Artist Relief

A coalition of national arts grantmakers has created an emergency relief initiative for artists in the U.S. The group will award $5,000 grants to “artists facing dire financial emergencies due to COVID-19.” It’s also co-launching the COVID-19 Impact Survey for Artists and Creative Workers, which was created by Americans for the Arts. The fund will operate through September 2020. Find details on the Artist Relief website.

Arts and Culture Leaders of Color Emergency Fund

The fund created by the Arts Administrators of Color is accepting donations, which will be used to disperse $200 in assistance per individual who qualifies. The fund is designed to help people of color whose pursuit of a career as an artist or arts administrator has been directly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The fund is designed to help people who self-identify as BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, People of Color). Get more information on the Arts Administrators of Color website.

CERF + Emergency Relief Grants

The national CERF + organization is providing emergency relief grants to artists who have contracted the COVID-19 virus and require intensive medical care. Organizers describe it as a grassroots mutual aid effort created by and for artists. Look for details on the CERF + website.

Small Business Relief Grants

The city of Phoenix has opened a second round of its Small Business Relief Grants, which are designed to help nonprofit small businesses and startups located in economically distressed parts of the city meet operating expenses and keep employees on payroll. The maximum grant amount is $10,000. Find eligibility information on the city of Phoenix website.

The Artists’ Fellowship

The Artists’ Fellowship is providing relief to professional visual artists experiencing immediate medical emergencies (or dealing with their aftermath). Only artists with current, documented needs are eligible to apply. Learn more on the Artists’ Fellowship website.

Foundation for Contemporary Arts COVID-19 Relief Funds

The foundation is accepting donations for this national fund, which will provide $1,000 grants to experimental artists in the U.S. facing financial challenges due to performances or exhibits that have been canceled or postponed. Learn more on the Foundation for Contemporary Arts website.

Paycheck Protection Program

The Paycheck Protection Program administered by the U.S. Small Business Administration resumed on April 27. Sole proprietors, independent contractors, and self-employed individuals can apply for low-interest loans, which may be eligible for forgiveness under certain conditions. Find details on the U.S. Small Business Administration website.

Small Business Relief Grants

Eligible small businesses in low-income areas in Phoenix can apply to receive up to $10,000 if they have experienced “economic distress and sudden loss of revenue” due to COVID-19. Applicants should have 25 or fewer employees and $3 million or less in annual sales. Additional requirements are available on the Arizona Community Foundation website.

The Actors Fund

The Actors Fund is providing emergency financial assistance to union and nonunion workers in entertainment and the performing arts with several assistance funds with a unique focus. For example, The Actors Fund helps performers and people working behind the scenes in dance, film, music, television, and theater. Find the eligibility requirements on the Actors Fund website.

Microbusiness Resiliency Grants

The city of Phoenix is offering grants of up to $5,000 for microbusiness owners, solo practitioners, entrepreneurs, independent operators, and startups that need assistance with operating costs, rehiring employees, materials, or supplies. Get eligibility information on the city of Phoenix website.

Writers’ Emergency Fund

PEN America is awarding $500 to $1,000 grants to professional fiction and nonfiction authors in the U.S. who are experiencing “acute financial need” due to COVID-19. The grants are also open to journalists, playwrights, poets, screenwriters, and translators. Get details on the PEN America website.