Hanh Ho Already Out as Curator for Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art

Hanh Ho is out as curator of contemporary art at Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art. Hired late last year, she worked remotely with the museum before relocating to Arizona in January. Now, her brief term has already come to an end.

SMoCA is part of Scottsdale Arts, the nonprofit tasked by the city of Scottsdale with managing the museum, as well as Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts and Scottsdale Public Art. Gerd Wuestemann joined Scottsdale Arts as CEO and president just one year ago, in March 2018.

The museum was founded in 1999, which means it's currently celebrating its 20-year anniversary. It's seen plenty of changes during the last year. Sara Cochran resigned as director and chief curator in April 2018. Jennifer McCabe was appointed to the position later that year, after serving as curator of contemporary art.