Damon Wayans Jr. says stand-up is the ‘gift that keeps on giving’

click to enlarge Jake Johnson and Damon Wayans Jr. attend 20th Century Fox's presentation during CinemaCon at Caesars Palace on March 27, 2014, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for CinemaCon

Damon Wayans Jr. 7 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. each night on Friday, Sept. 26, and Saturday, Sept. 27. Stand Up Live, 50 W. Jefferson St. Tickets start at $45.90. VIP options are available.

Damon Wayans Jr. is working on his first one-hour comedy special. If you’re at any of his shows on Sept. 26 and 27 at Stand Up Live, you may catch some of the material that it will include.The comedian, actor and writer started his career in the '90s, partaking in endeavors like writing for sketch comedy show “The Underground” and getting standing ovations while appearing on “Def Comedy Jam.” His popularity skyrocketed in the 2000s for his appearances on comedy shows “Happy Endings” and, of course, “New Girl,” where fans couldn’t get enough of his character, Coach. He and one of that show’s co-stars, Jake Johnson, also got funny together on the big screen in the 2014 movie “Let’s Be Cops.”Wayans Jr. says that this current stand-up show doesn’t necessarily have a “through line,” but includes a lot of observations. “I do talk about things that are important to me — my family, growing up a Wayans — things I think everyone can relate to. My goal is really just to make people laugh from the beginning of my set all the way to the end.”Comedy, he says, is always on his mind.“I think back to my childhood, I think about what’s going on right now. Maybe there’s something a child of mine is going through that can relate to something that happened to me. Usually, my jokes lead into a story that’s grounded in reality. But of course, I take creative license, because that’s what makes it funny.”Wayans Jr. grew up in a funny family. His father is Damon Wayans Sr., of course, and several more Wayans are household names — Kim, Keenan Ivory, Marlon and Shawn, to name a handful. We talked about how that environment, even if he wasn’t aware of it, offered so many facets of a comedy education.Wayans Jr. says he can’t pinpoint a time that he realized he, himself, was a funny person, but does feel like it can be inherent. “I think part of it is definitely, you’re born with, but mostly it’s like we were discussing — you absorb timing, you absorb punchlines and you learn instinctually what makes people laugh."I just know that everybody in my family is funny. So many of them who aren’t famous are funnier than pretty much a lot of people who are,” he laughs.“You have to be funny in my family,” he adds. “They kill you if you’re not.”It wasn’t just family members who got Wayans Jr. to crack up. He’s got some other comic heroes.“I’d say with standup, my top five would be Richard Pryor, George Carlin, Patrice O’Neal, Dave Chappelle and the fifth changes with someone working today. Like right now, that may be Bill Burr. I do really like dead guys; they’re usually the funniest comedians. Their comedy still holds true. It’s like even if you disagree with them, you kind of understand how they got there. On top of that, they’re just all hilarious.”Whether it's a comedy set or an acting gig, Wayans Jr. prepares in similar ways.“I think (with both), it’s a lot of going over the set in my head," he says. "I record my sets and replay them so I can make adjustments accordingly. I stole one of my daughter’s little karaoke mics, and I walk around with that pretending to do my set.”He says he’s been caught in traffic, talking into the little pink and purple mic. “I see people look into my car and I’m talking with my little tiny mic and yeah, sometimes it’s embarrassing, but it’s worth it.”In addition to standup shows, Wayans Jr. has plenty on the horizon. “Jake Johnson and I are putting something together. We actually have a couple of things, potentially, we’re working on. That will be fun. We talk every day, and I just love that guy.” He’ll also be working on the next installment of the “Scary Movie” franchise.As far as the possibility, in this world of never-ending remakes and reboots, of something happening in the future with “New Girl,” he says he would love to. “I love all those guys and girls. Ultimately, it’s up to the show’s creator.”“Phoenix always shows up for me," Wayans Jr. says, excited to head back to the Valley. “Every show is a new audience, and that’s awesome. It’s the gift that keeps on giving, and I’m very thankful.”