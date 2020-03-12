Dave Bautista Is Coming to Phoenix Fan Fusion 2020

Dave Bautista is a badass. He’s fought intergalactic warlords, hulking wrestlers, and even super-spy James Bond. But during his upcoming visit to the Valley over Memorial Day weekend, it won’t be to kick ass and take names.

Instead, Bautista will interact with local geeks at Phoenix Fan Fusion 2020.

The 6-foot-4, 290-pound actor and former professional wrestler is the latest special guest announced for the annual pop-culture event, which will take place from Thursday, May 21, to Sunday, May 24, at the Phoenix Convention Center.

In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Bautista is well known for playing Drax the Destroyer in Guardians of the Galaxy, Avengers: Infinity War, and other films. Before that, he performed in the WWE as a six-time world champion Batista (a slight variation of his last name).

While he typically plays henchmen (like Mr. Hinx in Spectre), Batista’s reportedly a laid-back and amiable dude. So Fan Fusion attendees needn’t be wary when getting a photo op or autograph with him at the event since he won’t unleash any Batista Bombs.

He’s scheduled to appear only on Saturday, May 23, at the event. Previously announced special guests include Christopher Eccleston, Felicia Day, Clark Gregg, Kate Mulgrew, and Billy West. Bautista will participate in a Q&A session (which is free to attend with paid admission to the event) and will be available for autographs and photos (for an extra cost).

Phoenix Fan Fusion scheduled to take place from Thursday, May 21, to Sunday, May 24, at the Phoenix Convention Center. Hours vary. Daily admission is currently $20 to $45, and a full membership is $75.