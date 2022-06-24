Eight Things to Do This Weekend in Metro Phoenix

Pancakes & Booze Art ShowFriday, June 24
The Duce, 525 South Central AvenueDowntown Phoenix’s The Duce will host art lovers and urbanites alike during the latest edition of the Pancakes & Booze Art Show on Friday night. And as the name of the pop-up event implies, it features all-you-can-eat flapjacks, handcrafted cocktails, and and the works of hundreds of local artists. There will also be DJs, body painting sessions, and other arty fun. Hours are 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. and admission is $15 at the door.
Summer Oasis Pool Party
Saturday, June 25
Gila River Resorts & Casinos – Wild Horse Pass, 5040 Wild Horse Pass BoulevardIf you’ve ever wanted to check “partying with an NBA superstar” off of your bucket list, Jae Crowder of the Phoenix will host the latest edition of the monthly summertime Oasis Pool Party series at Wild Horse Pass this weekend. Electronic dance music duo Breathe Carolina will perform at the 21-and-over event, which runs from 2 to 6 p.m. Tickets are $40 per person (plus fees) and cabana rentals are also available.
Darick Robertson Signing
Saturday, June 25
Samurai Comics, 1602 East Indian School RoadEnjoying the latest season of the twisted anti-superhero show The Boys? Consider stopping by and thanking Darick Robertson, the artist who co-created the original comic book the show is based on along with writer Garth Ennis. Robertson is scheduled to make a signing appearance at the central Phoenix location of Samurai Comics from 1 to 5 p.m. on Saturday. Writers Eric Peterson and Joe Aubrey, the duo who co-created the sci-fi comic Space Bastards with Robertson, will also be on hand. It’s free to attend or get autographs, though the tore will have all of their respective titles available for purchase.
Miss Gay Arizona America 2022
Saturday, June 25
Tempe Center for the Arts, 700 West Rio Salado ParkwayPride month in the Valley wraps up with this annual pageant where local drag artists will vie for the crown and title of Miss Gay Arizona America. A total of ten contestants will face off during Saturday’s event, competing in various categories (including talent, evening gown, onstage questions, and overall presentation) for the chance to go on to the Miss Gay America national pageant in January. This year’s Miss Gay Arizona America features the theme “Drag of Ages” and will be hosted by previous MGAA winners Mya McKenzie and Diva. Sicarya Seville, last year’s MGAA winner, will also be honored. The pageant starts at 5 p.m. Tickets are $25.
Pokémon Go Community Day Meetup
Saturday, June 25
Patriots Park, 11 West Washington StreetFor Pokémon Go fanatics, it’s always exciting catching a shiny. For those who haven’t spent the last six years playing the popular AR game, shiny versions of Pokémon are both highly prized and often difficult to find. It’s a bit easier to track them down during Community Days, the monthly in-game events where enormous amounts of a single Pokemon will appear during a three-hour period, which ups the odds (more or less) of catching a shiny version. The latest Pokémon Go Community Day happens on Saturday with Deino being availble in abundance. While the character will appear in locations worldwide, one of the best places to catch ’em all is areas where many people gather, like at public parks. To wit: local PoGo players will be out in force at at Patriots Park in downtown Phoenix during the event, which runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Representatives from Niantic, the company behind the game, will also be at the event with giveaways. It’s free to participate.
RBR Live 001
Saturday, June 25
Walter Studios, 747 West Roosevelt StreetCouldn’t make it out to the grand opening of Walter Studios last weekend? The good news is that the newly launched downtown Phoenix venue from Walter Productions will be hosting events on the regular, including this dance party being put on by Recordbar Radio. Local DJs like Moreta, Tomahawk Bang, Degha, Richard C., Voiage, and Stoneypie will be spinning tunes into the wee hours. Davina will host the affair and local artist GLOB will provide the visuals. Doors open at 8:30 p.m. and admission is $12 in advance, $15 on the day of the event, and $20 at the door.
Phoenix Independents Bowl 2022
Sunday, June 26
Let It Roll Bowl, 8925 North 12th StreetMusicians, bowling fans, and culture vultures of the Valley, start limbering up your wrists. If you can spare an afternoon this weekend, local promoter "Psyko" Steve Chilton is bringing the Phoenix Independents Bowl after a three-year pause. The afternoon-long charity bowling tournament, which benefits Local First Arizona and is geared toward "independent-minded citizens,” typically features musicians, bands, artists, bartenders, and others from the local scene battling for bragging rights and bowling glory. And even if you’re not competing, the event offers a lively social scene. It’s $140 for a team of four people, which includes shoe rental and a t-shirt, or free to spectate. (Registrations will be accepted until Saturday.) The balls start rolling at noon and DJ Hartbreaks will be in the mix throughout the event.
Dead Star Press Launch and Signing Party
Sunday, June 26
Linger Longer Lounge, 6522 North 16th StreetLocal indie publishing company Dead Star Press – which, according to its website, focuses on “speculative fiction, sci-fi, social commentary, and all things weird – will celebrate its recent launch with an afternoon of drinks and revelry at Linger Longer Lounge. A number of its authors who contributed to the company’s first anthology, From the Dead, will be on hand for the event and they’ll also have copies of their first wave of books for sale. The event runs from 2 to 6 p.m. and admission is free.