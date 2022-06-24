Support Us

Phoenix's independent source of
local news and culture

Things to Do

Eight Things to Do This Weekend in Metro Phoenix

June 24, 2022 7:47PM

A scene from the Mis Gay Arizona America pageant in 2016.
A scene from the Mis Gay Arizona America pageant in 2016. Alexandra Gaspar
Congratulations, you made it through another work week and have 72 hours or so at your disposal until its time to clock in again. If you could use some suggestions for filling all that free time this weekend, here are eight things worth doing in the Valley from Friday, June 24, to Sunday, June 26.

Pancakes & Booze Art Show

Friday, June 24
The Duce, 525 South Central Avenue
Downtown Phoenix’s The Duce will host art lovers and urbanites alike during the latest edition of the Pancakes & Booze Art Show on Friday night. And as the name of the pop-up event implies, it features all-you-can-eat flapjacks, handcrafted cocktails, and and the works of hundreds of local artists. There will also be DJs, body painting sessions, and other arty fun. Hours are 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. and admission is $15 at the door.

Summer Oasis Pool Party

Saturday, June 25
Gila River Resorts & Casinos – Wild Horse Pass, 5040 Wild Horse Pass Boulevard
If you’ve ever wanted to check “partying with an NBA superstar” off of your bucket list, Jae Crowder of the Phoenix will host the latest edition of the monthly summertime Oasis Pool Party series at Wild Horse Pass this weekend. Electronic dance music duo Breathe Carolina will perform at the 21-and-over event, which runs from 2 to 6 p.m. Tickets are $40 per person (plus fees) and cabana rentals are also available.

Darick Robertson Signing

Saturday, June 25
Samurai Comics, 1602 East Indian School Road
Enjoying the latest season of the twisted anti-superhero show The Boys? Consider stopping by and thanking Darick Robertson, the artist who co-created the original comic book the show is based on along with writer Garth Ennis. Robertson is scheduled to make a signing appearance at the central Phoenix location of Samurai Comics from 1 to 5 p.m. on Saturday. Writers Eric Peterson and Joe Aubrey, the duo who co-created the sci-fi comic Space Bastards with Robertson, will also be on hand. It’s free to attend or get autographs, though the tore will have all of their respective titles available for purchase.

Miss Gay Arizona America 2022

Saturday, June 25
Tempe Center for the Arts, 700 West Rio Salado Parkway
Pride month in the Valley wraps up with this annual pageant where local drag artists will vie for the crown and title of Miss Gay Arizona America. A total of ten contestants will face off during Saturday’s event, competing in various categories (including talent, evening gown, onstage questions, and overall presentation) for the chance to go on to the Miss Gay America national pageant in January. This year’s Miss Gay Arizona America features the theme “Drag of Ages” and will be hosted by previous MGAA winners Mya McKenzie and Diva. Sicarya Seville, last year’s MGAA winner, will also be honored. The pageant starts at 5 p.m. Tickets are $25.
click to enlarge Yes, people still play Pokémon Go . - BENJAMIN LEATHERMAN
Yes, people still play Pokémon Go .
Benjamin Leatherman

Pokémon Go Community Day Meetup

Saturday, June 25
Patriots Park, 11 West Washington Street
For Pokémon Go fanatics, it’s always exciting catching a shiny. For those who haven’t spent the last six years playing the popular AR game, shiny versions of Pokémon are both highly prized and often difficult to find. It’s a bit easier to track them down during Community Days, the monthly in-game events where enormous amounts of a single Pokemon will appear during a three-hour period, which ups the odds (more or less) of catching a shiny version. The latest Pokémon Go Community Day happens on Saturday with Deino being availble in abundance. While the character will appear in locations worldwide, one of the best places to catch ’em all is areas where many people gather, like at public parks. To wit: local PoGo players will be out in force at at Patriots Park in downtown Phoenix during the event, which runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Representatives from Niantic, the company behind the game, will also be at the event with giveaways. It’s free to participate.

RBR Live 001

Saturday, June 25
Walter Studios, 747 West Roosevelt Street
Couldn’t make it out to the grand opening of Walter Studios last weekend? The good news is that the newly launched downtown Phoenix venue from Walter Productions will be hosting events on the regular, including this dance party being put on by Recordbar Radio. Local DJs like Moreta, Tomahawk Bang, Degha, Richard C., Voiage, and Stoneypie will be spinning tunes into the wee hours. Davina will host the affair and local artist GLOB will provide the visuals. Doors open at 8:30 p.m. and admission is $12 in advance, $15 on the day of the event, and $20 at the door.
click to enlarge The scene from a previous edition of the Phoenix Independents Bowl. - MELISSA FOSSUM
The scene from a previous edition of the Phoenix Independents Bowl.
Melissa Fossum

Phoenix Independents Bowl 2022

Sunday, June 26
Let It Roll Bowl, 8925 North 12th Street
Musicians, bowling fans, and culture vultures of the Valley, start limbering up your wrists. If you can spare an afternoon this weekend, local promoter "Psyko" Steve Chilton is bringing the Phoenix Independents Bowl after a three-year pause. The afternoon-long charity bowling tournament, which benefits Local First Arizona and is geared toward "independent-minded citizens,” typically features musicians, bands, artists, bartenders, and others from the local scene battling for bragging rights and bowling glory. And even if you’re not competing, the event offers a lively social scene. It’s $140 for a team of four people, which includes shoe rental and a t-shirt, or free to spectate. (Registrations will be accepted until Saturday.) The balls start rolling at noon and DJ Hartbreaks will be in the mix throughout the event.

Dead Star Press Launch and Signing Party

Sunday, June 26
Linger Longer Lounge, 6522 North 16th Street
Local indie publishing company Dead Star Press – which, according to its website, focuses on “speculative fiction, sci-fi, social commentary, and all things weird – will celebrate its recent launch with an afternoon of drinks and revelry at Linger Longer Lounge. A number of its authors who contributed to the company’s first anthology, From the Dead, will be on hand for the event and they’ll also have copies of their first wave of books for sale. The event runs from 2 to 6 p.m. and admission is free.
KEEP PHOENIX NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Phoenix New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Benjamin Leatherman is a staff writer at Phoenix New Times. He covers local nightlife, music, culture, geekery, and fringe pursuits.
Contact: Benjamin Leatherman

Trending Arts

Latest Stories

More »

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Phoenix.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
Phoenix New Times 6.23.2022

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation