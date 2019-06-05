Your Fourth of July Photo or Art for Phoenix New Times Cover Could Win $100

Submit your best Independence Day-themed photos or art to be featured on our cover and win $100!

The top five submissions will also be featured inside the print issue on July 3.

How to submit: Send an email to lindsey.kelly@newtimes.com by Tuesday, June 25, with your name, age, city, name of the photo or artwork and brief description.

Attach a JPG of your submission that has a resolution of at least 300 dpi. Our cover dimensions are 10.25 inches by 11.3126 inches (almost square), so keep that in mind.