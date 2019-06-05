 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/phoenixnewtimes
4
Your Fourth of July Photo or Art for Phoenix New Times Cover Could Win $100EXPAND
Frank Mckenna/Unsplash

Your Fourth of July Photo or Art for Phoenix New Times Cover Could Win $100

Lindsey Kelly | June 5, 2019 | 12:26pm
AA

Submit your best Independence Day-themed photos or art to be featured on our cover and win $100!

The top five submissions will also be featured inside the print issue on July 3.

How to submit: Send an email to lindsey.kelly@newtimes.com by Tuesday, June 25, with your name, age, city, name of the photo or artwork and brief description.

Attach a JPG of your submission that has a resolution of at least 300 dpi. Our cover dimensions are 10.25 inches by 11.3126 inches (almost square), so keep that in mind.

Trending Arts & Culture

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >