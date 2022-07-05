Four Things to Do This Week in Metro Phoenix

The dog days of summer officially arrive this week, which means temperatures are only going to get hotter and more miserable over the next couple of months. The best thing to do, though, is to try and stay busy in order to make the summer go by more quickly. Even better, all the following events happening this week are in air-conditioned venues.
The actors of The Lion King's touring production.
The Lion King
It’s officially been 25 years since the musical version of The Lion King
debuted and the Disney-backed touring production isn’t slowing down anytime soon. The groundbreaking Broadway hit, which blends traditional African music with puppetry and actors in animal costumes, will visit dozens of U.S. cities in 2022, including a month-long stop at ASU’s Gammage Auditorium, 1200 South Forest Avenue in Tempe, beginning on Tuesday, July 5. Performances will take place nightly at 7:30 p.m., Tuesdays through Saturdays, and at 1 and 6 p.m. on Sundays through July 31. Tickets
start at $25.
Area 51
You won’t have any close encounters with aliens or top-secret UFOs at the latest edition of this long-running weekly dance night on Tuesday, July 5, at Rips, 3045 North 16th Street. Instead, the interior of the local dive will be filled with fans of synthpop, goth, industrial, and EBM (as in electronic body music). DJ AKA and special guests will spin up these sounds throughout the evening while bartenders serve up drink specials like $3 PBRs and well cocktails. The music starts at 9 p.m. and admission is free.
Cassie Chilton as Patsy Cline.
Always … Patsy Cline
Portraying legendary country music queen Patsy Cline takes skill, grace, and some significant vocal talents. Jessica Lange had all three in the 1985 biopic Sweet Dreams
, as did Beverly D'Angelo in Coal Miner's Daughter
. You can add Cassie Chilton to that list, as the local actress does a remarkable job portraying the late vocalist and musician in Phoenix Theatre Company’s performances of Always … Patsy Cline
. The musical, which depicts Cline’s career and her friendship and correspondence with a fan named Louise Seger, is currently being staged by the PTC through August 7. This week, performances take place at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 6, and Thursday, July 7, at the Phoenix Theatre's Hormel Theatre, 1825 North Central Avenue. General admission
is $44 to $81 and premium admission
is $94.
Phoenix Mercury vs. New York Liberty
It hasn’t been the most stellar of seasons for the Phoenix Mercury. Brittney Griner, one of their biggest stars, is still being detained in Russia after being arrested for marijuana possession earlier this year. Meanwhile, the Valley’s WNBA squad is near the bottom of the standings and has lost five out of their last 10 games. The Mercury (9-13) will attempt to bounce back on Thursday, July 7, at Footprint Center, 201 East Jefferson Street, during a game against the New York Liberty (8-12). Tipoff is at 7 p.m. and tickets
start at $22.