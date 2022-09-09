Hot Wheels Tour Seeks Auto to Recreate Into a Toy at Gilbert Event

Matt Jackson, owner and operator at Biff's Automotive Detailing based in Mesa, is attending the Saturday show with his 2013 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van, also known as "The VanDeLorean."



But there's a process first to be considered a Hot Wheels prospect.



"There was an online form and area to submit photos and info about the vehicle," he said in a recent Phoenix New Times interview. "I received a text when I was approved."



The van's Back to the Future theme complements his auto detailing business and affinity for the 1985 film. "I purchased the van bone stock three months ago," he continued. Next, Jackson added custom wheels, undercarriage neon lights, a flux capacitor-looking doohickey, an 88 mph prop, and custom graphics. "And now I am looking forward to having it on display at the Hot Wheels Legends Tour." click to enlarge Ron Howe (driver) won the 2019 Hot Wheels Legends Tour in Phoenix with his 1971 Volkswagen Squareback. Ash Sarkis

The judges, including members of the Hot Wheels design team, Walmart store managers, and automotive influencers, will scour the Gilbert parking lot to find the hottest rides, then cast their votes. They'll seek builds that exude garage spirit, creativity, and authenticity.

click to enlarge Eric Han, lead product designer at Hot Wheels. Mike Madriaga



This year's tour kicked off in April in New Zealand. After 13 additional meetups, the November 12 Global Grand Finale will take place at an undisclosed site, where the winning vehicle will be announced as the next Hot Wheels model.



In the last 50 years, Hot Wheels has made over 25,000 vehicle models — and it's possible a metro Phoenix automobile could be the next one!



The September 10 roll-in is at 8 a.m., and the show is free of charge for spectators and competitors, but the vehicle must be registered online and approved first. The event goes until noon.