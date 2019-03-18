Geek Alert! Jeff Goldblum Is Coming to Phoenix Fan Fusion 2019

Jeff Goldblum has done it all, and done it with his own quirky and captivating style. He’s been an actor, jazz musician, internet sensation, meme star, eccentric sex symbol, and even the onetime proprietor of a food truck called “Chef Goldblum’s.”

Later this year, he’ll add another role to his quirky C.V.: Phoenix Fan Fusion special guest.

The iconic and unique actor had been added to the list of celebrity guests who will appear at Fan Fusion 2019, which runs from Thursday, May 23, to Sunday, May 26, in downtown Phoenix.