4
Actor Jeff Goldblum in 2017.EXPAND
Actor Jeff Goldblum in 2017.
Gage Skidmore/CC BY-SA 2.0/via Flickr

Geek Alert! Jeff Goldblum Is Coming to Phoenix Fan Fusion 2019

Benjamin Leatherman | March 18, 2019 | 1:12pm
AA

Jeff Goldblum has done it all, and done it with his own quirky and captivating style. He’s been an actor, jazz musician, internet sensation, meme star, eccentric sex symbol, and even the onetime proprietor of a food truck called “Chef Goldblum’s.”

Later this year, he’ll add another role to his quirky C.V.: Phoenix Fan Fusion special guest.

The iconic and unique actor had been added to the list of celebrity guests who will appear at Fan Fusion 2019, which runs from Thursday, May 23, to Sunday, May 26, in downtown Phoenix.

Continue Reading

Related Stories

Goldblum is scheduled to appear at PFF on Saturday, May 25, which is expected to be the biggest day of the event. He joins an already star-studded lineup of special guests that includes Elijah Wood from Lord of the Rings, Billy Dee Williams from Star Wars, Catherine Tate and John Barrowman from Doctor Who, Firefly's Summer Glau, Matthew Lewis from the Harry Potter film series, and The Princess Bride's Chris Sarandon.

As is the norm with all Fan Fusion special guests, Goldblum will be doing autographs and posing for photos, both of which can be respectively purchased for $110 and $120 each. He’ll also participate in a Q&A “Spotlight Session,” which we’re guessing will be packed to capacity.

Fan Fusion organizers announced the news on Monday via social media – and it quickly set off a storm of giddy squees among local geeks and Fan Fusion attendees. It's to be expected, given Goldblum’s enormous popularity.

As an actor, he’s had memorable roles in blockbuster and landmark flicks like The Fly, Jurassic Park, Independence Day, The Big Chill, and Thor: Ragnarok. In recent years, Goldblum has become an internet obsession (largely due to his now-famous shirtless scene in Jurassic Park) and inspiration for countless memes.

You can bet Fan Fusion attendees will reference said roles and memes with their cosplay and whatnot when they turn out in droves for Goldblum on May 25.

Phoenix Fan Fusion 2019. Thursday, May 23, to Sunday, May 26, at Phoenix Convention Center, 100 North Third Street; phoenixfanfusion.com. Admission is $30 to $45 per day or $75 for a full event pass via the event website.

 
Benjamin Leatherman is the clubs editor at Phoenix New Times. He covers local nightlife, music, culture, geekery, and fringe pursuits.

