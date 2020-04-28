Phoenix, Here's What You Picked for Our Next Virtual Screening

We heard you loud and clear, Valley movie fans.

Movie theaters sadly are still closed, so last week, we asked our Phoenix New Times Culture's Twitter account followers what movie with a connection to Arizona they would like to see for our next virtual screening: the original Psycho, the 1976 version of A Star Is Born, the '90s cult film Tank Girl, or Jerry Maguire. The latter film, which stars Tom Cruise and Cuba Gooding Jr., won with 38 percent of the vote.

To paraphrase the popular catchphrase uttered by movie's character character Rod Tidwell, we're going to show you the Jerry this Thursday, April 30, at 8 p.m.

Frankly, we were a little surprised that the dramedy won, but the more we thought about it, it does seem like the perfect film to watch after last week's NFL Draft. Cruise is the titular sports agent who is fired from his job and is left with one client (Gooding Jr.), a wide receiver with the Arizona Cardinals, after a crisis of conscience. As Maguire attempts to get his new company off the ground, he falls in love with his employee Dorothy Boyd, played by Renee Zellweger.

Since the character of Tidwell wants to make Arizona dollars, some of the movie was filmed at the Cardinals' practice facility in Tempe and other locations around the Valley. And spoiler alert for a movie made over two decades ago: The finale takes place during a Monday Night Football game at Sun Devil Stadium.

So how will this virtual screening work? During our previous showings of Raising Arizona and Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure, we've live-tweeted the film from @phxculture. But thanks to modern technology, we are going to do things a little differently.

Jerry Magure is currently available on Netflix, so this time around, we're going to have a Netflix Party. To participate, please follow these steps:

You'll have to have Google Chrome on your laptop or desktop (Mac or PC, but no cellphones).

Head to the Netflix Party website and follow the instructions to download the free app to the browser.

At approximately 7:50 p.m., we will tweet the link to the Netflix Party with the hashtag #NewTimesMovieClub from our @phxculture Twitter account. After clicking the party invite link, you will need to click on the red NP icon in the top right corner to join .

Once the movie starts at 8 p.m., you can chat with other fans while we share facts from the movie. Jerry Maguire is rated R for language and having one of the most bizarre sex scenes in a romantic comedy (it has to be seen to be believed, guys).

We wish you well during this time of social isolation and hope you can join us this Thursday evening.