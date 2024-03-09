Reel history: A look back at metro Phoenix’s iconic movie theaters

click to enlarge A 1935 photo of the Rowena Theatre in downtown Chandler. The building is still standing and is currently home to Elliott's Steakhouse. Chandler Museum, Chandler, AZ

The Rialto Theatre in downtown Phoenix operated in the 1920s at Washington Street and First Avenue. McCulloch Bros. Collection/ASU Archives

The Strand Theatre operated along Washington Street in downtown Phoenix from the 1920s to the 1960s. McCulloch Bros. Collection/ASU Archives

A 1917 photo of the Lamara Theatre on Washington Street in downtown Phoenix. McCulloch Bros. Collection/ASU Archives

A 1933 photograph of the State Theatre in Tempe, the first cinema owned by the legendary Dwight "Red" Harkins, founder of Harkins Theatres. Tempe History Museum

Back in 1940, the late Dwight "Red" Harkins opened the single-screen College Theatre in downtown Tempe, which has since become known as the Valley Art and is Arizona's oldest and longest-operating cinema. Tempe History Museum

The marquee of the historic Orpheum Theatre in downtown in 1942 during its stint as a cinema. McCulloch Bros. Collection/ASU Archives

The Phoenix Drive-In Theatre, which debuted in 1940 as the first theater of its kind in Arizona. McCulloch Bros. Collection/ASU Archives

The exterior of the Tee-Bar-Tee Theater in downtown Scottsdale, which became the Kiva Theater in 1955. Scottsdale Historical Society/Scottsdale Public Library

A look inside the projection room at the Tee-Bar-Tee Theater in Scottsdale from the early 1950s. Scottsdale Historical Society/Scottsdale Public Library

The marquee for Chandler's Mustang Drive-In Theatre, which opened in 1952 and was located near Ray Road and Arizona Avenue. Chandler Museum, Chandler, AZ

A 30-foot-tall cowboy dominated the memorable marquee of Scottsdale's Round-Up Drive-In, which was located along Thomas Road near 68th Street. It operated from 1955 into the '80s. Scottsdale Historical Society/Scottsdale Public Library

A 1967 photograph of the Kachina Theatre in Scottsdale, which operated from 1960 to 1989. It was a favorite of famed director Steven Spielberg and made a brief appearance in his 2022 semi-autobiographical film "The Fabelmans." Scottsdale Historical Society/Scottsdale Public Library

An exterior photo of Phoenix's beloved Cine Capri Theatre at 24th Street and Camelback Road. George M. Aurelius

One of two colonnades outside of the now-demolished Cine Capri in Phoenix. The high-style theater also featured imported Italian jade tile and a 24-foot-tall stained glass window. George M. Aurelius

A 1966 photo of Tempe's iconic Valley Art. It's currently a part of the Harkins Theatres chain, but has been shut down since the pandemic. Tempe History Museum

Film-goers line up outside of the now-defunct Kiva Theater in downtown Scottsdale in 1966. The cinema first opened in 1948 as the Tee-Bar-Tee Theater and operated until 1993. Scottsdale Historical Society/Scottsdale Public Library

The two-screen University Theatre near Broadway and Terrace roads in Tempe, which existed from 1971 until the late '90s. Tempe History Museum

A 1973 photo of the Harkins Camelview 5 in Scottsdale and its distinctive Frank Lloyd Wright-esque lily pad structures outside. The theater was demolished in 2016. Harkins Theatres

The exterior of the now-demolished AMC 6 Theatres along Baseline Road in Tempe back in January 1983. Tempe History Museum

Movie posters for "Return of the Jedi" and "Mr. Mom" outside of Mesa's now-demolished AMC Fiesta Village 6 in 1983. Kenneth M. Walsh

A busy scene outside the box office of the now-demolished AMC Fiesta Village 6 in Mesa in fall 1984. The theater was located across the street from the iconic Fiesta Mall. Kenneth M. Walsh

The Mann Sun Devil 6 at Tempe's Cornerstone shopping center in 1986. The six-screen multiplex later became a Harkins Theatres location and is now home to Arizona State University's Performing and Media Arts Building. Tempe History Museum

A 1989 photo of Blair Cinemas in Tempe. The property is now the location of Pollack Tempe Cinemas. Tempe History Museum

Scottsdale's historic Kachina Theatre toward the end of its 29-year run. The property was demolished in 1989. Scottsdale Historical Society/Scottsdale Public Library

The Super Saver Cinema, a second-run movie theater near Glendale and 35th avenues, in June 1990. The property later became a Silver Cinemas location and is currently home to Maya High School. Tempe History Museum

The exterior of Harkins Centerpoint Cinemas in 1994 in downtown Tempe. The 11-screen theater became part of the AMC chain in 2014. Tempe History Museum

A row of movie posters outside the Harkins Centerpoint Cinemas in summer 1994. Tempe History Museum

An exterior photo of the United Artists Movies 5 in Scottsdale from the early '90s. The property has since been transformed into the Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art. Scottsdale Historical Society/Scottsdale Public Library

A daytime photograph of the Scottsdale Six drive-in theater, which was in operation at McKellips and Hayden roads from 1977 to 2011. Scottsdale Historical Society/Scottsdale Public Library

Catching a film at the Scottsdale Six in 2005. The beloved drive-in theater operated for 34 years before closing in 2011. It was demolished in 2014. Scottsdale Historical Society/Scottsdale Public Library

If you're a longtime resident of metro Phoenix — we're talking several decades or more — you remember the original Cine Capri Theatre.The iconic 16,500-square-foot cinema located at 24th Street and Camelback Road boasted dual colonnades outside and an enormous curved screen inside its single auditorium. Operating from 1966 to 1998, the Cine Capri screened a slew of legendary films during its lifespan, ranging from the Charlton Heston historical epic “The Agony and the Ecstasy” to the original “Star Wars” trilogy.The Cine Capri is long gone, having been demolished 26 years ago last month, but lives on through photographs and the memories of locals who caught a flick at the famed theater. Ditto for such equally beloved local bygone spots as the AMC Fiesta Village 6 in Mesa or the Scottsdale Six drive-in.In honor of the 96th Academy Awards this weekend, Phoenix New Times is looking back at some of the Valley’s most iconic cinemas, movie houses and drive-in theaters from over the decades, including a few that are still around these days (like Tempe’s Valley Art and the Orpheum Theatre in downtown Phoenix).