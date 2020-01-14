Do with this information what you will: Disgraced comedian Louis C.K. is coming to Phoenix next month.

The once-popular and acclaimed performer (see picture above for proof) will be at the Orpheum Theatre from February 21 to 23. Tickets are $37.50 to $47.50 plus fees and can be purchased here. Take note that the performances will be a phone-free experience, which means he probably wants to avoid this happening again.

How you spend your money is your choice, but C.K. has acknowledged that the allegations of sexual misconduct were true in November 2017. Then in December 2018, he mocked the survivors of the Parkland, Florida, school shooting. Even Poughkeepsie, New York, isn't particularly thrilled to have him perform there.

Given his behavior and how uncomfortable C.K. makes people feel in the cities where he performs, we can recommend plenty of other edgy local and national comedians that are worth your money and time. So again, use this information how you see fit.