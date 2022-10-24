Metro Phoenix’s Five Best Things to Do This Week

Got plans this week? You just might after checking out our list of the best things to do around the Phoenix area from Monday, October 24, to Thursday, October 27. It’s not strictly Halloween events, though, as you can also celebrate Day of the Dead, watch the Phoenix Suns take on one of the top teams in the NBA, or catch up-and-coming DJs and beat-smiths at Valley Bar.
More information can be found below. For more things to do around the Valley in the days ahead, visit the Phoenix New Times’ event calendar.
Night of the Living Dead
Long before there was Shaun of the Dead, World War Z, or 28 Days Later, George Romero's Night of the Living Dead set the conventions for zombie movies. The 1968 film about a group of strangers who take refuge in a house when the dead start to rise from the grave has been indescribably influential to later generations of horror directors. On Monday, October 24, the Majestic Tempe 7, 1140 East Baseline Road, will show Night of the Living Dead in its original, analog, 35mm film format, giving you the opportunity to watch a horror classic the way it was meant to be seen. Cost is $12 plus taxes and fees, and the show starts at 7 p.m. Jennifer Goldberg
Join the Day of the Dead celebration at ASU Polytechnic in Mesa.
ASU
Day of the Dead Walk With Ancestors
This Day of the Dead celebration runs from 4 to 6 p.m. on Monday, October 24, and begins with a one-mile walk around the ASU Polytechnic campus starting in the Cooley Ballroom at the Student Union, 5999 South Backus Mall in Mesa. With a journey map and student guides, participants see natural environment features and hear stories about people and places around campus. Bring a picture of an ancestor you want to honor, and as you walk, use your journey map to write down memories. Guests are welcome to leave their photo on the community altar and participate in an altar blessing. There is no cost to attend, but visit the ASU website to register and for more information. Amy Young
When pro basketball pundits made their predictions for the 2022-23 season, both the Phoenix Suns and the Golden State Warriors got the nod as two of the top picks in the Western Conference. And while it’s still very early in the new season, this week’s game against the two teams at Footprint Center, 201 East Jefferson Street, on Tuesday, October 25, could offer some indication of how each will live up to such lofty expectations. Both teams have stumbled a bit out of the gate (the Warriors lost a nail-biter to the Denver Nuggets while the Suns fell to the Portland Trailblazers) and are still working out the kinks in their respective lineups. Regardless, it should be a barn-burner. Tipoff is 7 p.m. and tickets start at $57. Benjamin Leatherman
Test your Stranger Things knowledge at The Hot Chick.
Netflix
Stranger Things Trivia
For October, Scottsdale nightspot The Hot Chick, 4363 North 75th Street, made its weekly trivia night Halloween-themed, and they're finishing the month strong with Stranger Things Trivia on Tuesday, October 25. Test your knowledge of the beleaguered citizens of Hawkins, Indiana, for the chance to win prizes and bragging rights. There will also be food and drink specials like $7 fried chicken nachos, $7 Teremana margaritas, and $3 Coronas all night long. Trivia starts at 7 p.m., and there's no cost to attend. Get more details here. Jennifer Goldberg
The M.O. of Brunch Collect is quite laudable. According to their Facebook page, the Arizona-based indie label and music collective’s mission involves “welcoming fellow creative types with open arms and helping to lift others up instead of only focusing on personal success.” The Brunch Collect Beat Social operates along the same lines and is a semi-regular showcase of local up-and-coming producers, artists, DJs, beat-makers, and other talents. The latest edition of the event happens from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Wednesday, October 26, inside the Rose Room at Valley Bar, 130 North Central Avenue. Korey Wade hosts the event, which is free to attend. More details are available here. Benjamin Leatherman
