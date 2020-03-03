MLB Has No Plans to Cancel Cactus League Games Due to Coronavirus

Good news for Cactus League baseball fans.

Per a memo obtained by Jeff Passan at ESPN, Major League Baseball doesn't plan on postponing or canceling any spring training games due to the outbreak of the coronavirus, officially known as COVID-19. This also applies to when the regular season begins on Thursday, March 26.

The memo was distributed to baseball officials this morning, March 3. It says the league has created an internal task force to deal with any complications as the season progresses through the summer and offers suggested preparations for teams, including:

Players avoid taking balls and pens directly from fans to sign autographs and not shake hands.

Teams communicate with their local public health authority.

Medical teams ensure that all players have received the current flu vaccine and other vaccinations are current.

Per the ESPN article, the MLB is working on guidance for teams and players to decrease the spread of the virus at ballparks and expects to inform them of their plans later in the week. There are 15 teams that play Cactus League baseball in Maricopa County. The Arizona Department of Health Services said today that a "presumptive positive" diagnosis has been confirmed in the state.