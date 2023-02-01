The New Egyptian Motor Lodge in Central Phoenix Lets Locals Join the Party

A newly repurposed midcentury hotel on Grand Avenue aims to lure in locals as well as travelers.
The Egyptian Motor Hotel, which was called Las Palmas Inn in its previous incarnation, has had an upscale vintage makeover that includes a live entertainment venue and hip restaurant. Those will serve the community, and in turn, attract more lodgers, according to Gene Kornota, an owner of the Egyptian Motor Hotel and principal at Rebel Hospitality.
“When it comes to the entertainment, when it comes to the food, when it comes to the menus, it really isn’t about the guest,” he says. “It’s about the local community. When the guests arrive and they see the locals and it’s populated, they feel they made the right choice in their lodging.”
If a grand opening party on January 26 was any indication, it’s definitely going to be popular. Hundreds attended the bash, which included stilt walkers in Egyptian-style garb, fire dancers, a DJ, live music by Carvin Jones, mini tattoos, tours of the rooms, and more.
The hotel’s 250-seat outdoor venue, Egyptian Live, will host music, magicians, comedy, DJs, drag bingo, and other events. Weekends will feature local live music all day Saturdays and Sundays if no other special performances are booked. Events are announced on Instagram and should be online soon.
Located in the Historic Grand Avenue arts district, the hotel “had tremendous support from the Grand Avenue Association,” Kornota says. “We hope this helps to incubate Grand Avenue further.”
The Egyptian, which is part of Best Western’s Signature Collection, takes some cues from similar vintage motel rehabs, which have been having a moment. Palm Springs, California's Trixie Motel, Portland, Oregon's Jupiter Motel, The Downtowner in Saratoga Springs, New York, and many more are getting nods in posh magazines. In fact, The Egyptian was featured in Travel + Leisure magazine.
The Egyptian’s bank of 49 rooms retained the same V-shaped footprint, Kornota explains, and the shallow pool is in the same location, but what used to be the parking lot is now a bar and stage, with tiki torches, fireplaces, and outdoor games.
Local art is prominent, with murals in common areas and in Chilte, the “new school” Mexican restaurant by chef Lawrence Smith and his fiancée, Aseret Arroyo, who used to run food stands at Valley farmers' markets and breweries. It’ll open February 3.
In addition to serving pastries and quiche starting at 8 a.m., the compact menu includes dinner specialties like huitlacoche pasta and flights of mole, including mole amarillo — yellow mole — with pickled blueberries. Late-night eats are in the works, too.
“We went to Oaxaca, Sinaloa, to find new flavors and bring that back and put a modern spin on it,” Smith says. “The food truck was very street food oriented. This is going to be more of a fine dining approach.”
Even the cocktails are Mexican-influenced, leaning mostly toward tequila, mezcal, and sotol — a liquor made from a type of shrub called desert spoon — and showcasing ingredients like chiltepin peppers and epazote, an aromatic herb from Central America.
In the rooms, Kornota says the aesthetic is “kind of a mashup of a little bit of retro and a little bit of rock ’n’ roll, and it clashes. It’s vivid. It isn’t thematic, but it is respectful to the period.”
The decor features bold colors and patterns, Nostalgia-brand microwaves, and mini Marshall Bluetooth speakers. Guests can scan a QR code on an old-time 45 record for the Chilte menu and get food delivered or pick it up from the takeout window.
“In a room, you might see a Todd Morrison decal that looks like him, and you’ll see Midcentury Modern design,” Kornota says. “You might also see a photograph of a camel in the desert as a bit of a comic relief.”
The price point varies based on season and demand, but Kornota says, “Overall, our rates … for the entire year will average out around $160 to $170.” And all rooms are dog-friendly for $25 more.
That’s good news for locals, who might want to go in cahoots with a friend and stay put after a night of partying. The rooms are all the original size — which is to say, cozy — and include only a king bed or “single stacked” with bunk beds. The latter allows more space for a small sofa.
Having a room also gives guests prime viewing of the stage. Second-floor rooms feature a handy drink rail for setting down cocktails; all rooms include a patio table and two chairs. The ground floor sidewalk is separated from the sidewalk, so no one will trip over anyone’s feet. And the property is well secured, so no one can simply come in off the street.
The general vibe nods to the hotel’s original era, from the kitschy neon sign to the Airstream that serves as a green room for performers. However, The Egyptian no longer rents rooms by the hour or accepts cash (so long, “no-tell motel”), and the vibrating beds are long gone, because they’re not manufactured anymore and it was too cumbersome to try to make them.
“We really did try,” Kornota says.
The Egyptian Motor Hotel is located at 765 Grand Avenue. Call 602-807-5225 or visit egyptianmotorhotel.com.