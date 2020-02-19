Hey, Artists! Check Out These Fresh Opportunities in Metro Phoenix

If you’re a creative who’s eager to shake things up in 2020, you’ve still got plenty of time to make it happen. Try stretching beyond your comfort zone by submitting your work for various artist calls, which offer fresh chances to both expand the way you create and share your work in new places.

Here’s a sampling of open art calls around Phoenix, including one for dancers to perform with Pussy Riot when they hit the Crescent Ballroom stage in April. We've also included several grants, in case you're looking for some funding to make all your fabulous art happen.

Pussy Riot Dancers

Deadline: Not Indicated

Pussy Riot has put out the call for dancers to perform in several cities, including Phoenix. Dancers should audition by video and provide additional materials, including a resume and short bio. Pussy Riot performs at Crescent Ballroom on April 15.

Dance Auditions

Audition: February 20



Ignite Collaborative is holding auditions for its 2020 season at Dance Theater West, 3925 East Indian School Road, on February 20. Arrive by 6:15 p.m. to check-in. The group is a collaborative that includes dancers from various backgrounds. The audition will focus on jazz and modern dance with an emphasis on storytelling.

Bus Shelter Screen Art

Deadline: February 21

The City of Phoenix Office of Arts and Culture is requesting qualifications from professional artists interested in designing perforated shade screens for several new bus shelters. The screens will be installed in two neighborhoods along Central Avenue.

EXPAND Throwback to a Dan Namingha sculpture sighting in Coconino County. Lynn Trimble

Public Sculpture

Deadline: February 21

Coconino County Parks & Recreation is accepting proposals from individual artists or artists teams interested in creating large-scale sculptures for display at the Sawmill Multicultural and Nature County Park. The selection committee will choose five designs and award $1,500 for each design.

Community Investment Grants

Deadline: February 21 (Intent to Apply)

Arizona Commission on the Arts is currently accepting applications for its community investment grants, as well as festival grants. The deadline for both is March 12, although artists applying for a community investment grant need to submit their notification of intent to apply by February 21.

ARTLAB Residency

Deadline: February 26

Artlink is looking for up to four artists for 2020 residencies at the Kimpton Hotel Palomar Phoenix at CityScape. The residencies include on-site open studio painting time and the opportunity to show and sell artworks.

The Edge: Battle of the Artwist

Deadline: March 2

Tempe Center for the Arts is seeking artists to participate in an art battle during an Edge happy hour event happening on May 9.

The Blue Guitar Magazine

Deadline: March 4

The Blue Guitar magazine is seeking literary and visual art submissions for its spring issue. The magazine is designed to highlight works by emerging and established artists in Arizona.

Projecting All Voices Fellowship

Deadline: March 15

The Projecting All Voices Initiative is accepting applications for its fellowship supporting underrepresented artists whose work explores racial equity in the arts. Applicants should be interested in engaging with an educational institution and being part of an intergenerational mentorship program.

Westside Multigenerational Center

Deadline: March 16



The city of Tempe is looking for an artist to create a site-specific artwork for a wall near the playground at a multigenerational center.

EXPAND Throwback to Blooms by Bruce Munro for Canal Convergence 2016, Sean Deckert

Canal Convergence

Deadline: March 20



Scottsdale Public Art is accepting proposals from local, regional, and international creatives who would like to design light-based temporary artworks to be shown on, near, or over the Arizona Canal in conjunction with Canal Convergence, which happens November 6 to 15. Awards will range from $5,000 to $30,000.

City of Phoenix Grants

Deadline: March 25

The City of Phoenix Office and Culture recently opened applications for several types of grants, including project grants as well as community investment and engagement grants. Several information sessions about the grant process will be held in the coming weeks.

Throwback to Kimberly Harris artwork shown previously at Herberger Theater Center. Kimberly Harris

ART Tracks

Deadline: April 3

Herberger Theater Center is looking for artists to feature in an exhibition that explores the idea of working on various tracks, which will be curated by Leslie Austin through a jury process. The exhibit will be shown in the Art Gallery at Herberger Theater Center. It’s one of several open calls for this venue.

Peoria Art Grants

Deadline: April 2

The city of Peoria is accepting applications for grants to art organizations, which run up to $5,000. The grants are designed to inspire more artists to create work in Peoria.

EXPAND Artwork by Five15 Arts collective member Marlys Kubicek. Five15 Arts

Five15 Arts Collective

Deadline: April 1

The Five15 Arts Collective at Chartreuse has issued a call for new artists. Artists working in all mediums can apply. The membership period will run from July 2020 to January 2022.

ON Stage Cover Contest

Deadline: May 1



ON Stage is looking for artwork to feature on the cover of its 2020/21 performing arts guide. The selected artist will receive a $250 honorarium.

Scottsdale Community Arts Grant

Deadline: May 27

Scottsdale Arts will begin accepting applications for its community arts grants, which are designed to fund arts and culture projects that serve Scottsdale residents, on April 6.