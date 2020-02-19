Hey, Artists! Check Out These Fresh Opportunities in Metro Phoenix

If you’re a creative who’s eager to shake things up in 2020, you’ve still got plenty of time to make it happen. Try stretching beyond your comfort zone by submitting your work for various artist calls, which offer fresh chances to both expand the way you create and share your work in new places.
Here’s a sampling of open art calls around Phoenix, including one for dancers to perform with Pussy Riot when they hit the Crescent Ballroom stage in April. We've also included several grants, in case you're looking for some funding to make all your fabulous art happen.
Deadline: Not Indicated
Pussy Riot has put out the call for dancers to perform in several cities, including Phoenix. Dancers should audition by video and provide additional materials, including a resume and short bio. Pussy Riot performs at Crescent Ballroom on April 15.
Audition: February 20
Ignite Collaborative is holding auditions for its 2020 season at Dance Theater West, 3925 East Indian School Road, on February 20. Arrive by 6:15 p.m. to check-in. The group is a collaborative that includes dancers from various backgrounds. The audition will focus on jazz and modern dance with an emphasis on storytelling.
Deadline: February 21
The City of Phoenix Office of Arts and Culture is requesting qualifications from professional artists interested in designing perforated shade screens for several new bus shelters. The screens will be installed in two neighborhoods along Central Avenue.
Deadline: February 21
Coconino County Parks & Recreation is accepting proposals from individual artists or artists teams interested in creating large-scale sculptures for display at the Sawmill Multicultural and Nature County Park. The selection committee will choose five designs and award $1,500 for each design.
Deadline: February 21 (Intent to Apply)
Arizona Commission on the Arts is currently accepting applications for its community investment grants, as well as festival grants. The deadline for both is March 12, although artists applying for a community investment grant need to submit their notification of intent to apply by February 21.
Deadline: February 26
Artlink is looking for up to four artists for 2020 residencies at the Kimpton Hotel Palomar Phoenix at CityScape. The residencies include on-site open studio painting time and the opportunity to show and sell artworks.
Deadline: March 2
Tempe Center for the Arts is seeking artists to participate in an art battle during an Edge happy hour event happening on May 9.
Deadline: March 4
The Blue Guitar magazine is seeking literary and visual art submissions for its spring issue. The magazine is designed to highlight works by emerging and established artists in Arizona.
Deadline: March 15
The Projecting All Voices Initiative is accepting applications for its fellowship supporting underrepresented artists whose work explores racial equity in the arts. Applicants should be interested in engaging with an educational institution and being part of an intergenerational mentorship program.
Deadline: March 16
The city of Tempe is looking for an artist to create a site-specific artwork for a wall near the playground at a multigenerational center.
Deadline: March 20
Scottsdale Public Art is accepting proposals from local, regional, and international creatives who would like to design light-based temporary artworks to be shown on, near, or over the Arizona Canal in conjunction with Canal Convergence, which happens November 6 to 15. Awards will range from $5,000 to $30,000.
Deadline: March 25
The City of Phoenix Office and Culture recently opened applications for several types of grants, including project grants as well as community investment and engagement grants. Several information sessions about the grant process will be held in the coming weeks.
Deadline: April 3
Herberger Theater Center is looking for artists to feature in an exhibition that explores the idea of working on various tracks, which will be curated by Leslie Austin through a jury process. The exhibit will be shown in the Art Gallery at Herberger Theater Center. It’s one of several open calls for this venue.
Deadline: April 2
The city of Peoria is accepting applications for grants to art organizations, which run up to $5,000. The grants are designed to inspire more artists to create work in Peoria.
Deadline: April 1
The Five15 Arts Collective at Chartreuse has issued a call for new artists. Artists working in all mediums can apply. The membership period will run from July 2020 to January 2022.
Deadline: May 1
ON Stage is looking for artwork to feature on the cover of its 2020/21 performing arts guide. The selected artist will receive a $250 honorarium.
Deadline: May 27
Scottsdale Arts will begin accepting applications for its community arts grants, which are designed to fund arts and culture projects that serve Scottsdale residents, on April 6.
