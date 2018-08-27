Phoenix Artist Emily Costello Designs New Lucha Libre Lottery Tickets

Detail of one of Emily Costello's newest designs for the Arizona Lottery.

Phoenix artist Emily Costello has created four new designs for the Arizona Lottery. Each features characters wearing masks associated with a form of freestyle wrestling called lucha libre. Her Mexican luchadors include a woman, a man, a cat, and a Chihuahua.

Arizona Lottery officially announced the new designs in an August 22 press release, which notes that Costello's work is part of an ongoing series designed to "showcase the art and culture of our great state in ways that celebrate our heritage."

Checking out sketches for Emily Costello's Lucha Libre characters. Arizona Lottery

Each ticket includes up to 10 opportunities to win, with a top prize of $10,000. The Lucha Libre Loot tickets, which cost $2 each, have been available since August 7. Currently, there are 8 $10,000 prizes available, and the odds of winning one are 1 in 246,300, according to the Arizona Lottery website.