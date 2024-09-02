Your guide to ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ parties and events in Phoenix

They aren’t the only ones excited from the impending return of the “Ghost with the Most,” as several Beetlejuice-themed events will occur around the Valley this week and throughout September.
There will be screenings of both the original “Beetlejuice” and its sequel, as well as nightlife events, art activities, a special dinner serving “ghoulish gastronomy” and other local shindigs where you can dress in costume and haunt the place.
Grab your copy of the “Handbook for the Recently Deceased” and check out our list of where you can celebrate all things Beetlejuice in metro Phoenix.
Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice!
Monday, Sept. 2
Edelweiss Biergarten, 2625 E. Bell Road ·The German-Hungarian restaurant and beer garden will show “Beetlejuice” during the latest edition of its weekly movie night. The screening starts at 5 p.m. Discounts on the German beers will be available. No cover.
Beetlejuice Trivia Night
Wednesday, Sept. 4
Taproom-120, 4576 S. Power Road, Suite 102, GilbertIf you’ve seen the original “Beetlejuice” about 167 times (and it keeps getting funnier every single time you see it), you might stand a ghost of a chance during Taproom-120’s trivia night. The staff will ask five rounds of “mostly family-friendly” questions about the original 1988 film and the spin-off cartoon series on CBS from 1989 to 1991. Individuals or teams can compete and prizes will be awarded for first, second and third place. Bonus points will be given to anyone wearing a Beetlejuice shirt or bringing in items related to the franchise. A special themed cocktail will also be available for purchase. The ghoulish fun starts at 6:30 p.m. and it's free to participate.
‘Beetlejuice’ Themed Dinner and Movie
Wednesday, Sept. 4
FOUND:RE Phoenix Hotel, 1100 N. Central Ave.The hotel’s MATCH Market & Bar will present an evening of “ghoulish gastronomy” during a “Beetlejuice” dinner-and-a-movie experience at 7 p.m. The original flick will be screened, and four themed courses inspired by scenes from the movie will be served, including dishes like Sichuan egg-fried rice, roasted tiger prawns and brown butter banana fritters. Costumes ranging from Beetlejuice’s iconic striped suit to Lydia Deetz’s red wedding dress are encouraged. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Seating is limited and tickets are $59 per person (plus fees).
‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ Movie Party
Friday, Sept. 6
Harkins Camelview at Fashion Square 14, 7014 E. Camelback Road, Scottsdale
Saturday, Sept. 7
Harkins Arrowhead Fountains 18, 16046 N. Arrowhead Fountains Center Drive, PeoriaMultiple viewing parties for the new film will take place at two Harkins locations in the Valley. Tickets are $29 per person (plus fees) and will include a medium popcorn, an “It’s Showtime” cocktail or mocktail, themed photo ops and other fun. Camelview at Fashion Square 14’s parties on Sept. 6 are at 6:30, 7, 7:30, 8 and 9:15 p.m. Arrowhead Fountains 18’s parties on Sept. 7 are at 5, 6, 6:45 and 7:15 p.m. More information is available here.
‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ Watch Party
Tuesday, Sept. 10
RoadHouse Cinemas, 9090 E. Talking Stick Way, ScottsdaleThe Halloween fanatics of the AZHaunters social club will screen “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” at the Scottsdale dine-in cinema. Items from RoadHouse’s food and bar menu will be available for purchase. Showtime will be at approximately 6 p.m. and attendees are asked to meet up in the lobby 30 minutes prior. Admission is $7 per person. More information is available here.
Beetlejuice Skate Night
Saturday, Sept. 21
Great Skate, 10054 N. 43rd Ave., Glendale Lace up your Beetlejuice-themed roller skates (yes, they make those) and get ready to roll into this all-ages event from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at Great Skate in Glendale. Costumes are encouraged and songs and music from the original film’s soundtrack will play over the sound system. Admission is $13 per person, skate rental is $5 and non-skating parents are $4. Attendees under 17 must be accompanied by an adult who is 25 or older.
Puff and Paint
Saturday, Sept. 28
Exhale Society, 35 E. Broadway Road, TempeFeel free to create a painting that Delia Deetz would approve of during this cannabis-friendly Beetlejuice art event from 1 to 4 p.m. The $45 per person fee will include a canvas and art supplies. Nachos and goodie bags will also be available. More info can be found here.
Beetlejuice Movie Night
Wednesday, Oct. 2
The Royale, 635 W. Glenrosa Ave.Kick off the spooky season at this outdoor screening of the first “Beetlejuice” in The Royale’s courtyard from 7 to 9 p.m. A Halloween market, special giveaways, a costume contest, photo ops and other activities are also planned. Admission is free.