4
Actor Chris Sarandon is Phoenix Fan Fusion's first special guest.EXPAND
Actor Chris Sarandon is Phoenix Fan Fusion's first special guest.
Sam Howzit/CC BY 2.0/via Flickr

Princess Bride Actor Chris Sarandon Is Coming to Phoenix Fan Fusion 2019

Benjamin Leatherman | January 15, 2019 | 12:08pm
If you’ve been waiting for Phoenix Fan Fusion to reveal which celebrities will appear at this year’s event, you needn’t wait any longer. Organizers have announced the first special guest for 2019, and it's someone who’s familiar to fans of The Princess Bride.

Actor Chris Sarandon, who portrayed the dastardly Prince Humperdinck in the beloved 1987 fantasy/adventure/comedy, is scheduled to appear at Fan Fusion 2019, which runs from Thursday, May 23, to Sunday, May 26 at the Phoenix Convention Center.

Sarandon is equally famous for providing the voice for Jack Skellington in The Nightmare Before Christmas. He’s also voiced the character in a variety of other media, including video games like Kingdom Hearts and Disney Infinity.

It’s not the only geeky role in Sarandon’s oeuvre, as he played vampire Jerry Dandridge in Fright Night and Detective Mike Norris in Child's Play. He’s also guest-starred in a number of TV shows over the years, including Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Charmed, The Outer Limits, and Law & Order.

As is the norm for special guests at Phoenix Fan Fusion (formerly known as Phoenix Comicon and Phoenix Comic Fest), Sarandon will participate in autograph sessions and photo ops with attendees, which are available for an additional cost. He will also be featured in a Q&A session, which paid attendees can watch for free. According to the PFF website, Sarandon is set to appear from Friday to Sunday during the four-day geek spectacle.

Fan Fusion's organizers are promising the additional special guest announcements will be made in the days and weeks ahead.

Stay tuned, true believers.

Phoenix Fan Fusion 2019. Thursday, May 23, to Sunday, May 26, at Phoenix Convention Center, 100 North Third Street; phoenixfanfusion.com. Admission is $20 to $45 per day or $65 for a full event pass via the event website.

 
Benjamin Leatherman is the clubs editor at Phoenix New Times. He covers local nightlife, music, culture, geekery, and fringe pursuits.

