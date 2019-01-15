Princess Bride Actor Chris Sarandon Is Coming to Phoenix Fan Fusion 2019

If you’ve been waiting for Phoenix Fan Fusion to reveal which celebrities will appear at this year’s event, you needn’t wait any longer. Organizers have announced the first special guest for 2019, and it's someone who’s familiar to fans of The Princess Bride.

Actor Chris Sarandon, who portrayed the dastardly Prince Humperdinck in the beloved 1987 fantasy/adventure/comedy, is scheduled to appear at Fan Fusion 2019, which runs from Thursday, May 23, to Sunday, May 26 at the Phoenix Convention Center.