Phoenix native hits stage Saturday as new ‘Yo Gabba GabbaLand!’ host

But Kamryn promises that the cast is supportive, welcoming and inclusive.



“I basically do have friends, even though they are adults,” she says.

Smith and the rest of the "Yo Gabba Gabba!" crew killed it at the festival.







Blunt Magazine wrote, "Yo Gabba Gabba! didn’t try to be cool. They didn’t need to. They just leaned in and let it get weird. It was pure chaos. Loud, surreal, strangely cohesive chaos. It shouldn’t have gone this hard — but it absolutely did."

The Coachella performance in April ripped the Band Aid off for what to expect on tour, both for Kamryn and her mother, Adriana Smith.



“I mean, it's been an out-of-body experience for me,” Adriana says. But knowing so many people loved the original, she's is grateful for the acceptance of her daughter’s character.



“I think for a lot of people, it resonated really well because she was a little younger and more relatable,” Adriana says.



The "Yo Gabba Gabba! Live" tour kicked off on Aug. 1, and Kamryn only had four days to memorize her lines and rehearse.



"The whole singing and dialogue thing is way, way different,” she says.

click to enlarge Kamryn Smith and her dog, Cali, show off their matching Kammy Kam outfits. Adriana Smith

Kamryn's favorite part of the live shows is interacting with kids during "The Beat of the Day," a segment in which a child from the audience comes on stage.



“It's really fun because you get to see all the kids, and they're so cute,” Kamyrn says. She wants her performance to inspire her audiences to feel confident and to try their best.



"Yo Gabba Gabba! Live!": 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 30. Orpheum Theatre, 203 W. Adams St. Tickets start at $25.