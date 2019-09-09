Take Your Exercise Routine to New Heights With These Four Pole Fitness Classes

Are you tired of slogging through the same old Zumba class or attempting to get swole with the weight machines? Pole fitness offers a new spin on your old fitness routine.

While the idea of exercising with a vertical metal pole can sound intimidating, it can transform your workout from a repetitive bore to a high-intensity, confidence-building practice that strengthens and empowers.

Not every dance studio offers pole fitness, but here are four places to bring out your inner performer.

Purple Rain Pole Fitness

3302 North 24th Street, #102

602-374-2897



Whether you want to up your dance game or partake in a fun strengthening class, Purple Rain’s pole fitness classes add some flare to your everyday workout routine. There are also chair dances and floor work as alternatives. Purple Rain offers sessions for women of all sizes and experience levels, whether it be on or off the pole. Class packages start at $149 for one month of unlimited classes and $5 open pole days to practice your swing skills. Drop-in rates for any class are $20.

Violet Flame Studios

4408 North Miller Road, Scottsdale

602-460-6953



There are fitness classes, and there are dance fitness classes. From swinging and strengthening on the pole to glute-toning twerk work, Violet Flame Studios takes things to the next level. Experienced instructors Nyla and Myryka teach a variety of dance classes to help awaken that feminine energy while getting a full-body strengthening workout. Classes, whether “vanilla” or “ratchet,” range from $20 to $40 for drop-in students, and packages start at $139.

Prowess Pole Fitness

2039 East Cedar Street, #105, Tempe

602-643-8164



You might have seen dancers spinning around a pole doing dramatic, death-defying moves or soaring off the ground with aerial hoops. The instructors at Prowess Pole Fitness combine the art of pole fitness with Cirque du Soleil-style aerial workouts. If you want to get in touch with your inner Cirque dancer, Prowess has experienced instructors to teach you the ways of the pole or the aerial hoops. Studio members also have an opportunity to partake in Cirque Saturdays, a burlesque-themed show at Unexpected Art Gallery. The Intro to Pole class (required for all beginners) is $20. Drop in to a 60-minute class for $20 or pay $30 for a 90-minute class.

Express MiE Pole Dance Studio

1655 West Chandler Boulevard, #5, Chandler

480-626-5973

