    Herban Planet
Pole dancing is a great workout.
Take Your Exercise Routine to New Heights With These Four Pole Fitness Classes

Sara Edwards | September 9, 2019 | 8:30am
Are you tired of slogging through the same old Zumba class or attempting to get swole with the weight machines? Pole fitness offers a new spin on your old fitness routine.

While the idea of exercising with a vertical metal pole can sound intimidating, it can transform your workout from a repetitive bore to a high-intensity, confidence-building practice that strengthens and empowers.

Not every dance studio offers pole fitness, but here are four places to bring out your inner performer.

Purple Rain Pole Fitness


3302 North 24th Street, #102
602-374-2897

Whether you want to up your dance game or partake in a fun strengthening class, Purple Rain’s pole fitness classes add some flare to your everyday workout routine. There are also chair dances and floor work as alternatives. Purple Rain offers sessions for women of all sizes and experience levels, whether it be on or off the pole. Class packages start at $149 for one month of unlimited classes and $5 open pole days to practice your swing skills. Drop-in rates for any class are $20.

Violet Flame Studios


4408 North Miller Road, Scottsdale
602-460-6953

There are fitness classes, and there are dance fitness classes. From swinging and strengthening on the pole to glute-toning twerk work, Violet Flame Studios takes things to the next level. Experienced instructors Nyla and Myryka teach a variety of dance classes to help awaken that feminine energy while getting a full-body strengthening workout. Classes, whether “vanilla” or “ratchet,” range from $20 to $40 for drop-in students, and packages start at $139.

Prowess Pole Fitness


2039 East Cedar Street, #105, Tempe
602-643-8164

You might have seen dancers spinning around a pole doing dramatic, death-defying moves or soaring off the ground with aerial hoops. The instructors at Prowess Pole Fitness combine the art of pole fitness with Cirque du Soleil-style aerial workouts. If you want to get in touch with your inner Cirque dancer, Prowess has experienced instructors to teach you the ways of the pole or the aerial hoops. Studio members also have an opportunity to partake in Cirque Saturdays, a burlesque-themed show at Unexpected Art Gallery. The Intro to Pole class (required for all beginners) is $20. Drop in to a 60-minute class for $20 or pay $30 for a 90-minute class.

Express MiE Pole Dance Studio


1655 West Chandler Boulevard, #5, Chandler
480-626-5973

For newbies who aren’t sure whether or not pole fitness is for them, the team of instructors at Express MiE are here to chase away the uncertainty. The Express MiE studio sets itself apart from other pole fitness studios by eschewing mirrors to make the space feel less like the weight room at the gym. With four poles and calm lighting, Express MiE studio offers classes and workshops that bring out the self-confidence every woman deserves. Packages for Pole-ah-Tease classes start at $25 a month.

