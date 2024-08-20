Phoenix readers react to impending demolition of Metrocenter mall

According to city of Phoenix officials, the 64.2-acre property will be transformed into a walkable urban village featuring residential units, retail spaces, bars and restaurants.
The mall’s demolition, originally scheduled for summer 2023, was delayed for more than a year due to real estate developer Concord Wilshire Capital having issues with financing.
Metrocenter’s demolition will mark the end of an era for Phoenix. The mall, which opened in 1973. was the largest mall west of the Mississippi River and became a beloved shopping destination and a cultural landmark.
Earlier this month, Phoenix New Times reported on the mall’s impending demolition and readers responded. Thousands of people viewed the story and a Facebook post about Metrocenter received 791 reactions and 164 comments.
Some readers were happy to hear the mall, which has become a boarded-up eyesore since its closing, was getting the wrecking ball treatment. Others shared cherished memories of shopping and hanging out at Metrocenter.
Connie was there from the beginning.
Dang, I remember when it first opened. It was an amazing place.Joy was also an old-school patron.
I worked at Farrell's ice cream parlor and Anita Shop in the 1970's .Some folks, like Mark, practically lived there.
Tons of great memories there, from shopping to ice skating, food court, arcade and cruising all through the the 80's. Very sad.Cheryl experienced a major milestone at the mall.
I went into labor with my third child on the escalator at Metro Center. My oldest daughter went ice skating at the rink.Shannon and other Metrocenter fans aren’t willing to let go just yet.
Sooooo many great memories with great friends! So sad
Have been waiting for the wrecking ball a very looooong time!
Nancy was a bit poignant.
I am sorry that this beautiful mall will be no longer. But if those walls could talk, what interesting history/information we could hear.While Lawrence got philosophical.
Nothing lasts forever…Mark even cracked a joke.
Mr. Gorbachev, tear down this mall!