Phoenix readers react to impending demolition of Metrocenter mall

click to enlarge Metrocenter in its heyday. Scribble Wizard via Flickr

Dang, I remember when it first opened. It was an amazing place.



I worked at Farrell's ice cream parlor and Anita Shop in the 1970's .



Tons of great memories there, from shopping to ice skating, food court, arcade and cruising all through the the 80's. Very sad.



I went into labor with my third child on the escalator at Metro Center. My oldest daughter went ice skating at the rink.



Sooooo many great memories with great friends! So sad



click to enlarge A photo of Metrocenter's nearly vacant interior in 2019. Lynn Trimble

Have been waiting for the wrecking ball a very looooong time!



I am sorry that this beautiful mall will be no longer. But if those walls could talk, what interesting history/information we could hear.



Nothing lasts forever…



Mr. Gorbachev, tear down this mall!

Metrocenter’s days are numbered. The iconic local mall, which closed in 2020, is set to be torn down in late August or early September to make way for a $850 million redevelopment project.According to city of Phoenix officials, the 64.2-acre property will be transformed into a walkable urban village featuring residential units, retail spaces, bars and restaurants.The mall’s demolition, originally scheduled for summer 2023, was delayed for more than a year due to real estate developer Concord Wilshire Capital having issues with financing.Metrocenter’s demolition will mark the end of an era for Phoenix. The mall, which opened in 1973. was the largest mall west of the Mississippi River and became a beloved shopping destination and a cultural landmark.And Valley residents will miss Metrocenter once it's gone.Earlier this month, Phoenix New Times reported on the mall’s impending demolition and readers responded. Thousands of people viewed the story and a Facebook post about Metrocenter received 791 reactions and 164 comments.Some readers were happy to hear the mall, which has become a boarded-up eyesore since its closing, was getting the wrecking ball treatment. Others shared cherished memories of shopping and hanging out at Metrocenter.Connie was there from the beginning.Joy was also an old-school patron.Some folks, like Mark, practically lived there.Cheryl experienced a major milestone at the mall.Shannon and other Metrocenter fans aren’t willing to let go just yet.Others, like Marlene, are eager to see it turned into rubble.Nancy was a bit poignant.While Lawrence got philosophical.Mark even cracked a joke.