Living Lodge: A look back at Phoenix’s iconic hotels, motels and resorts

From desert escapes to kitschy roadside motels, Phoenix has offered unique and luxury stays for decades.
September 24, 2025
Image: Scottsdale’s Safari Hotel, described by Phoenix New Times as a “big bwana of Valley luxe."
Scottsdale’s Safari Hotel, described by Phoenix New Times as a “big bwana of Valley luxe." Courtesy of the Scottsdale Historical Society/Scottsdale Public Library
When Vic Linoff flips through his motel and hotel postcard stash, it feels like a tour through Valley history. The local historian and president of the Mesa Preservation Foundation has been collecting these paper souvenirs for 20 years and he’s accumulated more than 100, each a time capsule.

Some postcards depict neon midcentury motor courts glowing along Phoenix highways back when car culture reigned supreme. Many leaned into kitsch to lure travelers. Most are gone now, bulldozed into memory with only postcards remaining.

Naturally, almost half of Linoff’s postcards showcase Mesa motels, from the Western-themed Buckhorn Baths and Circle RB Lodge to the Kiva Lodge. There are also iconic Phoenix motels, like the Rose Bowl Motor Hotel and the Polynesian-themed Cocanut Grove on Van Buren Street. Each is a piece of the Valley’s history as a tourist destination.

Linoff sees the postcards as more than pretty pictures. Many were designed as advertising to lure travelers to the desert.
click to enlarge
Phoenix’s Rose Bowl Motor Hotel lit up Van Buren Street like a neon fever dream, back when U.S. Highways 60, 70, 80 and 89 funneled travelers along the thoroughfare. The swanky motel and its iconic sign were part of the street’s glowing roadside circus from the 1930s through the mid-’80s.
Mesa Preservation Foundation
“Their primary means of communication for places like the Buckhorn Baths was through postcards. It was their connection to the outside world,” Linoff says. “Celebrities stayed there. Baseball teams during spring training would stay there.”

These days, the postcards are surviving traces of some of metro Phoenix’s most storied lodges. The Valley has been a tourist destination for more than a century, luring visitors with its dry desert air, wide-open spaces and Wild West allure.

Early Phoenix hotels like the Adams and the Ford promised big-city comfort in a booming frontier town. Scottsdale joined the scene in 1909 with the Ingleside Inn, its first resort. Chandler’s lush Hotel San Marcos opened in 1913, just in time for Arizona’s statehood. Dude ranches also sprouted on the Valley’s edges, offering cowboy grit, a draw that brought many out-of-towners our way.
click to enlarge
Guests of Ingleside Inn with local Indigenous people during a picnic and Pow Wow in Camelback Mountain's Echo Canyon. The Scottsdale resort catered to wealthy families visiting during the winter season and offered excursions that exposed the rich to Arizona culture.
Courtesy of Scottsdale Public Library
“People had images of Arizona early in the 20th century,” Linoff says. “There were all of these dime-store novels about cowboys or Zane Grey writing about experiences in Arizona and a lot of people wanted to see it for themselves.”

Back in Phoenix, the Hotel San Carlos and Arizona Biltmore both debuted in the late 1920s, bringing high-style digs and sparkling pools that offered modern luxury. Posh spots like the Jokake Inn and Camelback Inn later followed.

“What really opened Arizona up to tourism was the creation of the federal highway system in the 1920s,” Linoff says.
click to enlarge
Scottsdale’s Hotel Valley Ho has been strutting midcentury modern style since opening in 1956.
Courtesy of Hotel Valley Ho/Scottsdale Public Library
The postwar boom gave metro Phoenix tourism a boost, bringing midcentury gems like Scottsdale’s iconic Valley Ho and the now-demolished Safari Hotel. Stars like Bing Crosby and Janet Leigh checked in, helping the Valley earn a reputation as a Hollywood hideout.

Meanwhile, Valley highways glowed with neon-drenched motels beckoning road-weary travelers. Thoroughfares like Van Buren Street and Grand Avenue in Phoenix and Mesa’s Main Street were lined with hundreds of these roadside spots, each promising a night of rest and a heavy dose of kitsch.

Freeways eventually killed motels’ dominance in the latter half of the century. But Phoenix’s lodging scene didn’t slow down. Local hotels and resorts kept springing up into the 1980s and 1990s.

Some of these landmark lodgings are still standing, serving cocktails by the pool with a chaser of style or hosting weddings in ballrooms with history soaked into the walls. Others are long gone, with only nostalgic photos remaining.

In celebration of this year’s Best of Phoenix issue, here’s a look back at the Valley’s history a roadside stop, celebrity hangout and desert escape captured in vintage shots of its most iconic hotels, motels and resorts.
click to enlarge
The Commercial Hotel at Central Avenue and Jefferson Street was one of Phoenix’s earliest landmark lodgings. The three-story courtyard-style structure was built in 1887 by Prussian immigrant George H.N. Luhrs and his partner Newell Herrick. In 1924, it was remodeled and rebranded as the Luhrs Hotel. The property grew with the city and survived decades of booms and busts, but was bought by developers in 1979 and torn down two years later.
Susan Arreola Postcards/Phoenix Public Library
click to enlarge
The Ford Hotel opened in 1896 at Second Avenue and Washington Street. Built by Kansas City entrepreneur and physician James Ford, it was designed by architect William Norton. Early advertisements bragged that Phoenix offered the “finest climate in the world,” while the hotel was equipped with “new and modern” amenities. The property was demolished in 1969.
Library of Congress, Prints & Photographs Division, HABS ARIZ,7-PHEN,3--1
click to enlarge
The original Adams Hotel opened in 1896 and was Phoenix’s first taste of luxury lodging. Described by historian and journalist Jon Talton as the “largest and grandest hotel” in the Arizona Territory, it boasted an elevator, private bathrooms and a dining room. The four-story structure was destroyed by fire in 1910 but immediately rebuilt bigger and better by owner (and two-time Phoenix mayor) J.C. Adams.
McCulloch Brothers Photographs/Herb and Dorothy McLaughlin Collection/Greater Arizona Collection/Arizona State University Library
click to enlarge
Tempe’s Casa Loma building on Mill Avenue has endured much in its 137-year history. Originating in 1888 as the Atwood Hotel, it survived a devastating fire six years later and was rebuilt in 1899. After original owner C.E. Atwood was busted for check fraud, the property was sold in 1901 and renamed the Casa Loma Hotel. In the 1920s, it was remodeled in a Spanish Revival style and still stands today.
Tempe History Museum
click to enlarge
The lobby of the second Hotel Adams, which rose on the ashes of its predecessor after a 1910 fire and quickly reclaimed its place as a downtown Phoenix landmark. It served guests for more than six decades before being demolished in 1973.
McCulloch Brothers Photographs/Herb and Dorothy McLaughlin Collection/Greater Arizona Collection/Arizona State University Library
click to enlarge
Opened in 1909 by father-and-son duo W.J. and Ralph Murphy, the Ingleside Inn was Scottsdale’s first luxury resort. Originally a private club, it included cottages and a golf course. By the 1920s, it became a public hotel, attracting winter visitors and artists.
Courtesy of Scottsdale Public Library
click to enlarge
Ingleside Inn guests in the 1930s. The resort was located in the shadow of Camelback Mountain on Indian School near 60th Street. It closed in the 1940s before reopening as the Brownmoor School for Girls.
Courtesy of Scottsdale Public Library
click to enlarge
Tourist James Edgar Kinney on the Ingleside Inn golf course, which opened in 1910 with dirt fairways and oiled-sand greens.
Courtesy of the Scottsdale Historical Society/Scottsdale Public Library
click to enlarge
Chandler’s Hotel San Marcos opened in 1913 and is still operating. Constructed by town founder Dr. A.J. Chandler, its sprawling grounds had space for golf, tennis and well-heeled activities like afternoon tea.
Courtesy of the Chandler Museum, Chandler, AZ
click to enlarge
The Jokake Inn in Phoenix first opened in 1927 as a desert retreat in the shadow of Camelback Mountain with tennis, golf, and lush grounds for winter visitors. A favorite of upwardly mobile types for decades, it’s now part of the sprawling Phoenician Resort.
Courtesy of the Evans Family Collection/Scottsdale Public Library
click to enlarge
A vintage postcard depicting the Jokake Inn’s sparkling pool, a centerpiece of the resort’s social life.
Courtesy of the Evans Family Collection/Scottsdale Public Library
click to enlarge
The legendary Hotel San Carlos, which opened in 1928, became a glamorous centerpiece in downtown Phoenix. Celebrities, dignitaries and socialites graced its lobby and ballrooms, while stories of various hauntings have added to its mystique. It's still around today, ghosts and all.
McCulloch Brothers Photographs/Herb and Dorothy McLaughlin Collection/Greater Arizona Collection/Arizona State University Library
click to enlarge
Downtown Phoenix’s iconic Westward Ho arrived in 1928. The 16-story building was crafted by the team behind Hollywood’s Roosevelt Hotel and was Arizona’s first air-conditioned building. It operated as a hotel until 1980 and now functions as senior-living housing.
Mesa Preservation Foundation
click to enlarge
The Wigwam in Litchfield Park opened in 1918 as a crash pad for Goodyear Tire executives visiting their nearby cotton fields. By 1929, it became a guest ranch, then a postwar resort and haven for stars like Ethel Merman and Frank Sinatra.
McCulloch Brothers Photographs/Herb and Dorothy McLaughlin Collection/Greater Arizona Collection/Arizona State University Library
click to enlarge
The Arizona Biltmore, which was designed with input from Frank Lloyd Wright, debuted in 1929 and is considered to be a masterpiece of “desert modernism.” Its grounds have welcomed Hollywood legends like Marilyn Monroe and Clark Gable, as well as many U.S. presidents.
Susan Arreola Postcards/Phoenix Public Library
click to enlarge
Camelback Inn opened in 1936 on Mummy Mountain in Paradise Valley, a secluded escape for well-heeled types with the slogan “Where Time Stands Still.” Built by John C. Lincoln and Jack Stewart, its Southwestern charm and luxury lured Hollywood stars. These days, it's part of the Marriott chain.
Mesa Historical Museum
click to enlarge
click to enlarge
One of Mesa’s most iconic landmarks, Buckhorn Baths opened in the 1930s when Ted and Alice Sliger tapped mineral-rich desert hot springs on their property. Part health spa, part motel, it was popular with spring training teams and tourists. Since its 2004 closure, the decaying property has remained shuttered amid redevelopment debates between Mesa officials and local preservationists.
Mesa Historical Museum
click to enlarge
The lobby of the Buckhorn Baths in Mesa, which served as a wildlife museum of sorts.
Mesa Historical Museum
click to enlarge
A postcard for the Mesa’s Kiva Lodge featuring its distinctive neon sign. Originally a 1930s souvenir shop, it evolved into a motel and became one of Arizona’s longest-running motor lodges before being purchased by Chicanos Por La Causa in 2020.
Mesa Preservation Foundation
click to enlarge
The Log Cabin Motor Court, built in 1939 near Van Buren and 24th streets, oozed kitsch and rustic charm with a working waterwheel and tiny pinewood cottages. Long after its midcentury glory days, it fell into disrepair and disrepute before being demolished in 2010.
McCulloch Brothers Photographs/Herb and Dorothy McLaughlin Collection/Greater Arizona Collection/Arizona State University Library
click to enlarge
The Paradise Inn opened in the mid-1940s as Phoenix’s first big postwar resort. Nestled at the foot of Camelback Mountain, it was a winter playground for the elite, offering stables, tennis courts and a golf course shared with the Jokake Inn. The property is now home to the Phoenician.
Courtesy of the Evans Family Collection/Scottsdale Public Library
click to enlarge
Scottsdale’s Valley Ho was reportedly designed with cars in mind, becoming one of the first local hotels to have a parking lot.
Courtesy of Hotel Valley Ho/Scottsdale Public Library
click to enlarge
Tony Curtis, far left, and Janet Leigh, center-right, at the Valley Ho in the 1950s.
Courtesy of Hotel Valley Ho/Scottsdale Public Library
click to enlarge
The Safari’s French Quarter lounge was a hotspot for live music, featuring acts like Sons of the Pioneers and Tiny Tim. Celebs like Sonny and Cher, Lindsay Wagner, Burt Reynolds and Rosemary Clooney frequented the hotel. Actor Bob Crane was even seen there shortly before his infamous 1978 murder.
Courtesy of the Scottsdale Historical Society/Scottsdale Public Library
click to enlarge
A vintage photo from Scotsdale's legendary Safari Inn.
Courtesy of the Scottsdale Historical Society/Scottsdale Public Library
click to enlarge
If you hung out at the original Mountain Shadows Resort after its 1959 debut, you might’ve spotted the Rat Pack, Elizabeth Taylor or Bob Hope. Its 68-acre grounds, lagoon-style pool and high-style amenities appealed to generations of famous names during its heyday. Its current owners shuttered the place in 2004 and razed it a decade later before reopening in 2017.
Courtesy of the Scottsdale Historical Society/Scottsdale Public Library
click to enlarge
Tempe's landmark Mission Palms Hotel opened in 1985.
Tempe History Museum
click to enlarge
The Fairmont Scottsdale Princess, which opened near Franky Lloyd Wright Boulevard and Hayden Road in 1987.
Courtesy of Scottsdale Public Library
click to enlarge
A 1991 photo of Tempe's Resort at the Buttes.
Tempe History Museum
Image: Benjamin Leatherman
Benjamin Leatherman is a staff writer for Phoenix New Times where he focuses primarily on arts, culture, music and nightlife. He joined New Times in 2003. Prior to that, he contributed to magazines such as Tips & Tricks and The Wrestler. Benjamin has earned multiple awards from the Arizona Press Club including an award for sports enterprise reporting in 2009 and an award for statewide arts reporting in 2014. He holds a bachelor’s of arts in journalism from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication.
[email protected]
Instagram
A message from Benjamin Leatherman: If you value independent journalism, please consider making a contribution to support our continued coverage of Phoenix's vibrant culture and arts scenes.
Support TodaySupport Us Today
