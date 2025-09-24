Living Lodge: A look back at Phoenix’s iconic hotels, motels and resorts

The Commercial Hotel at Central Avenue and Jefferson Street was one of Phoenix’s earliest landmark lodgings. The three-story courtyard-style structure was built in 1887 by Prussian immigrant George H.N. Luhrs and his partner Newell Herrick. In 1924, it was remodeled and rebranded as the Luhrs Hotel. The property grew with the city and survived decades of booms and busts, but was bought by developers in 1979 and torn down two years later.

Susan Arreola Postcards/Phoenix Public Library