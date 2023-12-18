Photos: Santarchy brought Christmas chaos to downtown Phoenix

click to enlarge This particular Krampus came to Phoenix Santarchy to party. Benjamin Leatherman

click to enlarge Mrs. Claus brought a friend to Phoenix Santarchy. Benjamin Leatherman

click to enlarge Pause for the Claus. Benjamin Leatherman

click to enlarge These folks were a party unto themselves. Benjamin Leatherman

click to enlarge Jack Skellington from "The Nightmare Before Christmas" makes an appearance at Phoenix Santarchy. Benjamin Leatherman

click to enlarge Wear all black everything at Phoenix Santarchy. Benjamin Leatherman

click to enlarge These two Phoenix Santarchy attendees pass the vibe check. Benjamin Leatherman

click to enlarge Life Day isn't the only occasion that Chewbacca celebrates during the holiday season. Benjamin Leatherman

click to enlarge Feeling festive at Phoenix Santarchy. Benjamin Leatherman

click to enlarge The Ghost of Christmas Present (left) hung out with Dolly Parton (center) and Martha May Whovier (right) at Phoenix Santarchy. Benjamin Leatherman

click to enlarge Even Emperor Palpatine is getting into the spirit of the holiday season. Benjamin Leatherman

click to enlarge We just can't bear it. Benjamin Leatherman

click to enlarge The final stop on the Phoenix Santarchy bar crawl was at Walter Studios on Seventh Avenue. Benjamin Leatherman

click to enlarge The couple that dresses as Krampus together, stays together. Benjamin Leatherman

click to enlarge Phoenix Santarchy organizers Chris Lykins (left) and Chromatest J. Pantsmaker. Benjamin Leatherman

click to enlarge He's pretty brave to wear a net shirt in cold weather, even in Arizona. Benjamin Leatherman

click to enlarge Santa Punk (right) helped add a little anarchy to Phoenix Santarchy. Benjamin Leatherman

click to enlarge Getting coal in your stocking isn't the only fate awaiting those on Santa's "naughty" list. Benjamin Leatherman

click to enlarge Blondes having more fun at Phoenix Santarchy. Benjamin Leatherman

click to enlarge A fuzzy version of Krampus? Sure, why not? Benjamin Leatherman

click to enlarge This Phoenix Santarchy attendee is merry enough for three people. Benjamin Leatherman

click to enlarge Cowboy Santa brought his entire posse to Phoenix Santarchy. Benjamin Leatherman

Santa Claus came to town a little earlier than normal this year, and he wasn’t alone. Countless Kris Kringle look-alikes and other Christmas characters took over bars and nightspots like Phoenicia Music Lounge, Copper Blues and Seamus McCaffrey’s on Dec. 15, during Phoenix Santarchy 2023.The annual costumed bar crawl in downtown Phoenix, which is organized by the urban pranksters of the Arizona Cacophony Society, involves hundreds of folks dressed as Santa Claus, Krampus and various other characters inspired by the holidays.True to form, this year’s Phoenix Santarchy featured attendees dressing as polar bears, the Ghost of Christmas Present and even yuletide versions of “Star Wars” characters. Here’s a look at some of the many costumes and merry madcap fun of the event.