Photos: Santarchy brought Christmas chaos to downtown Phoenix

Santa Claus came to town a little earlier than normal this year, and he wasn’t alone. Countless Kris Kringle look-alikes and other Christmas characters took over bars and nightspots like Phoenicia Music Lounge, Copper Blues and Seamus McCaffrey’s on Dec. 15, during Phoenix Santarchy 2023.
The annual costumed bar crawl in downtown Phoenix, which is organized by the urban pranksters of the Arizona Cacophony Society, involves hundreds of folks dressed as Santa Claus, Krampus and various other characters inspired by the holidays.
True to form, this year’s Phoenix Santarchy featured attendees dressing as polar bears, the Ghost of Christmas Present and even yuletide versions of “Star Wars” characters. Here’s a look at some of the many costumes and merry madcap fun of the event.
click to enlarge
This particular Krampus came to Phoenix Santarchy to party.
Benjamin Leatherman
click to enlarge
Mrs. Claus brought a friend to Phoenix Santarchy.
Benjamin Leatherman
click to enlarge
Pause for the Claus.
Benjamin Leatherman
click to enlarge
These folks were a party unto themselves.
Benjamin Leatherman
click to enlarge
Jack Skellington from "The Nightmare Before Christmas" makes an appearance at Phoenix Santarchy.
Benjamin Leatherman
click to enlarge
Wear all black everything at Phoenix Santarchy.
Benjamin Leatherman
click to enlarge
These two Phoenix Santarchy attendees pass the vibe check.
Benjamin Leatherman
click to enlarge
Life Day isn't the only occasion that Chewbacca celebrates during the holiday season.
Benjamin Leatherman
click to enlarge
Feeling festive at Phoenix Santarchy.
Benjamin Leatherman
click to enlarge
The Ghost of Christmas Present (left) hung out with Dolly Parton (center) and Martha May Whovier (right) at Phoenix Santarchy.
Benjamin Leatherman
click to enlarge
Even Emperor Palpatine is getting into the spirit of the holiday season.
Benjamin Leatherman
click to enlarge
We just can't bear it.
Benjamin Leatherman
click to enlarge
The final stop on the Phoenix Santarchy bar crawl was at Walter Studios on Seventh Avenue.
Benjamin Leatherman
click to enlarge
The couple that dresses as Krampus together, stays together.
Benjamin Leatherman
click to enlarge
Phoenix Santarchy organizers Chris Lykins (left) and Chromatest J. Pantsmaker.
Benjamin Leatherman
click to enlarge
He's pretty brave to wear a net shirt in cold weather, even in Arizona.
Benjamin Leatherman
click to enlarge
Santa Punk (right) helped add a little anarchy to Phoenix Santarchy.
Benjamin Leatherman
click to enlarge
Getting coal in your stocking isn't the only fate awaiting those on Santa's "naughty" list.
Benjamin Leatherman
click to enlarge
Blondes having more fun at Phoenix Santarchy.
Benjamin Leatherman
click to enlarge
A fuzzy version of Krampus? Sure, why not?
Benjamin Leatherman
click to enlarge
Blondes having more fun at Phoenix Santarchy.
Benjamin Leatherman
click to enlarge
This Phoenix Santarchy attendee is merry enough for three people.
Benjamin Leatherman
click to enlarge
Cowboy Santa brought his entire posse to Phoenix Santarchy.
Benjamin Leatherman