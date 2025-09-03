Standing in service to the community with Los Abogados

The following content is sponsored by Rafi Law Group.



When the lights dim and Arizona's legal community gathers for the Los Abogados Gala at the Phoenix Art Museum on October 25, it will be more than just an evening of celebration. The purpose of the black-tie event is twofold. It’s definitely a celebration, one that recognizes diversity in the legal profession. But the festive evening also serves as a fundraiser that enables Los Abogados to provide various resources and education initiatives.

Founded in 1976 by a group of visionary Latino lawyers, Los Abogados Hispanic Bar Association has spent nearly five decades developing, empowering and supporting the Latino community through the advancement of the legal profession. Its primary purpose is to promote education, diversity and advocacy within the legal profession and the greater community of the state of Arizona.

At the heart of this commitment, Los Abogados offers a wide range of opportunities for its members and the community at large, including CLE programming, social and family events, mentorship programs, judicial and career advancement tools and scholarship opportunities for current and aspiring law students. The organization's commitment to promoting diversity, education, and advocacy within Arizona's Hispanic legal community creates a natural alignment with Rafi Law Group's own principles.

“The Los Abogados Gala would not be possible without the generous support of our sponsors, whose commitment ensures that Los Abogados can continue advancing education, diversity, and advocacy within Arizona’s legal community,” says the gala committee. “[Our sponsors’] investment makes it possible for us to celebrate the achievements of Latino attorneys while also funding mentorship, scholarships, and pipeline programs that uplift future generations. We are deeply grateful for their partnership in making this vision a reality.”

For the Rafi Law Group, which is supporting this prestigious gathering at the highest level of sponsorship, the evening isn't about recognition or accolades, but about standing with an organization that embodies the same values that drive Rafi's daily mission.

"As Arizona's premier personal injury law firm, we serve many families in the Hispanic community, so standing alongside Los Abogados is both personal and purposeful," explains the group's leadership. "This connection runs deeper than professional networking. It reflects a shared understanding that access to justice should not be determined by language barriers, cultural differences, or economic circumstances."

Rafi Law Group's multi-year support of Los Abogados and the annual gala reflects a philosophy that extends beyond courtroom victories.

"The work Los Abogados is doing creates opportunities, uplifts future leaders, and ensures greater access to justice," the firm notes. "These are values that are at the heart of what we do every day."

The partnership between Rafi Law Group and Los Abogados represents a model of community engagement that recognizes that the legal profession has a responsibility to nurture the next generation of advocates, to break down barriers that have historically limited opportunities, and to ensure that all Arizonans have access to competent legal representation.

As the gala continues its tradition of bringing together Arizona's legal luminaries, the presence of firms like Rafi Law Group serves as a reminder that community healing extends beyond individual cases. It requires strengthening the legal profession, ensuring that future lawyers from all backgrounds have the resources and networks to serve their communities effectively and compassionately.