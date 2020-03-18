 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Herban Planet
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

Phoenix's independent source of local news and culture

4
Shoba Narayan, Ta'Rea Campbell, and Nyla Sostre in the national tour for Hamilton.EXPAND
Shoba Narayan, Ta'Rea Campbell, and Nyla Sostre in the national tour for Hamilton.
Joan Marcus

Some Good News: Musicals Hamilton and Hadestown Are Headed to Tempe

Lynn Trimble | March 18, 2020 | 6:00am
AA

With the rash of event cancellations due to the coronavirus, it helps to have a little something to look forward to down the road. ASU Gammage pretty much nailed it by announcing its 2020-2021 season on March 16.

If you’re feeling down about being housebound, whip out your planner and start marking some dates for future shows.

The company of The Band's Visit national tour.EXPAND
The company of The Band's Visit national tour.
Matthew Murphy

Related Stories

The Band's Visit
September 15-20, 2020

The next Broadway touring season at ASU Gammage in Tempe begins in September with a musical called The Band’s Visit, which marries music with unexpected romance in the desert. Watch the 2007 film now if you want to get a sneak peek of the musical’s star, who also had the lead role on screen.

Shoba Narayan and Joseph Morales in the national tour for Hamilton.EXPAND
Shoba Narayan and Joseph Morales in the national tour for Hamilton.
Joan Marcus
Hamilton
Performances begin October 13, 2020

The hit musical Hamilton returns to ASU Gammage in October. It’s filled with songs about America’s roots while inspiring you to think about ways you can help to build a better future.

Rebecca Naomi Jones and Damon Daunno in Oklahoma!EXPAND
Rebecca Naomi Jones and Damon Daunno in Oklahoma!
Little Fang Photo
Oklahoma!
December 1-6, 2020

In December, you can see a new twist on the musical Oklahoma!, where that song about the surrey with the fringe on top doesn’t exactly reference the golf carts that race around imbibers in Old Town Scottsdale.

Eva Noblezada and the original Broadway cast of Hadestown.EXPAND
Eva Noblezada and the original Broadway cast of Hadestown.
Matthew Murphy
Hadestown
January 12-17, 2021

Maybe you’re already feeling like you’ve been to hell and back after spending nights on the couch. But you don’t know hell until you’ve seen Hadestown, a show set in the underworld that earned the 2019 Tony Award for Best Musical.

The Lincoln Center production of Lerner and Loewe's My Fair Lady.EXPAND
The Lincoln Center production of Lerner and Loewe's My Fair Lady.
Joan Marcus
My Fair Lady
February 9-14, 2021

In February, you can see the latest Broadway version of My Fair Lady, the classic tale of a stuffy linguist who imagines he’s transforming an unrefined woman into a proper lady. The original premiered in 1956, then inspired the 1964 film of the same name. They’re all based on George Bernard Shaw’s 1913 play called Pygmalion.

Lilli Cooper and the original Broadway company for Tootsie.EXPAND
Lilli Cooper and the original Broadway company for Tootsie.
Matthew Murphy
Tootsie
March 16-21, 2011

The musical Tootsie opens in March, which gives you plenty of time to watch the 1982 film starring Dustin Hoffman as an actor who lands a job by pretending he’s a woman.

Caroline Bowman (Elsa) and Caroline Innerbichler (Anna) in Frozen.EXPAND
Caroline Bowman (Elsa) and Caroline Innerbichler (Anna) in Frozen.
Deen van Meer
Disney's Frozen
April 8-25, 2021

If your kids are lamenting the fact that Disney theme parks are closed, you can lift their spirits by revealing that Disney’s Frozen will hit the ASU Gammage stage in April. That’s just over a year from now, so you’ll be more than a little ready to “let it go” by the time that curtain opens to a wintry scene of wonder.

Lisa Gay Hamilton and Nina Grollman in To Kill a Mockingbird.EXPAND
Lisa Gay Hamilton and Nina Grollman in To Kill a Mockingbird.
Julieta Cervantes
To Kill a Mockingbird
June 8-13, 2021

If you favor drama over musicals, you'll be pleased to know that the final show in the 2020-2021 season for ASU Gammage is the To Kill a Mockingbird. It’s an adaptation of Harper Lee’s classic tale written by Aaron Sorkin, creator of the political drama West Wing and screenwriter of Moneyball and The Social Network.

"My Eyes Adored You" from the second national tour of Jersey Boys.EXPAND
"My Eyes Adored You" from the second national tour of Jersey Boys.
Joan Marcus
Jersey Boys (Season Option)
May 21-23, 2021

Although it isn’t part of the season package, Jersey Boys, the musical inspired by the life of singer Frankie Valli, hits Tempe in May. By then, the days of social distancing should be well behind us. Who knows? You might even appreciate that guy sitting right behind you, crooning every word of "My Eyes Adored You."

The 2020-2021 season at ASU Gammage, 1200 South Forest Avenue, Tempe, is scheduled to run from September 15, 2020 to June 13, 2021. Ticket prices vary. Visit asugammage.com.

 
Lynn Trimble is an award-winning freelance writer and photographer specializing in arts and culture, including visual and performing arts

Trending Arts & Culture

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2020 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >