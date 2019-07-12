 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
4
Jim Carey and Kate Winslet in Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind.
Jim Carey and Kate Winslet in Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind.
Focus Features

7 Summer Film Series Happening in Metro Phoenix

Lynn Trimble | July 12, 2019 | 9:00am
AA

Watching films a bit off the beaten path is a fun, affordable way to beat the summer doldrums. We’ve found seven series featuring a diverse assortment of films, ranging from works by Arizona filmmakers to music documentaries. Here’s a look at some of your options in coming weeks and months, happening in several places around the Valley.

Arizona Filmmaker Showcase


FilmBar
815 North Second Street

The Arizona Filmmaker Showcase series presents several films by Arizona creatives at 6 p.m. on the fourth Sunday of every month. The July lineup at FilmBar includes Retrocausality, The Pit, Dreamt, Growing Up in Public, and Ice Cream Cake. Tickets are $9.95.

Related Stories

Scene from Hard Boiled, which is part of the Art House Society series at FilmBar.
Scene from Hard Boiled, which is part of the Art House Society series at FilmBar.
Golden Princess Film

Art House Society


FilmBar
815 North Second Street

The Art House Cinema series at FilmBar, which is presented by FilmStruck and Zia Records, includes monthly screenings of art house classics. The next screening will be John Woo’s Hard Boiled at 2:30 p.m. on August 4. Tickets are $9.95.

Hopped Up on Music!


Alamo Drafthouse Cinema
1140 East Baseline Road, Tempe
4955 South Arizona Avenue, Chandler

Alamo Drafthouse Cinema has teamed up with Four Peaks Brewing Company for this monthly series of music documentaries. Screenings include beer tastings. Next up is The Public Image Is Rotten at 7:30 p.m. on July 17 in Tempe. The film is for ages 18 and up. Tickets are $8. Future films in the series include Awesome; I Fuckin’ Shot That and Here’s to Life! The Story of the Refreshments.

Movies on Main


The Sliver Lot
219 West Main Street

This free, family-friendly film series presented by RAIL happens once a month at an outdoor venue called the Sliver Lot where people bring their own chairs and blankets. Pre-film activities start 30 minutes before screenings. Upcoming films include Lego Movie 2 at 8 p.m. on August 9 and Bolt at 7 p.m. on September 13.

Scene and Heard


Heard Museum
2301 North Central Avenue

The Scene and Heard Film Series at the Heard Museum includes Smoke Signals on July 28 and Your Name Isn’t English on August 25. These 11:30 a.m. film screenings are free. Smoke Signals director Chris Eyre will do a Q&A session after the July film. Writer and director Tazbah Chavez and actress Chelsey Luger will hold a discussion following the August screening.

Tuesday Night Classics


Harkins Theatres
Locations vary

The Tuesday Night Classics Series includes classic films screened at various Harkins Theatres locations on Tuesday nights at 7 p.m. Upcoming films include Footloose on July 16, 8 Mile on July 23, Saving Private Ryan on July 30, Gone With the Wind on August 6, Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade on August 13, Saturday Night Fever on August 20, and Rudy on August 27. Tickets are $5.

Who Are We? The Art of Memory


Phoenix Art Museum
1625 North Central Avenue

This Friends of Contemporary Art Film Series presented by Lisa Sette Gallery at Phoenix Art Museum includes 6 p.m. screenings for Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind on July 24, La Gran Belleza on August 28, and Roma on September 25. Tickets are $10 (or $5 for museum members).

 
Lynn Trimble is an award-winning freelance writer and photographer specializing in arts and culture, including visual and performing arts

Trending Arts & Culture

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >