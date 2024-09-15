 Tempe Healing Field paid tribute to 9/11 anniversary | Phoenix New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Tempe Healing Field paid tribute to 9/11 anniversary

Nearly 3,000 flags covered fields of Tempe Beach Park.
September 15, 2024
A firefighter bows his head during a 9/11 memorial at the Tempe Healing Field on Sept. 11, 2024.
A firefighter bows his head during a 9/11 memorial at the Tempe Healing Field on Sept. 11, 2024. Aryton Temcio/Cronkite News
Share this:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

The Tempe Healing Field paid tribute Wednesday to the 23rd anniversary of 9/11. The annual display of flags and related events memorialize those who lost their lives during the 2001 terrorist attacks. Nearly 3,000 American flags covered the fields of Tempe Beach Park.

Here's a look at the event.

For more stories from Cronkite News, visit cronkitenews.azpbs.org.

click to enlarge
The Tempe Healing Field memorial pays tribute to the lives lost in the 2001 terrorist attacks. The 2024 memorial commemorates the 23rd anniversary of the attacks.
Aryton Temcio/Cronkite News
click to enlarge
The Tempe Healing Field on Sept. 11, 2024. The memorial honors not only those who were lost during 9/11, but also the children who were affected.
Aryton Temcio/Cronkite News
click to enlarge
Members of the military honor victims of the 9/11 terrorist attacks at the Tempe Healing Field on Sept. 11, 2024.
Aryton Temcio/Cronkite News
click to enlarge
Each flag at the Tempe Healing Field on Sept. 11, 2024, has the name of a victim of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
Aryton Temcio/Cronkite News
click to enlarge
Members of the military honor victims of the 9/11 terrorist attacks at the Tempe Healing Field on Sept. 11, 2024.
Aryton Temcio/Cronkite News
click to enlarge
Tempe Mayor Corey Woods talks at the Tempe Healing Field on Sept. 11, 2024.
Aryton Temcio/Cronkite News
click to enlarge
Each flag at the Tempe Healing Field on Sept. 11, 2024, has the name of a victim of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
Aryton Temcio/Cronkite News
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Phoenix New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
How Phoenix fans are helping keep the Arizona Goth Festival alive

Festivals

How Phoenix fans are helping keep the Arizona Goth Festival alive

By Benjamin Leatherman
Phoenix issues demolition permits for Metrocenter mall

Shopping

Phoenix issues demolition permits for Metrocenter mall

By Benjamin Leatherman
TV icon Larry David to bring live show to Phoenix in November

Comedy

TV icon Larry David to bring live show to Phoenix in November

By Justin Silverstein
Your guide to PHX Zine Fest this weekend

Books

Your guide to PHX Zine Fest this weekend

By Angela RoseRed
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation