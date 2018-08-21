Bruce Campbell Versus the Mummy as Terror Tuesday Takes Over Alamo Drafthouse Tempe

The King of Rock and Roll features prominently in Bubba Ho-Tep, the inaugural film of the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema’s first locally curated film series, Terror Tuesday. It begins this Tuesday at the theater chain's Tempe location.

To be clear, the protagonist of this unbelievable movie is an Elvis Presley impersonator, played masterfully by horror film icon Bruce Campbell. He resides in a Texas rest home with Jack (Ossie Davis), who believes he is President John F. Kennedy. They team up to battle an ancient mummy who is killing off their fellow residents.

Victor Moreno, who local film buffs know as the host of AZ Cult Classics, believes that the critically acclaimed 2002 horror-comedy hybrid is the perfect introduction to a genre that is misunderstood by the general public.