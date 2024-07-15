 The best costumes we saw at Mad Monster Party Arizona 2024 | Phoenix New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

The best costumes we saw at Mad Monster Party Arizona 2024

Killer cosplay was on display at the Phoenix horror fandom con.
July 15, 2024
Ramon Martinez of San Antonio, Texas came to Mad Monster Party Arizona 2024 as Ryuk from "Death Note."
Ramon Martinez of San Antonio, Texas came to Mad Monster Party Arizona 2024 as Ryuk from "Death Note." Benjamin Leatherman
Share this:
Mad Monster Party Arizona celebrated its 10th year this past weekend, and many people came to the popular horror fandom convention dressed for the occasion.

Hundreds of attendees wore costumes to the three-day event from Friday to Sunday at the Renaissance Phoenix Glendale Hotel in Glendale that depicted characters from such iconic horror films as “Friday the 13th,” “The Shining” and “Child’s Play.” Others dressed up in killer costumes inspired by anime, television shows and video games.

Even the extreme summertime heat, which caused temperatures of 111 degrees, didn’t detract cosplayers from donning bulky outfits. “It’s not that bad since it's air-conditioned inside the hotel,” said Ramon Martinez. who came to the event from San Antonio, Texas to dress as the ghastly Ryuk from the popular anime “Death Note.”

Here’s a look at the best costumes we encountered at Mad Monster Party Arizona 2024 in Glendale.
click to enlarge
Chris Armenta as a Barbie version of "Friday the 13th" villain Jason Voorhees.
Benjamin Leatherman
click to enlarge
Mesa cosplayer Bitch Pudding dressed up as a demon for Mad Monster Party Arizona 2024.
Benjamin Leatherman
click to enlarge
Several Mad Monster Party Arizona attendees wore costumes inspired by the "Five Nights at Freddy's" video game series, including Caleb Winger (left), Sophia Stinelli (center) and Dominic Winger.
Benjamin Leatherman
click to enlarge
Jonathan Nguyen (left) and Brittany Rice of Phoenix as Chucky from the “Child’s Play” series.
Benjamin Leatherman
click to enlarge
Local cosplayer Arizona Jack O’Lantern as the Headless Horseman from “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow.”
Benjamin Leatherman
click to enlarge
Keelyn Cordell of San Tan Valley as Amanda Young in Jigsaw’s “reverse bear trap” from the original “Saw.”
Benjamin Leatherman
click to enlarge
Local cosplayer _The_Real_Michael_Myers as a Sith Cenobyte.
Benjamin Leatherman
click to enlarge
Mari DiLeone of Tucson as Luna Ghost from the 2002 live-action “Scooby-Doo” film.
Benjamin Leatherman
click to enlarge
Robert Price of Phoenix as the Driller Killer from the 1987 slasher flick “Slumber Party Massacre II.”
Benjamin Leatherman
click to enlarge
Luke Fryke (left) as Patrick Wisely and Hannah Nothnagel (right) as Velma from “Scooby Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed.”
Benjamin Leatherman
click to enlarge
The spooky cast of local haunted house Terror in Tolleson, which had a booth at Mad Monster Party 2024.
Benjamin Leatherman
click to enlarge
Local special effects makeup artist Candice Domme created a frightening cosplay mashing up the monsters from 1986’s “The Fly” and 1982’s “The Thing.”
Benjamin Leatherman
click to enlarge
This sinister clown was spotted lurking around the Terror in Tolleson booth.
Benjamin Leatherman
click to enlarge
Marsha Mallow of Kansas City, Missouri, as Mima from the 1997 anime “Perfect Blue.”
Benjamin Leatherman
click to enlarge
Peoria cosplayer Leilani Wong as Yetch from the 1967 Rankin/Bass stop-motion animated musical comedy “Mad Monster Party?” The cult classic film also partially inspired the name for Mad Monster’s various events across the U.S.
Benjamin Leatherman
click to enlarge
Amy Betts (left) of Phoenix and Alex T. of Tempe (right) dressed as female versions of Beetlejuice.
Benjamin Leatherman
click to enlarge
Laveen resident and cosplayer Dollyface as Siren, an original character she created.
Benjamin Leatherman
click to enlarge
Samantha Farmer (left) of Toledo, Ohio, and Diane Campisi (right) of Tucson as the Grady twins from “The Shining.”
Benjamin Leatherman
click to enlarge
Mesa resident Christian Thomas created a frightening version of the Tooth Fairy for his cosplay.
Benjamin Leatherman
click to enlarge
Scottsdale resident Geneva Brown (left) and her daughter Lilith (right) as female versions of Ooogie Boogie from “The Nightmare Before Christmas.”
Benjamin Leatherman
click to enlarge
Raul Marquez of Mesa as the Hash-Slinging Slasher from “SpongeBob SquarePants.”
Benjamin Leatherman
click to enlarge
Sapphire Nova of Phoenix posed for photos as Lady Death during all three days of Mad Monster Party Arizona.
Benjamin Leatherman
click to enlarge
Alberto Vasquez of Phoenix came as this wicked-looking mashup of Leatherface and Mickey Mouse.
Benjamin Leatherman
click to enlarge
Katarina Linn of Phoenix as Susanna "Suzy" Bannion, the protagonist of Dario Argento’s 1977 Italian horror flick “Suspiria.”
Benjamin Leatherman
click to enlarge
Clark Redhorn of Tucson as Jason Voorhees from “Friday the 13th Part 2.”
Benjamin Leatherman
click to enlarge
Priscilla Gomez of Goodyear rolled into Mad Monster Party Arizona as the Jigsaw puppet from the “Saw” series.
Benjamin Leatherman
click to enlarge
Claire Rivera of Tempe cosplayed as Shorty, one of the titular villains of 1988’s “Killer Klowns from Outer Space.”
Benjamin Leatherman
click to enlarge
Tucson cosplayers George Modine (upper left), Tiffany Pierce (center), Eli Flanagan (right) and Cooper Modine (lower left) as characters from the 1999 film "Thirteen Ghosts."
Benjamin Leatherman
click to enlarge
Jason D’Alonzo of Peoria braved the extreme summer heat in his excellent Stay Puft Marshmallow Man costume.
Benjamin Leatherman
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Phoenix New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Benjamin Leatherman is a staff writer for Phoenix New Times where he focuses primarily on arts, culture, music and nightlife. He joined New Times in 2003. Prior to that, he contributed to magazines such as Tips & Tricks and The Wrestler. Benjamin has earned multiple awards from the Arizona Press Club including an award for sports enterprise reporting in 2009 and an award for statewide arts reporting in 2014. He holds a bachelor’s of arts in journalism from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication.
Contact: Benjamin Leatherman
'Alf' child star Benji Gregory found dead in car in Arizona

Obituaries

'Alf' child star Benji Gregory found dead in car in Arizona

By Jennifer Goldberg
Arizona Animal Welfare League offers free pet adoptions through July 21

Animals

Arizona Animal Welfare League offers free pet adoptions through July 21

By Jennifer Goldberg
‘WWE Monday Night Raw’ returns to Phoenix in November

Sports

‘WWE Monday Night Raw’ returns to Phoenix in November

By Jennifer Goldberg
3G Vintage on Grand Avenue dials up the nostalgia

Shopping

3G Vintage on Grand Avenue dials up the nostalgia

By Chris Coplan
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation