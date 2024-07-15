The best costumes we saw at Mad Monster Party Arizona 2024

Mad Monster Party Arizona celebrated its 10th year this past weekend, and many people came to the popular horror fandom convention dressed for the occasion.
Hundreds of attendees wore costumes to the three-day event from Friday to Sunday at the Renaissance Phoenix Glendale Hotel in Glendale that depicted characters from such iconic horror films as “Friday the 13th,” “The Shining” and “Child’s Play.” Others dressed up in killer costumes inspired by anime, television shows and video games.
Even the extreme summertime heat, which caused temperatures of 111 degrees, didn’t detract cosplayers from donning bulky outfits. “It’s not that bad since it's air-conditioned inside the hotel,” said Ramon Martinez. who came to the event from San Antonio, Texas to dress as the ghastly Ryuk from the popular anime “Death Note.”
Here’s a look at the best costumes we encountered at Mad Monster Party Arizona 2024 in Glendale.