The Best Free Things to Do in Phoenix This Week

Looking for something fun and free? We’ve got you covered. This week, you can celebrate all things dog at Day of the Dog, indulge your sweet tooth at Downtown Donut Festival, or browse artists’ creative spaces at Hidden in the Hills Studio Tour. For more things to do, visit Phoenix New Times’ calendar.

“Ragnar Kjartansson: Scandinavian Pain and Other Myths”

You can explore the multisensory, performative world of Icelandic artist Ragnar Kjartansson in a new exhibition of contemporary art at Phoenix Art Museum. Titled “Ragnar Kjartansson: Scandinavian Pain and Other Myths,” the art show illuminates recurrent themes at the heart of this artist’s work, including “Nordic identity, melancholia, repetition, and popular culture.” Expect nods to ABBA, Edvard Munch, and other Scandinavian icons. Featured works include a nine-channel video called The Visitor, installations with 144 paintings, and a text-based neon work that reveals the artist’s gift for mixing humor with angst. Take a good look between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Tuesday, November 13. The exhibit is free with general admission, which is $23 for adults. Visit phxart.org. Lynn Trimble



Dog days, indeed. Pet-A-Palooza

Day of the Dog

Now that the dog days of summer are behind us, dogs and their people are taking back the streets. For Day of the Dog, they’ll be converging on Old Town Scottsdale between Goldwater Boulevard and Marshall Way. The two-day event kicks off from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, November 17, when the lineup includes yoga, wiener races, a puppy stampede, Chihuahua races, and dock diving – plus over 65 exhibitors showcasing pet health, nutrition, recreation, photography, rescue, and more. Dogs rule every day, but this way they get a chance to go out and really strut their stuff together. The free event continues on Sunday, November 18. Visit petpalooza.com. Lynn Trimble



I get a round. Downtown Donut Festival

Downtown Donut Festival

Show some doughnut love on Sunday, November 18, during the free Downtown Donut Festival that runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Margaret T. Hance Park, near Phoenix Center for the Arts, 1202 North Third Street. While you’re there, you can drool over a fun selection of donuts, listen to live music, check out a doughnut-themed photo booth, play lawn games, and relax in an inflatable doughnut lounge. There’s a bike valet for cyclists, and local brewers will also be on hand. Bring plenty of $1 bills for doughnuts and other delish samples. Visit downtowndonutfest.com. Lynn Trimble



See Tess Mosko Scherer's work during Hidden in the Hills. Tess Mosko Scherer

Hidden in the Hills Studio Tour

Every fall, dozens of artists open their creative spaces for the Hidden in the Hills Studio Tour, which features works by more than 100 artists affiliated with the Sonoran Arts League. This year’s self-guided tour includes 174 artists showing and talking about their work in 44 studios located around Desert Foothills communities, including Cave Creek, Carefree, and North Scottsdale. Check it out on Sunday, November 18, between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. That’s just one of six days the tour is open. While you’re there, you can get a head start on holiday shopping for friends and family who might like a unique piece of jewelry, ceramics, or other work of art. Participating artists work in diverse media, including glass, prints, metal, photography, wood, painting, and more. Just print the online map, and start exploring. Visit sonoranartsleague.org. Lynn Trimble