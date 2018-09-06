The First Annual Bookburners Convention Turns Bookstore Work Into a Supernatural Romp

Seven years ago, when Phoenix New Times contributor Ashley Naftule worked at Half Price Books and later Zia Records, he accumulated enough character studies to make a compelling play about a bookstore. None of these book traders made the final cut of The First Annual Bookburners Convention, which opens at the Space 55 theater on Friday, September 7.

“We had one guy who used to come into Zia that looked like Hitler,” Naftule, who is now associate artistic director at Space 55, says with a mixture of admiration and confusion. “Very pleasant. Not only did he have the Chaplin mustache, but he had the swoop hair and he would come in late at night buy a bunch of random DVDs like Talladega Nights, nothing you'd look at as propaganda. We had people trying to sell us Valley Metro bus books. We had a Sherlock Holmes guy who'd come in sometimes with the deerstalker and the pipe.”

Had Naftule stayed in retail, the script might have stayed in its original vein as a take on Clerks, a story about slackers working at a bookstore and their wacky misadventures. “It slowly turned into a supernatural horror story. It's still a comedy but it turned into more like a Twilight Zone, Lovecraftian story.”