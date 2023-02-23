The Indie Film Fest Puts Local Creativity on Phoenix Screens

The Indie Film Fest is currently underway in Phoenix. Running through February 25, this special film event is a collective of artistic minds who think outside of the box to create compelling stories and narratives for like-minded audiences and curious attendees.
Celebrating five years, this distinct festival brings the public some of the lesser-known titles in the entertainment industry that shine a light on everything from growing up on a reservation in Apache Leap, to waking up next to a literal monster in My Boyfriend. This year’s selections are powerful, and sometimes humorous tales that are much broader than their limited budgets.
The Indie Film Fest was founded in 2018 by Matty Steinkamp, who had worked on the independent film You Racist, Sexist, Bigot, but found a lack of support within the festival circuit, so he, and some dedicated volunteers created their own, and now, it is one of Phoenix’s most precious hidden gems.
“We actually support our filmmakers,” said Steinkamp in an e-mail interview with Phoenix New Times. “We work to help our filmmakers meet the press. We help them with finding new ways to distribute their art. We provide a safe space for our community to come and enjoy stories that are not being heard on major platforms. We provide creators and storytellers with more than exposure as a commodity.”
The 2023 festival lineup is pretty impressive. It spans over five nights and six venues. Wednesday's selections were shown at the Cahokia Social Tech and Artspace, a 3,000-square-foot gallery that fosters creativity among the Indigenous community through inspiration and support.
This is just one of the many films audiences can view throughout the weekend. Part of the mission of this unique festival experience says Steinkamp, is to allow artists the opportunity to grow visibly and financially in downtown Phoenix. “We create opportunities for artists to reach inclusive audiences while providing a business model that supports both the artists and the venues,” he adds.
Also on Wednesday, there was an immersive production challenge that allowed filmmakers and creatives to use multiple rooms and film their ideas. This gives Indigenous artists a virtual example of the process from idea to fruition. Additionally, one artist might walk away from the event with a community grant.
The festival’s Grande Finale takes place on Saturday, February 25, at the Irish Cultural Center and McClelland Library. This is an evening of even more great creative works from aspiring and seasoned creatives, including the short documentary Eastwest from founder Steinkamp himself. This bookend celebration includes eight films, an awards ceremony, a virtual reality experience through Ireland, and multiple interactive filming areas.
However, the work has only just begun even after the final credits roll at the Indie Film Festival. The artistic process is still in motion and ideas will continue to grow. This year’s movies, shorts, and special events will hopefully inspire idea-builders to not be afraid in solitude but rely on their community to make them fearless.
Indie Film Fest is scheduled from Tuesday, February 21, through Saturday, February 25, at various downtown Phoenix venues. Ticket prices vary. Visit theindiefilmfest.com.