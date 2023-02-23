Navigation
Film and TV

The Indie Film Fest Puts Local Creativity on Phoenix Screens

February 23, 2023 11:26AM

Carrie Curley in Apache Leap. Peridot Films
The Indie Film Fest is currently underway in Phoenix. Running through February 25, this special film event is a collective of artistic minds who think outside of the box to create compelling stories and narratives for like-minded audiences and curious attendees.

Celebrating five years, this distinct festival brings the public some of the lesser-known titles in the entertainment industry that shine a light on everything from growing up on a reservation in Apache Leap, to waking up next to a literal monster in My Boyfriend. This year’s selections are powerful, and sometimes humorous tales that are much broader than their limited budgets.

The Indie Film Fest was founded in 2018 by Matty Steinkamp, who had worked on the independent film You Racist, Sexist, Bigot, but found a lack of support within the festival circuit, so he, and some dedicated volunteers created their own, and now, it is one of Phoenix’s most precious hidden gems.

“We actually support our filmmakers,” said Steinkamp in an e-mail interview with Phoenix New Times. “We work to help our filmmakers meet the press. We help them with finding new ways to distribute their art. We provide a safe space for our community to come and enjoy stories that are not being heard on major platforms. We provide creators and storytellers with more than exposure as a commodity.”

The 2023 festival lineup is pretty impressive. It spans over five nights and six venues. Wednesday's selections were shown at the Cahokia Social Tech and Artspace, a 3,000-square-foot gallery that fosters creativity among the Indigenous community through inspiration and support.
click to enlarge
Carrie Curle and Ignacio Kenton in Apache Leap.
Peridot Films
The feature drama Apache Leap, directed by Christian Rozier, screened at Cahokia on Wednesday. The film follows Keane, an Apache artist on deadline to get a job before his opportunity disappears, “all while navigating family stresses, enemies from his past, and an unpredictable old car,” writes Rozier in the synopsis. “Produced on location in the San Carlos Apache Reservation and the neighboring city of Globe, Arizona, this independent feature explores the extraordinary beauty and the unique challenges of these two communities, and the scorching ribbon of highway that connects them.”

This is just one of the many films audiences can view throughout the weekend. Part of the mission of this unique festival experience says Steinkamp, is to allow artists the opportunity to grow visibly and financially in downtown Phoenix. “We create opportunities for artists to reach inclusive audiences while providing a business model that supports both the artists and the venues,” he adds.

Also on Wednesday, there was an immersive production challenge that allowed filmmakers and creatives to use multiple rooms and film their ideas. This gives Indigenous artists a virtual example of the process from idea to fruition. Additionally, one artist might walk away from the event with a community grant.

click to enlarge
Featured dancers in Ballet After Dark.
balletafterdarkfilm.com
Thursday is Community Night at the Indie Film Fest, and lovers of nonfictional films that document reality are in for an educational evening. The festival moves to the recently renovated Phoenix Center for the Arts with several screenings in this category including alumni winners from past festivals. Director B. Monet’s Ballet After Dark will be one of the films offered, it is an emotional journey of healing through the power of dance.

The festival’s Grande Finale takes place on Saturday, February 25, at the Irish Cultural Center and McClelland Library. This is an evening of even more great creative works from aspiring and seasoned creatives, including the short documentary Eastwest from founder Steinkamp himself. This bookend celebration includes eight films, an awards ceremony, a virtual reality experience through Ireland, and multiple interactive filming areas.

However, the work has only just begun even after the final credits roll at the Indie Film Festival. The artistic process is still in motion and ideas will continue to grow. This year’s movies, shorts, and special events will hopefully inspire idea-builders to not be afraid in solitude but rely on their community to make them fearless.
click to enlarge
"From the Ashes This Too is Phoenix"
Indie Film Fest
“This year's films bring people together in ways that we have never been able to accomplish in previous years,” says Steinkamp. “The filmmakers and creatives that make this festival so warm and welcoming, have created an entire week of storytelling for all to enjoy, not just a few.”

Indie Film Fest is scheduled from Tuesday, February 21, through Saturday, February 25, at various downtown Phoenix venues. Ticket prices vary. Visit theindiefilmfest.com.
Timothy Rawles

