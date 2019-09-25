The Rickmobile Will Return to Chandler in October

We knew the Rickmobile was coming to the Valley. Now, we know where it's going to be parked.

The truck in the shape of sociopathic scientist Rick Sanchez from Adult Swim's popular Rick and Morty will be returning to the parking lot of the Alamo Drafhouse Cinema Chandler, located at 4955 South Arizona Avenue in Chandler on Tuesday, October 22, from 6 to 9 p.m.

Fans can get pictures taken next to the vehicle named for the smartest man in the universe, which also turns into a pop-up store featuring exclusive merchandise related to the show. Just remember to come early and bring your plastic. There will be no cash transactions.

"Fans often line up early, and our hosts have been remarkable," said Jim Babcock, Adult Swim's vice president of consumer marketing, when the mobile marketing gimmick arrived in the Valley in 2017. "There can be a long line sometimes and items do sell out, so we try to communicate all that to our fans, and people have been very pleasant."