The Tucson Festival of Books Has Been Canceled

Bad news if you were heading down the I-10 to the Tucson Festival of Books this weekend: It's canceled.

In a statement released today, organizers of the event (which is held at the University of Arizona) said more than 100 authors had bowed out of the two-day literary event due to concerns regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19). Add in a lack of volunteers and additional concerns over the safety of planned children's activities, and organizers determined they wouldn't be able to provide a quality festival. The full statement is below.

For those who were planning to go on the bus ride to the festival with Changing Hands Bookstore in both Tempe and Phoenix, Phoenix New Times has confirmed they are working with Eventbrite to refund tickets. Those should be processed in the next several days.

The nonprofit festival, which started in 2009, has attracted more than 130,000 attendees in past years, according to its website.