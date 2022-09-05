Metro Phoenix's Things to Do This Week: Nosferatu, Bill Konigsberg, and More

Thanks to the Labor Day holiday, you’ve only got four days of work to deal with this week. Celebrate that fact by catching a screening of the world’s first horror film at the Orpheum Theatre or laugh along with the stars of Whose Line Is It Anyway?
at Mesa Arts Center. You can also meet acclaimed local author Bill Konigsberg, who's releasing his new novel at Changing Hands.
Partying poolside at The Clarendon.
Benjamin Leatherman
Labor Day Pool Party
Pool parties are one of the hallmarks of Labor Day, and this laidback affair on Monday, September 5, at The Clarendon, 401 West Clarendon Avenue, will offer the chance to soak up some sun along amid the hotel’s high-style digs. Patrons can sip craft cocktails, chill in private cabanas or a HydroSpa, or just vibe out. Local DJs will spin up a suitable soundtrack throughout the afternoon. Food will be available for purchase from the hotel’s Fuego Bistro. The 21-and-over event runs from noon until 5 p.m. Admission
is $25 per person. More information is available here
.
Award-winning author Bill Konigsberg.
Gregg Edelman
Bill Konigsberg's Destination Unknown Launch Event
Local award-winning LGBTQ and YA author Bill Konigsberg’s latest novel, Destination Unknown
, is set to be released this week and it’s already gotten great reviews. The 320-page tale is about two teenage boys, C.J. and Micah, who meet in New York City of the late ’80s during the height of the AIDS epidemic. Kirkus Reviews called it “historical fiction at its finest,” praising Konigsberg for creating “strong characterizations” that are “buoyed by excellent dialogue and believable secondary characters.” The public can buy the book and meet the author during a launch event for Destination Unknown
at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, September 6, at Changing Hands, 300 West Camelback Road. Tickets
are $20.62 and include a copy of the book.
The Orpheum Theatre in downtown Phoenix.
Lynn Trimble
Nosferatu 100th Anniversary Screening
F. W. Murnau's landmark silent film Nosferatu: A Symphony of Horror
turned 100 this year and is still an eerie and chilling cinematic experience to witness. An unauthorized adaptation of Bram Stoker’s novel Dracula released in Germany in 1922, it's widely considered to be the world’s first horror movie. Actor Max Schreck’s memorable portrayal of Count Orlok and the film’s gloomy atmosphere and shadowy cinematography also indelibly shaped the vampire mythos over the next century. The Orpheum Theatre, 203 West Adams Street, will present a special screening of Nosferatu
at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, September 6. Local "proto-industrial Americana music quintet” RPM Orchestra
will perform a live scoring of the film with a mix of traditional and homemade instruments while also providing sound effects. According to orchestra member Pete Petrisko, their intent is “create an immersive silent horror film [experience].” Tickets
are $16 for adults and $11 for kids 12 and under.
The cut-ups of Whose Live Anyway? are coming to Mesa.
Mesa Arts Center
Whose Live Anyway?
Ever chuckled your way through an episode of Whose Line Is It Anyway?
during its original run on ABC in the ‘90s/2000s or the current version on The CW? You’re likely to experience the same laughs when Ryan Stiles and other comics featured on the show will bring a similar improvisational comedy concept, Whose Live Anyway?, to the Ikeda Theater at Mesa Arts Center, 1 East Main Street, on Thursday, September 8. Much like the series it's based on, the touring show consists of various improv games where the points don’t matter and there’s plenty of audience interaction. Whose Line Is It Anyway? veterans Greg Proops, Jeff Davis, and Joel Murray will also star. The off-the-cuff antics begin at 7:30 p.m. and tickets are $35 to $55.