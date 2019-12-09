WWE Friday Night SmackDown Is Coming to Gila River Arena in February

Professional wrestling fans of the Valley, you’re in for a treat. The WWE is bringing its one-ring circus back to town in February for an evening of slams, Spandex, and superstars — and it's all going to be broadcast on national television.

Gila River Arena in Glendale will host Friday Night SmackDown, one of the company’s biggest weekly television shows, on Friday, February 21.

Better start picking out your favorite wrestling T-shirt to wear. After all, the episode will air on the FOX Network (the current home of Friday Night SmackDown).

According to the Gila River Arena website, WWE superstars Roman Reigns, Sasha Banks, Kofi Kingston, Bayley, Lacey Evans, Ali, and The Miz are scheduled to appear. Valley resident (and former world champ) Daniel Bryan will also be on hand, as will current WWE Universal Champion Bray “The Fiend” Wyatt (who may or may not still have the title two months from now).

It’s the second time that SmackDown has come to Gila River Arena. The arena hosted the program in September 2017.

The event on Friday, February 21, starts at 5:45 p.m. Tickets will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday, December 13, via Ticketmaster. Early birds can get the first crack at seats during a presale that starts at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, December 11.

Prices haven’t been announced as of this writing. Stay tuned for more details, WWE fans, including presale codes and other info.