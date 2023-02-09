Your Guide to the Free Super Bowl Experience at Hance Park

The four-day outdoor event offers the chance to partake in some Super Bowl fun without having to spend a single penny. And considering the exorbitant ticket prices of other local events tied to the big game, it quite a bargain.
The Super Bowl Experience at Hance Park will feature a variety of football-related activities, as well as daily concerts by such high-profile artists as Jimmy Eat World, Lee Brice, and Major Lazer.
If you’re game to attend, what follows is a guide to the event with everything you’ll need to know.
Where Is the Event Located?
The Super Bowl Experience is located at the eastern end of Margaret T. Hance Park, 67 West Culver Street, in downtown Phoenix.
What Are the Hours?
The operating hours for the Super Bowl Experience at Hance Park are as follows:
- Thursday, February 9: 2 to 10 p.m.
- Friday, February 10: 2 to 10 p.m.
- Saturday, February 11: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Sunday, February 12: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
What's the Best Way to Get There?
Take the Valley Metro Rail. Parking will be an absolute hassle in downtown Phoenix because of all the Super Bowl-related activities. Plus, it's free to ride if you've downloaded the NFL OnePass app and the Roosevelt/Central and McDowell/Central stations are near the main entrance.
Where Can I Park?
If you're coming by car, a small amount of street parking spaces can be found within a few blocks' walk of Hance Park. Rates are $1 to $1.50 per hour and you can use the ParkMobile app to pay. Beyond that, parking garages are located throughout the downtown Phoenix area and will cost between $15 to $50 to use.
Frankly, your best bet is to park at one of Valley Metro's Park-and-Ride lots located throughout the metro Phoenix area and then grab a train to the park.
Where Can I Enter the Event?
Gates are located at three different points throughout the park:
- Main Gate: Central Avenue between Roosevelt Street and McDowell Road
- Gate B: First and Moreland streets
- Gate C: Second and Moreland streets
What Will Getting Into the Event Be Like?
Every attendee entering the Super Bowl Experience will have their items screened with an X-ray machine. If you’re bringing a bag, you can only enter through the main gate and it will have to be searched. Those without bags can enter through gates B and C. You’ll also need to download the NFL OnePass app to enter.
What’s the Re-Entry Policy?
You’ll be allowed to leave and re-enter Hance Park. That said, getting back inside isn’t guaranteed, especially if things get too crowded at the event.
Will Food and Drinks Be Available?
Of course. A variety of vendors will be selling both drinks and eats throughout the experience. Beer, wine, and other adult beverages will also be available for those of legal drinking age.
According to the event website, the selection of local food trucks will include Arizona BBQ Shack, The Taco Spot, Paletas Betty, Hot Bamboo, SuperFarm SuperTruck, Island Noodles, Trash Panda Vegan, Macology, Mr. Momo, Wok This Way, TWP Concessions, Mustache Pretzels, Salvadoreño Restaurant, and The Burger Spot.
What Can I Do At The Super Bowl Experience At Hance Park?
Get pictures in front of the 16-foot-tall Vince Lombardi trophy or the 44-foot-tall LED saguaro cactus. Run through a 50-foot by an 80-foot football-themed obstacle course. Create a personalized trading card for your pet or attempt a 40-yard dash in a human hamster wheel. Contribute to a “mural selfie wall” designed by Arizona artist Meg Stapp and earn a chance to win prizes like a drone. Check out daily concerts by various bands and musicians on a large outdoor stage.
What’s the Live Music Lineup?
Here’s a look at who’s playing the Super Bowl Experience at Hance Park and when they’ll perform:
- Thursday, February 9: Jimmy Eat World and Gin Blossoms; 4 p.m.
- Friday, February 10: Lee Brice, Cooper Alan, and Pillbox Patti; 6:15
- Saturday, February 11: Major Lazer Soundsystem and A R I Z O N A; 2:45 p.m.