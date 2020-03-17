ZapCon 2020 in Mesa Has Been Canceled

It's game over for this year's ZapCon. Organizers of the popular classic arcade and pinball convention are pulling the plug on the 2020 version of the event – and you don’t need to be Dr. Mario to guess why. It was originally scheduled to take place from April 25 to 26 at the Mesa Convention Center in Mesa.

In a post to Facebook on Monday, ZapCon co-founder Wes Cleveland said the event’s cancellation came after the city of Mesa decided to close the convention center through April 30. ZapCon has been held at the venue annually since 2015.

“Unfortunately, we don't see any viable rescheduling options for this year and will be turning our attention towards coming back better than ever in 2021,” Cleveland wrote. “While it saddens us that we won't be able to put on a great show for you this year, this is clearly the correct decision given the severity of the current situation and the risks that would be associated with the show at this time.”

Cleveland also thanked supporters of the event.

“We are ever grateful for the tremendous support we've received from the entire community over the life of our show. ZapCon doesn't exist without the support of the contributors, the vendors, the volunteers, and our attendees. We want to thank you for your past and continued support.”