- Best Culinary Festival
- Best Soul Food Restaurant
- Best Wine Bar
- Best Vietnamese Restaurant
- Best Vegetarian Restaurant
- Best Vegan Restaurant
- Best Upscale Mexican Restaurant
- Best Tortillas
- Best Thai Restaurant
- Best Taco
- Best Sushi
- Best Sunday Brunch
- Best Steakhouse
- Best Wings
- Best Romantic Restaurant
- Best Ramen
- Best Place to Take an Out-of-Towner
- Best Place to Take a Scenester
- Best Place to Take a Foodie
- Best Old School Cocktails
- Best New School Cocktails
- Best New Restaurant
- Best Mediterranean Restaurant
- Best Margarita
- Best Korean Restaurant
- Best Record Store for Vinyl
- Best Water Park
- Best Rock Climbing
- Best Place to Watch the Sunset
- Best Place to Watch the Sunrise
- Best Hiking Trail
- Best Golf Course
- Best Go-Karts
- Best Bowling
- Best Arcade
- Best Spa
- Best Shopping on Roosevelt Row
- Best Shopping on Mill Avenue
- Best Italian Restaurant
- Best Record Store for CDs
- Best Place to Buy Wine by the Bottle
- Best Place to Buy a Piñata
- Best MMJ Dispensary
- Best Liquor Store
- Best Head Shop
- Best Farmers Market
- Best Comic Book Shop
- Best Coffeehouse
- Best Bookstore
- Best Bike Shop
- Best Indie Movie Theater
- Best People Watching
- Best Music Venue for National Acts
- Best Music Venue for Local Acts
- Best Music Festival
- Best Luxury Movie Theater
- Best Local Band
- Best Lesbian Bar
- Best Latin Dance Night
- Best Latin Club
- Best Karaoke
- Best Jukebox
- Best Irish Pub
- Best Place to See a Comedy Show
- Best Gay Dance Club
- Best First Friday Hangout
- Best Film Festival
- Best English Pub
- Best Dive Bar
- Best Dance Floor
- Best Country Bar
- Best Casino
- Best Blues Club
- Best Arts Festival
- Best Art Gallery
- Best Downtown Lunch
- Best Indian Restaurant
- Best Ice Cream
- Best Happy Hour
- Best Hamburger
- Best Gourmet Pizza
- Best Gluten-Free Restaurant
- Best Gluten-Free Bakery
- Best German Restaurant
- Best French Restaurant
- Best Food Truck
- Best Japanese Restaurant
- Best Chinese Restaurant
- Best Chef
- Best Burrito
- Best Brewery
- Best Breakfast
- Best Beer Festival
- Best Bakery
- Best Authentic Arizona Restaurant
- Best Sports Bar
- Best Rock Club
- Best Pool Hall
Best Soul Food Restaurant
loloschickenandwaffles.com
1220 S. Central Ave., AZ, 85004
10 W. Yuma St., AZ, 85003
3133 N. Scottsdale Rd., AZ, 85257
Best Wine Bar
postinowinecafe.com
302 N. Gilbert Rd., AZ, 85233
Best Vietnamese Restaurant
facebook.com/pages/Pho-Thanh/384411664999540
1702 W. Camelback Rd., AZ, 85015
Best Vegetarian Restaurant
iamaflowerchild.com/locations/phoenix-az-arcadia
5013 N. 44th St., AZ, 85018
Best Vegan Restaurant
greenvegetarian.com
2022 N. 7th St., AZ, 85006
Best Upscale Mexican Restaurant
barriocafe.com
2814 N. 16th St. #1205, AZ, 85006
Best Tortillas
carolinasmex.com
1202 E. Mohave St., AZ, 85034
Best Thai Restaurant
thaibasil-phoenix.com
3110 N. Central Ave., AZ, 85012
403 W. University Dr. #101, AZ, 85281
114 W. Adams St. #104, AZ, 85003
Best Taco
tacoguild.com
546 E. Osborn Rd., AZ, 85012
Best Sushi
rasushi.com
3815 N. Scottsdale Rd., AZ, 85251
4921 E. Ray Rd. Ste. B1, AZ, 85044
7012 E. Greenway Parkway, AZ, 85254
411 S. Mill Ave., AZ, 85281
1652 S. Val Vista Dr. #101, AZ, 85204
Best Sunday Brunch
Best Steakhouse
durantsaz.com
2611 N. Central Ave., AZ, 85004
Best Wings
Best Romantic Restaurant
House of Tricks
Best Ramen
republicramen.com
1301 E. University Dr. #114, AZ, 85281
Best Place to Take an Out-of-Towner
rustlersrooste.com
8383 S. 48th St., AZ, 85044
Best Place to Take a Scenester
valleybarphx.com
130 N. Central Ave., Phoenix, AZ, 85003
Best Place to Take a Foodie
crudoaz.com
3603 E. Indian School Rd., AZ, 85018
Best Old School Cocktails
2611 N. Central Ave., AZ, 85004
Best New School Cocktails
bitterandtwistedaz.com
1 W. Jefferson St., Phoenix, AZ, 85003
Best New Restaurant
Presidio Cocina Mexicana
Best Mediterranean Restaurant
pitajungle.com
7014 E. Camelback Rd., AZ, 85251
Best Margarita
ztejas.com
1525 E. Bethany Home Rd., AZ, 85014
Best Korean Restaurant
takatucson.net
4214 W. Dunlap Ave., AZ, 85051
Best Record Store for Vinyl
ziarecords.com
105 W. University Dr., AZ, 85281
2510 W. Thunderbird Rd., AZ, 85023
1940 W. Chandler Blvd., AZ, 85224
1940 W. Indian School Rd., AZ, 85015
1850 W. Camelback Rd., AZ, 85015
3201 S. Mill Ave., AZ, 85282
Best Water Park
bigsurffun.com
1500 N. McClintock Dr., AZ, 85281-1643
Best Rock Climbing
phoenix.gov/recreation/rec/parks/preserves/locations/camelback/index.html
5700 N. Echo Canyon Dr., AZ, 85253
Best Place to Watch the Sunset
Camelback Mountain
Best Place to Watch the Sunrise
5700 N. Echo Canyon Dr., AZ, 85253
Best Hiking Trail
phoenix.gov/recreation/rec/parks/preserves/locations/camelback/cholla/index.html
6200 E. Cholla Way, AZ, 85254
Best Golf Course
thephoenician.com
6000 E. Camelback Rd., AZ, 85251
Best Go-Karts
k1speed.com/phoenix-location.html
2425 S. 21st St., AZ, 85034
Best Bowling
bowlluckystrike.com
50 W. Jefferson St., AZ, 85003
Best Arcade
cobraarcadebar.com
801 N. 2nd St., #100, Phoenix, AZ, 85004
Best Spa
sanctuaryoncamelback.com/content/index.html?
5700 E. McDonald Dr., AZ, 85253
Best Shopping on Roosevelt Row
revolveraz.com
918 N. 2nd St., AZ, 85004
Best Italian Restaurant
oreganos.com
328 N. Gilbert Rd., AZ, 85234
Best Record Store for CDs
ziarecords.com
105 W. University Dr., AZ, 85281
2510 W. Thunderbird Rd., AZ, 85023
1940 W. Chandler Blvd., AZ, 85224
1940 W. Indian School Rd., AZ, 85015
1850 W. Camelback Rd., AZ, 85015
3201 S. Mill Ave., AZ, 85282
Best Place to Buy Wine by the Bottle
totalwine.com
21001 N. Tatum Blvd., AZ, 85050
17550 N. 75th Ave., AZ, 85308
Best Place to Buy a Piñata
myfoodcity.com
1940 W. Indian School Rd., AZ, 85015
Best MMJ Dispensary
aznaturalselections.com
9275 W. Peoria Ave., AZ, 85345
7320 E. Butherus Dr., #100, AZ, 85260
Best Liquor Store
totalwine.com
21001 N. Tatum Blvd., AZ, 85050
17550 N. 75th Ave., AZ, 85308
Best Head Shop
shopskyhigh.com
1835 E. University Drive, #1, AZ, 85281
Best Farmers Market
foodconnect.org/phxmarket
721 N. Central Ave., AZ, 85004
Best Comic Book Shop
batcavecomic.com
46 W. Main St., AZ, 85201
Best Coffeehouse
dutchbros.com
2961 E. Bell Rd., AZ, 85032
1136 S. Greenfield Rd., AZ, 85206
12629 N. Paradise Village Pkwy W, AZ, 85032
Best Bookstore
changinghands.com
6428 S. McClintock Dr., AZ, 85283
300 W. Camelback Rd., AZ, 85013
Best Bike Shop
landiscyclery.com
10417 N. Scottsdale Rd., AZ, 85013
712 W. Indian School Rd., AZ, 85013
Best Indie Movie Theater
thefilmbarphx.com
815 N. 2nd St., AZ, 85004
Best People Watching
skyharbor.com
3400 Sky Harbor Blvd., AZ, 85034
Best Music Venue for National Acts
celebritytheatre.com
440 N. 32nd St., AZ, 85008-6205
Best Music Venue for Local Acts
Best Music Festival
McDowell Mountain Music Festival
Best Luxury Movie Theater
amctheatres.com/movie-theatres/phoenix/amc-dine-in-esplanade-14
2515 E. Camelback Rd., AZ, 85016
Best Local Band
Playboy Manbaby
Best Lesbian Bar
charliesphoenix.com
727 W. Camelback Rd., Phoenix, AZ, 85013
Best Latin Dance Night
karambanightclub.com
1724 E. McDowell Rd., Phoenix, AZ, 85006
Best Latin Club
karambanightclub.com
1724 E. McDowell Rd., Phoenix, AZ, 85006
Best Karaoke
monkeypantsbar.com
3223 S. Mill Ave., AZ, 85282
Best Jukebox
dosgringosaz.com
8000 S. Priest Rd., AZ, 85284
Best Irish Pub
rulabula.com
401 S. Mill Ave., AZ, 85281
Best Place to See a Comedy Show
tempeimprov.com
930 E. University Dr., AZ, 85281
https://www.facebook.com/firehousephoenix
1015 N. First St., AZ, 85004
Best Gay Dance Club
charliesphoenix.com
727 W. Camelback Rd., Phoenix, AZ, 85013
Best First Friday Hangout
cobraarcadebar.com
801 N. 2nd St., #100, Phoenix, AZ, 85004
Best Film Festival
Phoenix Film Festival
Best English Pub
cornishpastyco.com
7 W. Monroe St., Phoenix, AZ, 85003
Best Dive Bar
yuccatap.com
29 W. Southern Ave., Tempe, AZ, 85282
Best Dance Floor
Best Country Bar
dierkswhiskeyrow.com/scottsdale-az
4420 N. Saddlebag Trail, AZ, 85251
Best Casino
talkingstickresort.com
9800 E. Talking Stick Way, AZ, 85256
Best Blues Club
rhythmroom.com
1019 E. Indian School Rd., AZ, 85014
Best Arts Festival
First Fridays
Best Art Gallery
monorchid.com
214 E. Roosevelt St., AZ, 85004
Best Downtown Lunch
pitajungle.com/locations/downtown-phoenix
1001 N. 3rd Ave. #4, AZ, 85003
Best Indian Restaurant
The Dhaba
Best Ice Cream
coldstonecreamery.com
1949 E. Camelback Rd., AZ, 85016
Best Happy Hour
Best Hamburger
Best Gourmet Pizza
pizzeriabianco.com
623 E. Adams St., AZ, 85004
Best Gluten-Free Restaurant
picazzos.com
440 W. Warner Rd., AZ, 85284
Best Gluten-Free Bakery
jewelsbakeryandcafe.com
4041 E. Thomas Rd., AZ, 85018
Best German Restaurant
hausmurphys.com
5739 W. Glendale Ave., AZ, 85301
Best French Restaurant
vincentsoncamelback.com
3930 E. Camelback Rd., AZ, 85018
Best Food Truck
facebook.com/shortleashhotdogs
No Address, AZ
Best Japanese Restaurant
kabukirestaurants.com
2000 E. Rio Salado Parkway, AZ, 85281
Best Chinese Restaurant
chopandwok.com
10425 N. Scottsdale Rd., AZ, 85253
Best Chef
virtuhonestcraft.com
3701 N. Marshall Way, AZ, 85251
Best Burrito
valleluna.com
3336 W. Bell Rd., AZ, 85053
Best Brewery
fourpeaks.com
1340 E. Eighth St., #104, AZ, 85281
Best Breakfast
mattsbigbreakfast.com
825 N. First St., AZ, 85004
Best Beer Festival
NovemBEER Festival
Best Bakery
Wildflower Bread Company
Best Authentic Arizona Restaurant
barriocafe.com
2814 N. 16th St. #1205, AZ, 85006
Best Sports Bar
zippssportsgrills.com/locations/arcadia
3647 E. Indian School Rd., AZ, 85018
Best Rock Club
Best Pool Hall
millcueclub.com
607 S. Mill Ave., AZ, 85281