Best German Restaurant
Zur Kate (it means “to the old smokehouse”) is the kind of restaurant you don’t see very often these days. The Bavarian-style decor (complete with antlers, hanging plants, and German-themed wall hangings) probably hasn’t changed much since the restaurant opened in 1983, and we can’t recall any other local restaurant that regularly hosts accordion players. But this all makes for the perfect backdrop to Zur Kate’s comprehensive menu of authentic German fare. Meals start out with a basket of rye bread, then it’s time to pick an entrée. We’re partial to the jager schnitzel, a piece of breaded pork loin topped with a brown mushroom gravy with onions and spices. Another good choice is the very tender and tangy sauerbraten, a beef roast marinated in vinegar. The Hausmacher bratwurst, Zur Kate’s boldly flavored signature sausage, can be ordered on its own as a meal or added to your entrée for a small extra cost. There are also plenty of German beers, wines, and liqueurs to choose from. If you go, however, note that Zur Kate gets very busy on the weekends, and reservations are not accepted.