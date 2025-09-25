Best Puff & Paint

Even in an era when online shopping is ubiquitous, we still like the up-close-and-personal method of consumerism. Let us touch, feel and smell what we're thinking of purchasing. At most dispensaries, all the goods are behind a counter, and if we're indecisive, we're going to drive the budtender crazy asking to see a multitude of products before we make a choice. At GreenPharms in Mesa, we get to shop exactly how we like it: on our own, with the merch right in front of us to pick up and examine. The Mesa location (and its counterpart in Flagstaff) are Arizona's first grab-and-go dispensaries; pick up a basket at the entrance like you just walked into Whole Foods, then browse the store for what you'd like to take home. Knowledgeable staff are around to answer questions if you have them, but it's your show.