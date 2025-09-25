Best Bar Food

The Dirty Drummer is one of those spots that just drips with coolness. It has a history, first opening in 1975, then more recently reopened by the original owner's daughter and her friends in 2019. It's a destination for country and roots music, and the concert environment couldn't be cozier. And we're gonna top off that goodness with the fact that the eats here are reason enough to swing by. If you get down with wings, you've got plenty of choices. We like the kicky habanero and the garlic Parmesan. There are plenty of great shareables: fries, spicy fries and a particularly tasty choice, the jalapeno poppers with a strawberry chipotle dip. They're sweet, smoky and all-around satisfying. But the Dirty Drummer's menu doesn't stop with starters. Plump burgers touched by wine, hot dogs, a French dip and a tuna melt are among other handhelds. And if you want lighter fare, order a salad to enjoy with the gloriously twangy sounds filling up the place.
Mark Chacón and Julia Peixoto Peters are no strangers to our Best of Phoenix awards. They've been recognized for their outstanding pastry and coffee roasting skills, respectively. And now, the two Valley powerhouses are teaming up to bring CP Patisserie to life. The new bakery, coffee shop and cafe is scheduled to open in downtown Phoenix in late September, and we can't wait. For starters, those of us who don't live in the East Valley just got a much shorter commute to enjoy Peixoto's delicious seasonal lattes and cold brew. And what better to pair with a stellar cup of coffee than an exquisitely crafted pastry? Chacón is known for making magic out of flaky layers of dough, and recently, he's brought in even more star power to join the team. Nick Beitcher, a baker who learned his craft at the internationally regarded Tartine in San Francisco, is crafting breads for the cafe. It's a collaborative effort for the ages.
Durant's is one of the most recognized names in Phoenix. Perhaps that's due to the longtime restaurant's iconic sign glowing along Central Avenue. Maybe it's because the steakhouse was an all-important meeting place for the Valley's most influential diners. Or it could be because it's served customers in Phoenix for 75 years. Either way, it's a true icon. And one that closed in February. After a seven-decade run, the restaurant's second group of owners decided to retire. They sold the restaurant to Prime Steak Concepts, the company behind such well-known destinations as Steak 44 and Dominick's Steakhouse. The new owners shut down the iconic spot to revive it, make renovations to the dining room and revamp the menu. It's scheduled to reopen in December, and we hope it continues to serve customers along Central Avenue for another 75 years.
For diners seeking great barbecue, the pickings in our vast Valley can be slim, with a precious few exemplary smokehouses leading the way. Among them is the East Valley-born Caldwell County BBQ, which takes culinary inspiration from Texas while infusing Southwestern ingredients. Its pitmasters deliver tender brisket, turkey, links and more at its meat market-style restaurants in Gilbert and Queen Creek. For those in other parts of the Valley, it's a worthwhile trek, but a trek no less. So imagine our delight (and the gas savings) when the team shared they will double in size, adding smokehouses in Peoria and Scottsdale. The new Caldwell outposts will open at Washington Street near 83rd Drive and near Scottsdale Road and Mayo Boulevard in 2026. We can smell the mesquite already.
The Valley has known about chef Yotaka "Sunny" Martin's expert kitchen skills for a while now. But in June, she rocketed onto the national stage, winning the James Beard Award for Best Chef – Southwest. And we couldn't agree more. Martin brings flavors and techniques from her native Thailand to downtown Phoenix at Lom Wong. But while her food is grounded in tradition, it stays anything but stagnant. She and her husband and business partner, Alex Martin, frequently travel back to Thailand to learn new recipes and observe trends in the country's cuisine. In Phoenix, Martin brings massive amounts of flavor to diners' tables thanks to an exacting attention to detail. You won't find store-bought curry paste or canned coconut milk in Martin's kitchen. She and her team make everything from scratch, and you really can taste the difference.
Chilte chef and co-owner Lawrence "LT" Smith has been cooking some of the best and most adventurous Mexican food in Phoenix since opening the restaurant's doors along Grand Avenue in 2023. The chef has caught our attention for the work he's been taking on outside of that kitchen, too. He's made splashes on a national level, first being tapped by Taco Bell to remix its Crunchwrap Supreme. Yes, it's a silly, nostalgic marketing ploy (and we're still waiting for Taco Bell to bring Smith's Crunchwrap to Arizona), but the interest spoke volumes. That was followed up by an appearance on the Food Network culinary gauntlet "24 in 24: Last Chef Standing." Here in Phoenix, Smith regularly opens his kitchen to collaborate with other chefs for unique one-off dinners where the cooks flex their culinary and creative muscles. Even as his star is rising, he's staying rooted and hyping fellow chefs on the come-up.
Take one look at the pastry case at Valentine and you'll see the skill and creativity of pastry chef Crystal Kass. Her baked goods and desserts celebrate Arizona's natural bounty through ingredients such as white Sonora wheat, chiltepin and prickly pear. And sweet and savory don't stick to their own lanes in Kass' kitchen. Flavors typically reserved for savory dishes are crafted into desserts in the most unusual and delicious ways. Kass has been in the running multiple times for a James Beard Award, recognizing the best pastry chef in the entire country. Lucky for us, she's crafting danishes, conchas, cakes and cookies in the heart of Phoenix's Melrose District. Stop by for a taste of Kass' creations in the morning or visit Valentine for dinner. And make sure to leave room for dessert.
Have friends in town? Celebrating your anniversary? Or want to impress a foodie date? The Ends is the place to be. This newish restaurant opened in the heart of Old Town Scottsdale in June 2024. Walking in, customers are treated to a sleek, cozy yet contemporary space decked out with greenery, gold accents and wooden furniture. Warm, orange-tinged lights cast a glow over the bar and dining room. And the welcoming and intriguing atmosphere carries through into the food. Dishes on the menu range from familiar to funky, and they take inspiration from all around the world. The restaurant was designed to honor the acclaimed chef and world traveler Anthony Bourdain, and dare we say, it does him justice. Start with the hamachi crudo with barrel-aged tamari and chili flakes, before diving into some Texas-style burnt ends. Make sure to leave room for tender homemade pastas, and wrap things up with croissant bread and butter pudding. Standout cocktails and a stacked wine list round out the experience at the Valley's best restaurant.
Call us old men yelling at clouds, but we feel like politeness has gone out the window in recent years, a phenomenon that often spills over into the foodservice industry. Service can be one of those things at a restaurant you don't notice till it's bad, but at Kai, the service is so thorough, so attentive, so thoughtful, that it competes with the outstanding food as the most memorable part of the evening. The Forbes' Five-Diamond restaurant at the Sheraton Grand at Wild Horse Pass resort serves elevated, inventive, gorgeous cuisine inspired by the Indigenous cultures of the region, and the service experience starts before you sit down; by the time you pull up to the valet stand, everyone you'll encounter knows if you're celebrating a birthday, anniversary or just a big night out. Your server describes the many courses of the exquisite tasting menu in depth, and is gracious and patient while you make your selections and savor each dish. Small touches such as crumbing the table and folding a napkin during your restroom break add to the experience. And if that's not enough, you'll find a handwritten thank-you note and a small gift in your car when you retrieve it from the valet. In an impolite world, Kai is an oasis of courtesy.
We felt pretty special when a friend took us to the Ra Ra Room. See, there are two ways to dine at the ultra-exclusive supper club located inside PHX Arena downtown. You can pay $15,000 per year for a membership. (You can probably guess that folks who work at a print alt-weekly don't have the money for that.) Or, you can scour your contacts list till you find someone who ponied up for access and be their new best friend. However you find a way in, you're in for a treat. Under Major Food Group's direction, the Ra Ra Room is an unforgettable and luxurious dining experience. The menu is heavy on steaks and Italian dishes, including the deservedly famous Carbone spicy rigatoni vodka. The Caesar salad, prepared tableside from scratch, is worth it not just for the show, but it's topped with the best croutons we've ever eaten. And after you're full of martinis and pasta, it's time to visit the candy room. The answer to our long-held Willy Wonka fantasies, the small alcove is a free-for-all in which guests can take home lollipops, jelly beans, peanut brittle and other sugary delights. If you don't have the cash for a Ra Ra Room membership, we recommend making friends with some rich Phoenicians as soon as you can.
At COURSE, diners learn how to linger. The meal is based on a prix-fixe menu that has a choice of five or eight courses, and the point is to savor each seasonal dish, whether it's a Chilean sea bass accompanied by lobster mousse, pork loin with peach and goat cheese or chocolate bread pudding with banana, rum and cinnamon. Chef Cory Oppold features a modern approach to cuisine — integrating deconstructed dishes as well as foams. Weekday pricing starts at $135, which is reasonable for a multi-course restaurant experience. Oppold's presentation earns him additional kudos — many dishes look like they belong to a modern art museum.
What would we do without influencers? How would we find the hidden gems (that everyone has known about for years) in the local dining scene? How could we exist without 20 nearly identical videos of the "best new restaurant in Scottsdale" every week? We kid, but linger on TikTok or Instagram long enough, and you'll see certain similarities among influencer content. They go crazy for a creatively plated appetizer or a swanky dining room. They love crowning a new best place to eat or drink. Is someone in your life trying to make it in the local influencer scene? Make a reservation at Three Thirty Three. Located at the Watermark on the border of Scottsdale and Tempe, Three Thirty Three made a huge splash in the Valley dining scene when it opened late last year. The $10 million Asian fusion restaurant boasts an expansive dining room anchored by an enormous LED screen depicting tropical fish, a golden dragon statue, a DJ booth and a menu that includes $600 steaks finished tableside. It's a content creator's dream.
Everything is a little bit extra at Sexy Roman, the new restaurant at the W Scottsdale hotel. From the gold-covered beans accenting the espresso martinis to the cold smoke billowing off the seafood tower and the drink cart that shows up when you turn your table light from white to red, this is a dining experience designed to delight and impress. And speaking of impressive, when your meal arrives at your table and your server asks you if you want fresh pepper, please say yes. Because then you'll get to take a gander at Sexy Roman's pepper grinder, a bright red, yard-long behemoth. It's silly, surprising and fun, and makes for a great photo op.
With his other two restaurants, Gallo Blanco and Otro Cafe, chef Doug Robson has already shown us what he can do when creating modern Mexican eateries — crave-worthy, consistently good dishes served in cozy environments. Tesota's vibe is equally welcoming, and the menu is full of globally influenced dishes. Starters give you options like plump harissa shrimp, where sweet and heat interact, leaving juices to get soaked up by an accompanying baguette. Entrees range from noodle dishes, including a yakisoba and a puttanesca, showing worldwide inspiration. Vegetables are prominently featured and are never treated like afterthoughts. A charred cabbage is made complete with a yogurt masala topping and pistachio pesto. A white sweet potato with miso butter, pepitas and crème fraiche in its orbit is another star. Weekend brunch in nice weather comes with a live jazz soundtrack on the patio.
Lots of people will tell you many things (of varying value and levels of insight) about food in Phoenix. But do us a favor and pay particular attention to a restaurant whose offerings celebrate the city's most important and authentic cuisine: Fry Bread House. Since 1992, the James Beard Award-winning restaurant (the brainchild of Cecelia Miller, a member of the Tohono O'odham Nation) has been serving up native tacos, hominy stew, loaded tostadas and, of course, sweet fry bread (among other treats) in a community-oriented manner. It's not just that the food is delicious, or that it's an integral part of our multifaceted culture. It's that the restaurant has maintained its homegrown appeal this whole time, and no matter how big or vast Phoenix becomes, these simple, deeply fulfilling dishes always prove important. They're not just plates of fried bread and meat and beans, but rather a current depiction of the simple, earnest ingredients that have supported and fueled a city and its people for years. The Fry Bread House is our shared home for the things that matter most: food, friends and the joy of a life lived well.
There's no sawdust on the floors, kitchy bright cowboy spurred boots in the corners or life-sized bull in the center of the dining room. But make no mistake: The Stockyards Steakhouse is a serious piece of Arizona history. When this iconic Phoenix establishment opened in 1947, it nourished workers at what was the largest cattle feedlot in the world at the time. Over the decades, The Stockyards and the adjacent 1889 Saloon became a favorite gathering spot for cattlemen, bankers and politicians alike. Meticulous upkeep of original furnishings keep the vintage elegance on point. The hand-carved custom mahogany bar and cattle tables-turned-dining tables are functional reminders of the restaurant's past. Booths dedicated to Sandra Day O'Connor, the Gammage family and Barry Goldwater are nods to the state's legends. The menu pays homage to the restaurant's origins with signature steaks and prime rib, not to mention calf fries, a.k.a. Rocky Mountain oysters, a menu staple since Day One that remain a popular and dare-worthy snack. But the restaurant and saloon's reputation as one of the Valley's most haunted places seals the historic status. A spot this old is bound to have a few ghosts, after all.
Orange Sky's name is arguably a bit on the nose, but it's hard to hold it against them. The 15th-floor restaurant at Talking Stick Resort offers sweeping, 360-degree views of the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community that are best enjoyed at sunset. If you're dining at the luxe restaurant, do yourself a favor and arrive early to take photos from the large deck and spy the sharp beauty of the McDowell Mountains. You may see a soaring hawk or wild horses galloping across the land below. Orange Sky's dining room has floor-to-ceiling windows that allow you to enjoy the view while you savor steaks and seafood. It's a splurgy night out, to be sure. If the restaurant is too rich for your blood, you can grab a chair and a drink in Orange Sky's lounge without losing your view of the Valley's cotton candy skies.
Located in one of downtown Phoenix's historic neighborhoods, this Italian pizzeria and restaurant occupies a 1913 bungalow. Inside, the home has beautifully restored hardwood floors, exposed red brick and stained glass windows to make for a lovely dining experience. But the outside patio area that surrounds the historic home might be the highlight of a visit to Cibo. The enclosed area, which has plenty of tables for diners to choose from, is open all year long. It's covered by large, beautiful, leafy trees that transport you from the desert as you munch on woodfire brick oven pizzas and ornate salads. In the winter, heaters are spread throughout the patio area, and misters keep customers cool in the summer. Phoenix has plenty of patio dining, but Cibo's all-weather area with blooming plants and flowers throughout tops the list.
Next door to downtown pub The Kettle Black, there sits a little restaurant perfect for starting off your night. The Desmond is owned by the same folks as the pub, so the drinks selection includes imported beers and craft cocktails. But here, instead of pairing your Guinness with fish and chips, you can enjoy it with excellent pizza. The Neapolitan-style pies are topped with flavorful ingredients ranging from creamy burrata and thin shaved prosciutto to spicy salami and roasted red peppers. When heading to a downtown event at the ballpark or stadium, our move is to go family-style. Gather some friends and split an order of crispy wings, a fresh salad, some bruschetta and your choice of pizza. With gluten-free crust and dairy-free cheese also available, there's something for everyone to enjoy before a show.
The west side of the Valley has seen a big come-up in its dining scene in the last several years, a trend fed by the number of events that take place in Glendale and beyond: Cardinals games, Rattlers games, big-name concerts at Desert Diamond Arena or State Farm Stadium, the spring training season. Folks who are out for a special event often want a great meal to start or finish the evening. We recommend Kasai, a local Japanese steakhouse with two Valley locations, one of which is Peoria. Kasai's got plenty to choose from, including plated entrees and fun, delicious teppanyaki options, but we usually opt for the sushi menu and related raw options. The signature Kasai roll is an artfully plated, deep-fried delight with a fire accent, and the spicy yellowtail nigiri with garlic butter and jalapeno is so delicious that we usually get a second order. Cocktails lean fruity and sweet, which is right up our alley. A visit to Kasai adds an extra layer of enjoyment to any west-side night out.
When planning a night out, many folks consider not only where to get a great meal, but also if there's somewhere noteworthy nearby for a glass of wine before or dessert or nightcap after. Valentine, along with its sibling, Bar 1912, has curated a space where diners can have a progressive, vibrant night out without ever leaving one building. The restaurant is a love letter to the Southwest that continues to serve some of the most fun and thought-provoking plates in the city. Save room for a boundary-pushing dessert from three-time James Beard Award semifinalist Crystal Kass. You could enjoy that and a nightcap in the dining room. Instead, ask your server to take you over to Bar 1912. Grab a seat by the fire or at the bar and order one of the uniquely crafted cocktails that likewise use Southwestern ingredients in surprising ways.
Dick's Hideaway doesn't have a sign. And that's kind of the point. In order to find this tiny, longstanding spot, you've got to know where you're going. Walk through the tinted, unmarked door and you'll see a small bar with a couple of tight tables. Snag a seat here, or keep going to find the back and side rooms that appear like hidden caves amid the darkness. Our favorite seat is at the bar, where we can watch the bartenders shake up classic cocktails and see the cooks work the grill. Plenty of folks stop by just to grab a drink, but the food at Dick's is not to be missed. Part of the family of New Mexican restaurants that includes Richardson's and Rokerij, the menu here is packed with green chile, spicy red chile and other staples that'll light your face on fire, whether from the heat of the oven or the peppers. Tucked in a strip mall next to a bright and airy coffeehouse, Dick's is a dark, secret spot that is a total find for those in the know.
As the cost of everything continues to climb, grabbing lunch out can seem like a luxury too expensive for a regular day. But at LoveBite Dumplings, a hot, fast, filling lunch is just $13. For a non-chain, non-fast food meal found in the heart of downtown Phoenix, that's a steal. Look for the baby pink corner shop and make your way inside the tiny space paneled in light wood from top to bottom. On one wall, a simple menu lays out your options. Start by deciding among pink rice, noodles or greens (or half and half), and then choose your dumpling flavor: pork, chicken, shrimp or veggie. Then top the whole thing off with your choice of sauce. The meals are packed to-go in an adorable and efficient cardstock box that functions like a little dumpling briefcase, complete with chopstick handles. This affordable lunch is perfect for snacking on the go or taking back to your office. Ditch your sad desk lunches without breaking the bank thanks to this trendy downtown dumpling peddler.
Kid Sister is one of those hard-to-define places. The uptown wine bar has the comfort and familiarity of a neighborhood spot, yet the style and intimacy that make it ideal for a date night. You can just as easily pop in for a glass of wine or stay and order a multicourse meal. Perhaps that's why the owners have called it a "neo-bistro" — a twist on the workhouse restaurants of France. What's been clear from the start is that the team are on the ball with their wines and food. The kitchen is helmed by Isaac Mendoza, formerly of the Melrose spot Restaurant Progress. The chef has been consistently turning out a taut seasonal menu that makes the most of fresh produce. Sure, you could just go to Kid Sister for a drink, but it's a place best enjoyed with a plate of crudo or a tomato tart. As you watch more plates getting dropped around the dining area, you'll inevitably find yourself ordering more.
Before the summer heat descended on Phoenix like a kaiju, the Vig was low-key the best place to eat dinner at least two nights a week. On Mondays, you could get a cheeseburger with a side salad or fries for $10, roughly half price, and at an outdoor bar full of the sorts of working people for whom a $20 dinner for two serves as a bona fide mood-booster. On Tuesdays, there were discount tacos. On Wednesdays, $6 espresso martinis. Then, inevitably, summer attacked. Belts tightened a bit. And still, the Vig came through. The revised Monday special was a cheeseburger, with fries or side salad, plus a draft beer, for the still-civilized total of $15. They're also offering $6 martinis and house margs any time you darken the door. And from Monday to Friday, they sling their Adult Happy Meal (a Caesar salad, truffle fries and a martini) for $19. This is how you know a great daily special: when it can't help but become a weekly habit.
Yuzu Omakase has an exceptionally intimate six-seat bar where guests can savor at least a dozen pieces of nigiri and temaki for one of the most reasonable prices in town. But if you're on the go or planning a night in, Yuzu brings the same attention to detail to its takeout. No haphazardly packaged styrofoam or plastic containers will be found when ordering the to-go omakase, called Tasting The Yuzu at Home. Customers can select two specialty rolls, which are paired with salmon sashimi and edamame. This feast is artfully arranged in a bento box that neatly holds each element of the meal, along with condiments and utensils. Facts about fish, types of sushi and how to eat it are printed on the lid of the box. This to-go omakase has the same thoughtful presentation as if you were dining out. Whether you enjoy this to-go meal in your own dining room with a glass of sake or laid out on the couch in sweatpants is your choice.
Stepping into the Salt Cellar is like stepping into another world, and we aren't just referring to the fact that the south Scottsdale seafood restaurant is underground. Accessible by a small top-side room that leads down a wood-paneled stairway to the dining and drinking areas, Salt Cellar has retro East Coast charm in spades; it's easy to forget you're a couple of stories below the Sonoran Desert. It's a great spot for a special-occasion meal, but we most often find ourselves stopping there for happy hour. Happy hour specials are only available in the bar and include $3 oysters, an impressive shrimp cocktail and a steaming bowl of clam chowder (both red and white). We're not the only ones who love Salt Cellar's happy hour, so we recommend either getting there early during afternoon happy hour (4 to 7 p.m.) or holding off until the late-night session (10 p.m. to midnight). It's the happy hour so nice they do it twice.
"This is really nice." We must have said it half a dozen times during our first visit to Volanti. The restaurant at the Scottsdale Airport draws both travelers and townies and has plenty to satisfy both. Volanti serves lunch, dinner, happy hour and weekend brunch out of its casually chic dining room, but trust us: You want to eat outside. The restaurant's second-floor patio gives you a gorgeous view of the McDowell Mountains, and below you, the airport goes about its business. We often stop mid-sentence to watch a landing or admire the way the changing light highlights the nearby peaks. With a solid cocktail menu (try the Postcard, which comes with a little souvenir of your visit) and tasty food, Volanti is a unique and delightful dining experience.
A romantic atmosphere. Great wine. Curated music. Delicious food. All Sottise needs to complete the perfect date night is a couple on a date. This downtown Phoenix restaurant is guaranteed to make any night feel special. Reserve a table inside the cozy, welcoming dining room or grab a seat on the porch of the historic house and settle in. Peruse the craft cocktail menu or talk to your server about wine recommendations from the long list of French bottles. Share an appetizer or two to start, such as the delectable beef tartare or baked Brie with poached pear, honey and sage. For mains, pick between a pasta, seafood or steak option. Le Canard, duck served with parsnip puree, is a menu staple and a true winner. Finish your meal with a seasonal dessert, a digestif and a kiss.
The Valley is home to many exceptional Thai restaurants. But one food truck is making waves in the Thai food scene without even having a brick-and-mortar location. Hiw Kaow Thai Food Truck rolls around the Valley to serve customers from Anthem to Chandler. The menu includes Thai street-food staples with a Lao twist. The pad Thai is saucy and tangy, with the crunch of peanuts and plump, tender shrimp. Chicken wings come crispy and whole, leaving customers to tuck into the large portions and dip piping hot bites into the sweet, tangy and herbaceous sauces served alongside. And the papaya salad is a must, with shredded green papaya, tomatoes and green beans dressed in a bright, citrus-tinged sauce that leaves you craving more. Each dish is topped with a bright purple orchid flower, an artful presentation representative of the care and attention to detail put into everything at this mobile food extravaganza. Wherever Hiw Kaow Thai Food Truck parks, we won't be far behind.
There's no shortage of spots in the Valley for an energetic party brunch. If you've got more ambitions for your day than splitting a boozy fishbowl with your friends followed by a nap, a neighborhood breakfast spot is probably more your speed. The Eleanor, which was opened by one of the owners of Fate Brewing Co. in 2023, offers a charming, midcentury space with a modern breakfast menu. Order a Buddha bowl, indulgent churro French toast and savory toasts topped with avocado or soft scrambled eggs. The Eleanor serves plenty of traditional eats, too. The blueberry pancakes are light and fluffy, blanketed with a jammy blueberry compote. While most breakfast spots serve pancakes with a walloping dollop of butter and a jug of syrup, at The Eleanor, the cakes come with a premixed maple butter to pour. Made in-house, the craveable condiment perfectly blends velvety richness with sweet maple.
SugarJam is, hands down, our favorite spot for brunch. That's thanks to chef and owner Dana Dumas' expert kitchen skills and creativity. At SugarJam, every detail goes the extra mile. Butter for the pancakes or waffles is infused with vanilla, and the syrup gets an upgrade with rum and pecans. The French toast is made with challah doused in Grand Marnier and griddled to a crisp, creme brulee-esque crust. The grits are creamy, the shrimp are plump and perfectly cooked, and the chicken and waffles are so crispy and flavorful that we can't stop thinking about them. On the weekends, DJs bring the party, so grab a mimosa flight and get your day off to a delicious and decadent start.
Harlow's Cafe isn't wrapped in shiny steel and glowing neon. This old-school diner opts for wood paneling instead. Cozy booths and giant breakfast plates are the name of the game. A go-to spot for students and anyone nursing a hangover, this Tempe staple has served the community since 1980. Order a burrito and expect something the size of a football, or go for a classic egg breakfast and get ready to answer half a dozen questions, from which type of toast to the cook on your eggs. Lunch options are available all day, with half-pound burgers, a nostalgic club sandwich or patty melt to fit the surroundings. On the weekends, expect to wait for a table at Harlow's, but know that the crowd is there for a reason.
Sidewinder is technically a diner, situated in a vintage Valentine eight-seater in Phoenix's Garfield neighborhood. It can feel like a roadhouse in the best way possible with its sprawling patio, cold beers and messy, indulgent eats with a late-night vibe bathed in the neon glow of classic beer signs. TJ Culp and Esther Noh's decadent dive is the perfect spot for stick-to-your-ribs fare that can be just for fun or a fitting end to a riotous evening out. Order a chili dog or burger loaded with cheese, jalapenos, onion rings and barbecue sauce, then wash it down with a beer: Sidewinder is also home to some of the city's most reasonably priced brews. We're partial to pulling up one of the patio's mismatched chairs with a crisp Bud Heavy.
We're going to say something controversial: A good steak isn't rocket science, and plenty of places around the Valley know how to do right by a prime cut. So what makes a steakhouse stand out, then? At Steak 44, it starts with the ambiance. The dark, sleek interior whispers elegance and luxury, setting the tone for a special night out. Then there's the service. It's attentive without being overbearing, and no matter how many questions you've got about the menu, your server will be able to help. Last, the steak is only part of the meal, and Steak 44's menu is stacked with well-executed appetizers, sides and desserts, plus a dizzying array of cocktail and wine options. So while it's true that Steak 44 does wonders with 28-day-aged cuts of meat, it's really just the cornerstone of an all-around stellar meal.
CC's on Central has been evolving, doubling down on Southern fare that touches on elements of Creole, Cajun and soul food — and the roots of the family that runs the restaurant. Founded by mother and son duo Sharon and Devan Cunningham, CC's has recently shifted its hours later to focus on the lunch and dinner crowd, tweaking the menu as a result. Diners will find fried chicken, po'boy sandwiches and classic dishes including shrimp étouffée, jambalaya and red beans and rice. Don't skip the restaurant's collards, served raw in a vibrant salad with honey vinaigrette, dried apricots, smoked almonds and cheese or stewed in a piquant potlikker. On Wednesdays, guests can also taste uniquely sauced and rubbed chicken wings in flavor combinations that change up each week.
Tucked inside the Churchill's shipping container courtyard just off Roosevelt Row, Loco Style Grindz is ready to transport you to the islands without ever leaving downtown Phoenix. The counter service spot specializes in Hawaiian barbecue, with options including kalbi short ribs, kalua pork and flame-grilled teriyaki chicken. There's not a bad way to go, but our favorite way to get a taste of everything for an exceptional value is to share with a friend. Opt for the three- or four-entree mixed plate and receive a takeout container piled high with tender meats doused in sweet and savory sauces, paired with rice and tangy mac salad.
Pubs in Britain are all-purpose venues, akin to public libraries, perhaps with slightly cleaner tap lines. Rather than twist itself trying to achieve some sublime ideal of Englishness that not even the English have time for, George & Dragon has for 30 years now swaggered into the something-for-everyone model: A sprawling front patio with abundant, almost performatively productive misters. Huge TVs playing Premier League or Yankees-Red Sox across from a rerun of Matthew Broderick's "Godzilla." High-backed wooden dividers along the red-curtained front windows, perfect for keeping conversations intimate. People play pool, people play cards and on Mondays, people belt out karaoke. On Tuesdays, you get $2 tacos; on Wednesdays, whiskey specials. But any night of the week can feel cozy with a kitchen this strong. It serves up the usual roster of pub standards (pasties, curries, fishes, chips, bangers, mashes) alongside a cornucopia of drafts and draft mixes, most with a Guinness base. If you stumbled into a pub in Bath or Ludlow or Heddon-on-the-Wall and Americanly ordered a hybrid Guinness-and-Budweiser, someone would toss you out on your arse. At George & Dragon, you ask for a Black & Trash, order the wings with a side of house-made ranch and start figuring out which Bowie song you're about to butcher.
On a recent Saturday afternoon, the vibe inside the Irish Wolfhound Restaurant & Pub was convivial. Regulars were greeted by name as they entered the bar and offered their usual drink. At tables, families ate lunch, while around the bar, new and old friends chatted over pints. The TVs showed a selection of sports. This far West Valley outpost has only been open for about 15 years, but it feels like an essential mainstay in the neighborhood. Musicians liven up the joint on certain weekend nights, and weekly karaoke nights pack the place with enthusiastic singers and supporters. The classic Irish pub decor (Guinness signage, photos of the old country) is the backdrop for a good selection of beer and liquors and a menu filled with American fare and classics like shepherd's pie and bangers and mash.
With so many great restaurants in the Valley, it's easy to blink and realize that it's been years or even decades since you darkened the door of a dining mainstay. We hadn't been to Glendale German eatery Haus Murphy's since before the pandemic, and we're pleased to say that it hasn't changed. It's got the same comprehensive menu of Teutonic favorites, including hearty schnitzel platters, tangy beef roulade and the restaurant's renowned giant pretzel with mustard and beer cheese. And the decor, with its wood paneling and German-themed wall decor and knickknacks, feels dated in the best way, like you're visiting your Old Country grandparents. Suffice it to say that we won't let another five years pass before once again darkening the door of Haus Murphy's.
Elegant food in a cozy setting — that's Le Sans Souci. The little restaurant on the border of Carefree and Cave Creek celebrated its 30th anniversary this summer. That's three decades of classic French fare —dishes such as duck l'orange, sole meuniere, croque monsieur and creme caramel — served graciously in a low-ceilinged brick home with tile floors and tasteful prints dotting the walls. When you eat at Le Sans Souci, you've got options, including a prix-fixe dinner menu, an a la carte dinner menu, lunch, brunch and even an early bird menu if you feel like dining before 5:45 p.m. There's a full bar for all your cocktail needs, and lovely desert views as you enter and leave the parking lot. En conclusion, c'est tres chic.
Fabio on Fire is, well, fire. This aptly named West Valley restaurant serves our favorite lasagna in town, along with other tender pastas, wood-fired pizzas and house-made gelato. The standout food comes thanks to chef and owner Fabio Ceschetti, whose family roots originated in Puglia, Italy. Ceschetti studied the culinary arts in northern Italy and worked at restaurants in his home country and London before making his way to Arizona. Now, he shares his talents with diners in the heart of Peoria. Stop by for a long, late lunch. Start with a glass of wine and some bruschetta made with ciabatta Pugliese, then linger over some tagliatelle alla bolognese and end with some house-made tiramisu. The restaurant itself is comfortable and homey, providing a welcoming spot to enjoy the finest Italian food in town.
The cuisine at Cafe Balkan is comfort food to a T. Its dishes, which hail from southeastern Europe, are warm and hearty and filling. A silky veal soup pairs well with thick, warm lepinja, a Balkan flatbread. The goulash with mashed potatoes has an incredible depth of flavor and tastes even better as leftovers the next day. Cafe Balkan is known for its bureks, savory pastries filled with meat or cheese, but be aware: Show up after early afternoon and they may be sold out. A pastry case is filled with treats to cap off your meal. This family-owned north Valley restaurant prides itself on its service and its food. We wholeheartedly agree.
For a quick meal jammed with flavor, you can't beat Ms. Martha's Caribbean Kitchen. This small restaurant is located on the northeast corner of 19th and Northern avenues in a renovated 1940s Spanish Colonial building. Step inside and you're transported to the islands. The aroma of jerk seasoning and warm curry hit you as you place your order at the counter. Don't skip the many different flavors of wings, and make sure to try the oxtails, tender morsels slow-cooked and drenched in a rich, savory caramel sauce. Other options include brown stew chicken and curry goat, all best enjoyed with the tasty sides of rice and peas or plantains. The careful preparation that goes into the wide selection of dishes makes Ms. Martha's stand out in a crowd.
Authentic EthioAfrican dishes out a whole cultural vibe. What started in a humble space on McDowell Road has grown into one of the Valley's most flavorful dining experiences, complete with an adjoined Ethiopian coffee bar, bakery, community center — and a new sleek Scottsdale location. Step inside either restaurant and you're greeted with Afrobeat music, the scent of African spices and platters of injera ready to be torn and shared. The menu is stacked with hearty, spice-packed stews like doro wot, shiro and gomen, with plenty of vegetarian options that hit the spot as well. Combo platters under $20 make it easy to sample across the board without breaking the bank. Don't skip the coffee ceremony — the coffee is rich, earthy and comes with a side of tradition. Whether you're a longtime fan of Ethiopian food or totally new to the scene, this place makes you feel like family, one injera at a time.
This South Scottsdale eatery, opened by Palestine-born Mustafa Hasan, offers a sprawling list of Middle Eastern delights. Homemade hummus and baba ganoush? Of course. Baklava and kabobs? You got it. Chapati wraps and za'atar? Yup. Pizza topped with shawarma? Actually, yes, and don't knock it until you've tried it. While it's difficult to choose a best "Middle Eastern" restaurant — a label lazily applied by Americans unable to differentiate the incredibly diverse cuisine east of the Mediterranean — Golden Restaurant & Bakery's broad menu and tasty dishes make it deserving of the title. Its status as a comforting home away from home for a wide array of Arizona State University's international students has also earned it a critical spot in the north Tempe community.
While the East and West Valleys boast plenty of Indian restaurants, Phoenix proper has been sorely lacking. Vayal's was such an exciting and welcome addition to the food scene that fans of Indian food, including us, practically knocked down its doors. And then we tried the food and now spend time crossing fingers and toes that this family-run establishment won't go anywhere anytime soon. Whether it's a spicy vindaloo or a tikka masala, the sauces are brimming with luscious spice combinations that inspire plate licking, or at least creative thoughts about how to soak it all up with a last bit of rice or naan. Dosas — rice and lentil crepes — are thin and rolled, often filled and known for taking up space. Vayal's employs the "go big or go home" philosophy with these bad boys. Order one and find out.
The Valley is home to many wonderful spots to order Indian food for takeout. But sometimes you want to get dressed up, go out to dinner and enjoy a cocktail or glass of wine with your meal. North Scottsdale's Peacock Indian Bar & Grill is just the place. This new restaurant celebrated its grand opening in January and has been welcoming families celebrating special occasions and couples on date night ever since. The space is modern, with high ceilings and colorful touches. A mirrored peacock displays its feathers behind the bar. Start with some shareable appetizers such as the colorful samosa chaat topped with tamarind and mint sauce or fried mushrooms stuffed with spiced cheese and herbs. The entree list is packed with curry options, from butter chicken to spicy lamb vindaloo. The dal makhani is creamy and savory, delicious ladled over rice or soaked up with fresh garlic naan. If you have room for dessert, the baked gulab jamun are a sweet, decadent end to your upscale Indian meal.
Want to try some spicy bullfrog? Or are you more of a fried rice fan? Spice Spirit in Mesa has an extensive menu: roasted duck, dry pot, dumplings, barbecue, Hunan-style dishes and Americanized Chinese classics. With a name like Spice Spirit, you can expect plenty of dishes that bring the heat — Numbing Chicken, anyone? — but there are also basic choices such as beef with broccoli for folks who don't enjoy the burn. Perfect for big groups, the large restaurant offers tables fitted with lazy susans and tall, comfortable booths. Before or after you take a spin around H Mart next door, stop by Spice Spirit, navigate around the takeout orders flying out the door and settle in to enjoy your meal.
The Valley's best chef runs the kitchen at the Valley's best Thai restaurant. Lom Wong serves a menu that celebrates different regions of Thailand. Knowledgeable servers walk customers through the journey, with some dishes straight from chef Yotaka "Sunny" Martin's home region of Chiang Rai in northern Thailand, and others learned from the Moklen communities from the southern part of the country. Start with a bright, intensely flavorful shredded green mango salad and crispy fried chicken before diving into the spicy, creamy entrees made with hand-pounded curry paste and fresh coconut milk. Creative cocktails complement the food, which customers enjoy in the gorgeous, modern-yet-cozy dining room with exposed brick walls and gem-toned accents. Perfect for date night or a full family meal, this downtown Phoenix restaurant is a true Valley destination.
The name translates to "place to hang out" in Tagalog, and it couldn't be more appropriate. While the restaurant serves up mouth-watering classic Filipino dishes such as sisig, adobo, pancit and lumpia, the environment is decidedly casual. The dining experience? Potentially hilarious, as a direct result of Tambayan's official "karaoke night every night" policy. (If you're confused, it's worth knowing that in the Philippines, karaoke is basically a national pastime.) If no one is singing already, just have your waiter get their iPad up and running. Tambayan is also an ideal place to take a family or large group to share a mega platter of delights. Don't forget to order the skewers.
Get ready for a meat overload when you visit Sizzle Korean BBQ. Sizzle isn't an all-you-can-eat joint, but the combos and platters certainly provide plenty of delicious bites. At the three locations of this local mini-chain, each table comes equipped with a circular grill in the center. After you place your order, your server will cook the raw cuts until tender and crisp. The meats here are noticeably higher quality than what you'll find at many KBBQ spots; thin slices of brisket and flavorful marinated short ribs are some of our favorites. Meats can be ordered independently or as part of the beef or pork combo. Break up the protein with a bite of kimchi or pickled radish, as a rainbow of banchan come with each meat. The combos come with kimchi stew or soybean stew to round out the experience, and don't forget to add one of the fresh fruit-filled cocktails to your order for a delicious, interactive night out.
While Stone Korean Tofu House is one of the newer spots to join the cadre of excellent, longstanding Korean food staples in the Valley, it has quickly established its expertise. The first location opened in Mesa's Asian District in 2020, followed by a second spot in the far East Valley in 2022. The restaurant is known for its namesake tofu, which is made fresh in-house and added to its bubbling soups. Served in black clay pots, the simmering liquid scorches and delights. Servers deliver each bowl with a raw egg, which customers are instructed to crack directly into the soup and swirl around until it cooks through, absorbing some of the bright orange broth. Other soup ingredients can include pork dumplings, mussels, clams, ham, sausage, mushrooms and more. There are also multiple preparations of tangy, savory beef bulgogi, bibimbap bowls and plenty of banchan to go around.
Exceptionally fresh, artfully presented sushi is on the menu at this warm and welcoming Chandler restaurant, where the food's elegance is matched by its inviting atmosphere. The Big N' Spicy Roll is terrific if you're in a sushi mood and like a bit of heat. Each bite is topped with a dot of sriracha that fills out the center of the jalapeno slice on top. Inside, spicy salmon brings more fire to the party of cucumber and tataki sauce. And if you want more than just sushi, the kitchen menu has you covered, from a tender cod dish to grilled Wagyu beef. Sake cheesecake? Yes, please. Executive chef Daisuke Itagaki continues to use his years of experience to maintain the restaurant's excellence and continuously up its game. The family-owned and -operated spot added a Gilbert location last year to give the Valley even more incredible food.
Oh, you're too good for a buffet? Cool story, bro. We admit that we don't usually go the all-you-can-eat route when choosing where to dine, but sometimes, we just want to have a little bit of this and a little bit of that. Enter Harbor Seafood Buffet, a wonderland of Asian options in a quirky, faux-elegant dining room. First, the sushi is decent, and there are a lot of options, from a host of rolls to sashimi and nigiri. (Anywhere we can get all the unagi we want for one low price is a winner in our book). Beyond the raw stuff, Harbor's got all the Asian-American fare you could want, including crab rangoon, teriyaki chicken and pork buns. True to the name, there are also fresh oysters, soft-shell crabs and other seafood delights. We wish they had the traditional buffet soft-serve ice cream on tap, but nobody's perfect, and they make up for it with a freezer case of single-serving frozen treat options. The next time you feel like indulging, Harbor is the move.
The Snyder family has served New York-style deli fare at Scott's Generations Phoenix for generations — since 1989, to be precise. The restaurant, deli and bakery offers scratch-made soups, knishes, baked goods and an expansive menu of breakfast and lunch staples, including sandwiches that aren't just stuffed, but toweringly overstuffed with hot pastrami, turkey, egg salad, lox and cream cheese. Our go-to is Scott's Perfect Reuben; the massive sandwich comes with your choice of corned beef or pastrami, Swiss cheese and sauerkraut. We like it best on traditional rye bread. We also appreciate that Scott's serves latkes year-round, and is a go-to for Jewish meals and treats, including Yom Kippur break-the-fast platters and Hanukkah sufganiyot.
The hardest part about a trip to Romanelli's is knowing where to start. Let's go with the grocery area. If you're planning to make Italian food at home, this is a must-stop. The number of ingredients, from herbs to olive oils, is vast. Premade? They've got you covered there, too. Jars of sauces and varieties of pastas line the shelves. It's also easy to think about not cooking once you catch the scent of the hot food being prepared in the back. Grab deli meats and cheese by the pound or opt to let the shop's experts build you a sub. You can't go wrong with the Italian Stallion, featuring all the meats from salami to capicola. Pizza, lasagna and so many more hearty dishes are there to tempt you. And don't forget about the bakery and its house-made cannoli, tiramisu and oh-so-many cookies. Go, stuff your face and don't forget: They also cater.
You don't eat meat, but you're craving the taste of a fast-food burger. Well, UNiQ Burger in Scottsdale has you covered. This spot is 100% plant-based and serves burgers that taste anything but. The small, flavor-packed menu includes three burger options, three chick'n sandwich options and some tasty loaded fries. Our go-to order includes the Paradise Burger, topped with vegan American cheese, banana peppers, teriyaki sauce, grilled onions, lettuce and a juicy ring of grilled pineapple, paired with some Southwest fully loaded fries, stacked with vegan American cheese, jalapenos, chipotle aioli, crispy onion strings and sesame seeds. These juicy, flavorful burgers will leave you planning your next visit.
In the corner of a shopping center in Moon Valley, a quaint red brick building churns out the best vegan brunch in town. Start with an iced coffee or matcha latte and take in the sights and sounds of the welcoming, homey restaurant. Next, dive into some biscuits topped with very convincing sausage gravy or a burrito stuffed with the house scramble, made with tofu, vegan cheese, potatoes, sausage, onions and beans. For something a little unusual, try the breakfast flatbread topped with the same tofu scramble, vegan cheese and fresh pico de gallo. All of the plates here are hearty and healthy, and everything is 100% plant-based. Later in the day, Vegan & Vine serves lunch, dinner and wine. All are excellent, but we love stopping by this spot to start our day.
If you have the pleasure of trying a tSoynami once, you may not ask for ice cream ever again. tSoynami is 100% vegan plant-based ice cream that comes in vanilla, chocolate or a swirl of the two flavors. You can customize your tSoynami any way you want — add fresh banana, organic pecans, banana syrup and organic chocolate syrup for a Clunky Monkey, or house-made chai and animal cookies topped with whip for a Chai Tiramisu. If ice cream isn't your thing, there are also vegan doughnuts, cupcakes and coffee at Nami. And if you want to bring this delicious plant-based magic home, don't leave without picking up some of chef Damon Brasch's cookie dough.
Since 2010, this Mesa restaurant has been the go-to spot for a wide variety of Eastern European comfort foods: pierogi, kvas, borscht and more, from Ukraine, Poland and other Slavic nations. Nataliya Koshalko, the Ukrainian-Polish owner of the store, uses recipes passed down from her grandmother and sees that all food is made from scratch and free of preservatives, artificial colors or artificial flavors. The thick, buttery dumplings come loaded with creative or classic fillings, and sausage and borscht accompany many of the dinner plates. Repeating last year's victory in the same category, All Pierogi is a staple for anyone seeking the rich meat-and-potato flavors of the Steppe.
The old joke goes, "No great story started with someone eating a salad." We beg to differ. The Original Chopped Salad, created by chef Bernie Kantak nearly 30 years ago, has been recognized as an iconic dish of the state of Arizona. It has its own official day, for Pete's sake (May 1, if you're wondering). The heavenly — and healthy — dish comes with your choice of protein plus bright stripes of arugula, pearl couscous, dried sweet corn, marinated tomatoes, Asiago cheese, pepitas and dried black currants. Make sure to take your photo for the 'gram before a server tosses the ingredients with a delicious buttermilk dressing. The salad is offered at all three of Kantak's eateries, and the chef is so confident in the iconic dish, there's a money-back guarantee that you'll enjoy it. How's that for a story?
The introduction of a select few sandwiches of gargantuan proportions to First & Last's lunch menu has taken the Valley — and the internet — by storm. The dapper restaurant in the heart of Phoenix has long been known for its fine dining options, but the sandwiches have undoubtedly changed the game. These ain't your run-of-the-mill sandwiches — each half takes two full hands to maneuver, making it a great meal to share with a lunch date. Named after characters in "Seinfeld," they all take on unique flavor profiles while sharing the same base: house-made focaccia. The Little Jerry is succulent and saucy, piled high with Parmesan cheese. The Rochelle, Rochelle features thinly sliced steak and a special smoked Gouda cheese wiz. The Mimbo is loaded with grilled veggies and whipped goat cheese. And a rotating monthly special always offers a new, unique take on the First & Last sandwich concept.
Harvey's Wineburger doesn't look like much from the outside. Heck, it's not all that glamorous inside, either. But this tiny dive bar serves some seriously good burgers. As the name suggests, the patties are cooked with a splash of wine, giving them added flavor and keeping them juicy. The patties are almost impossibly thick, more like a meatball than a traditional burger. And they come loaded with fixings. Our favorite is the mushroom burger, which comes topped with sauteed mushrooms, onions and melty, tangy Swiss cheese. A hint of Worcestershire sauce gives this burger the edge. Pair it with some hot, crisp fries and wash it down with a cold beer.
Thick or thin is a question that comes up in reference to a number of foods: pizza crust, cookies, burgers. But while we prefer a thin crust and a thick cookie, our answer to hamburgers vs. smashburgers is: yes. We love all burgers, and in this town, the solution to our smashburger craving is Bad Jimmy's. The local chain has been expanding at a dizzying rate, and we're not mad about it. The more bright red-and-white dining rooms, the better. The more perfectly seasoned, crisp-edged burgers served to us with crunchy waffle fries, the better. And though we're here to talk about Bad Jimmy's outstanding smashburgers, we'd be remiss if we didn't suggest a side of the Tennessee dry rub wings, a spicy-sweet dish that we find ourselves craving just as often as the menu's marquee item.
Tucked inside Linger Longer Lounge on 16th Street, Der Wurst is the brainchild of chef and owner Nicholas Hyche, whose lifelong obsession with hot dogs led him to start making Phoenix's top glizzies in 2017. Every preservative-free, handcrafted dog comes from Schreiner's Fine Sausages in Phoenix. The pretzel buns come fresh from Strictly From Scratch bakery, another homegrown partner. Der Wurst is more than a quick bite. Inspired by German biergartens, Hyche has transformed the humble sausage into a gourmet dining experience. Each dog is loaded with ingredients encompassing a wide variety of flavors from different cultures. Just try to contain your laughter at the names of each dog if you take your grandparents; at Der Wurst, the Dirty Sanchez and the French Tickler are menu items, not Urban Dictionary entries.
Crazy Mike's has two locations in the Valley, both on the west side. But wherever you are in town, these destinations are so worth the drive. Stop by Glendale or Goodyear to enjoy large, plump, juicy wings that are cooked until satisfyingly crisp. After they hit the fryer, the wings are doused in sauces that range from classic to creative. Dry-rubbed wings are also available and equally delicious. For an unusual option that will leave you licking your yellow-stained fingers, order the curry dry rub. The rest of the menu at Crazy Mike's makes good use of the fryer. Pair your wings with some crispy onion rings or egg rolls and finish your meal with hot beignets or churros. Crazy Mike's counter-service spots are bright and welcoming for dine-in customers, but these wings are equally good to go.
Sometimes readers ask us why we write about certain businesses again and again. To that, when say: When there's better barbecue in the Valley than Little Miss BBQ, we'll give them the award. Until then, we'll go over it again: the bright smoke ring on the melt-in-your-mouth brisket. The moist smoked turkey, the house-made sauces that we sop up with slices of fresh bread. The epic green chile burrito stuffed with meat, beans and cheese. The smoked pecan pie, which is probably intended to be shared but which we usually scarf down ourselves. This is food we can't get enough of, food we recommend to visitors and new residents, food that is nationally known. We're happy to give Little Miss another award to add to its pile.
The Valley has a stellar selection of pizzerias, particularly those making pies in the Neapolitan style with a pillowy crust lightly charred from the wood-fired oven, a thin center and simple but exemplary ingredients. Pizzeria Virtù chef and owner Gio Osso's pizzas hew close to that traditional, less-is-more style, while working in cheffed-up toppings that add even more flavor to every slice. The pizzeria, which offers several white and red pies, is a regular on our list of 10 Best Pizzerias in the Valley. With each visit, Pizzeria Virtù continues to impress. The Patate eats like a luxe twice-baked potato, with thin slices of the tuber, gooey crema di provolone, mozzarella, crisp bits of pancetta, rosemary leaves and a generous amount of garlic. Of the red-sauced pies, try the Lucania, which takes sausage and mushroom — two classic pizza toppings — and gives them more pop with a scattering of balsamic onions. No matter what you order, it will be on a pillowy, chewy crust that has just the right amount of char from the wood-fired oven.
The slogan says it all: Eat Pizza, Save Puppies. (Note: Do not accidentally flip that around.) Open since last year, the Arcadia eatery is connected to Almost There Rescue, which has been operating since 2013 and sits behind the restaurant. Now pizza-hungry diners help support the eatery's mission: A quarter of every dollar Pizza to the Rescue makes goes to Almost There. And while the prices may be a bit on the high end — if you've ordered the 36-ounce Wagyu ribeye for $185, we'd love to hear from you — the food is far tastier than the phrase "dog rescue restaurant" would lead you to believe. That's largely thanks to the 10,000-pound custom pizza oven that co-owner Hunter Rodgers uses to fire his elegant pies. But the real draw is the puppies. Every evening, several adorable and adoptable puppies are brought out to play in a small pen on the well-covered (and, in the summer, well-misted) patio. You'll abandon your appetizers to pet the playful pooches and moon over their scrumptious little faces. It's an effective gimmick: During a recent summer visit, a rescue worker said more than 300 puppies had been adopted in the first half of the year. Take a date or the kids, but steel yourself: Saying no to bringing home that puppy is going to be incredibly difficult.
Before opening its brick-and-mortar restaurant in downtown Phoenix, Saint Pasta and its vodka sauce were the stuff of food legend. In the gap between Saint Pasta's days as a food truck at The Pemberton and the restaurant, owner Racan Alhoch sold jars of his small-batch sauces through drops that would sell out quickly. Luckily, since Saint Pasta's return in late 2024, you don't have to do much planning or any cooking — all you need to do is show up to the restaurant (and follow the house rules to not be an asshole). Your reward will be a rich, creamy, slow-cooked sauce that effortlessly clings to al dente rigatoni. We think you should kick it up a notch by opting for this sauce on a thin, breaded chicken cutlet that's been fried crisp and topped with mozzarella and Parmesan cheeses.
French fries come in many forms — shoestring, curly, waffle. No matter the shape, at many restaurants those fries go from freezer bag to fryer to your table. Not so at Mister Pio, the Peruvian-inspired rotisserie. This restaurant keeps things simple — offering pollo a la brasa, salad and fries — and crafts each item with care and finesse. At Mister Pio, potatoes are cut into thick batons and are cooked three times before being tossed in sea salt. The result is a crisp exterior with a beautifully fluffy, baked potato-esque interior. They're good enough on their own, but if you're in search of a dipping sauce, ask for Mister Pio's creamy aji amarillo-spiked sauce for a kick of sweet heat.
We get overstimulated in crowds, so when we're not up for the hustle-and-bustle of a Saturday morning Great Wall dim sum rush, we're glad to know that we can get our picks to go. Eating in gives you the opportunity to immerse yourself in the full dim sum experience, choosing steaming hot dishes off passing carts in a packed dining room. But everything is just as tasty in front of your TV. Great Wall offers crispy roast duck and shrimp dumplings for dim sum newbies and chicken feet and turnip cakes for customers with more established or adventurous palates. But the thing about dim sum is the plates are small and inexpensive — it's the perfect environment in which to try something new or a bit out of your culinary comfort zone. It's just one of the things that's great about Great Wall.
Pho43 is a West Phoenix legend — 33 years strong and still slurping fierce. Their crown-jewel dish, the dacbietxelua, packs steak, brisket, flank, tendon and tripe into an all-day-simmered broth that locals swear is worth fighting the lunch crowd for. Tiny, fluorescent-lit and perpetually buzzing, this homey mom-and-pop shop seats just 46, so expect to cozy up with strangers as the pho magic happens. But don't sleep on the sides, especially the bánhxèo, a crispy crepe stuffed with shrimp, pork, and bean sprouts best dunked in the tangy nuoc cham. For dessert? The pastel-hued macaron ice cream sandwiches are legend — so popular they vanish early, often chased down in the parking lot by construction crews whose dessert frenzy is its own kind of performance art. Pho43 isn't just a bowl of noodles; it's a family legacy and an institution that pours heart into every broth pot and every communal table. Come hungry, slurp away, leave full and maybe make a friend mid-broth.
Sure, you can get sushi rolls at Sushi Nakano. And they'll probably be about the best rolls you've ever had, thanks to the high-quality fish, expert preparation and lip-smacking flavor combinations. But if that's all you get, you're missing out. This tiny sushi bar tucked in an Ahwatukee Foothills strip mall near a Trader Joe's carries some of the freshest, most exquisitely cut sashimi in the state, thanks to owner Leo Nakano. He learned the craft at his dad's Scottsdale restaurant, Hiro Sushi, and set up shop with an eye toward replicating a traditional, Tokyo-style sushi joint. There's no flash or fanciness here; it's substance over style as Nakano and his well-taught staff delicately and intently carve up whole fish behind the counter. For those who eschew raw fare, they also serve a killer chicken katsu and some of the best potstickers in town.
We most often find ourselves at Sushi Tokoro when we're tired and hungry. Within a couple of minutes of entering the restaurant, we're seated, with a big glass of water, pulling plates off the conveyor belt. No need to wait for your food here (although there is a full menu) — if it's passing your seat and you want it, grab it. After we've taken the edge off with some salmon nigiri or a Grand Canyon Roll (spicy tuna, cream cheese and jalapeno), we sit back and take in the oddly calming sight of the dishes rolling by. It's a little tantalizing and a little mesmerizing, and there's a tinge of excitement when that Philly Roll turns the final corner and starts heading our way. Dishes are priced by color, and even though prices have crept up a bit in recent years like everywhere else, Sushi Tokoro is still a place where you can get a lot of food and a lot of variety and not cringe at the bill.
There are many ramen restaurants in the Valley, but Mensho knocks the others out of the broth. This Michelin-starred, Tokyo-based chain opened its first Arizona location in Mesa last summer, followed by a second in uptown Phoenix in January. A third restaurant is in the works, planned to open at Westgate Entertainment District in Glendale. Each spot offers a slightly different menu, but all of the bowls include rich broth flavored with punchy garlic oil or bright green matcha and a signature logo-branded egg. Meats include thinly sliced Wagyu beef, tender pork belly and lamb. We love the Garlic Knock Out, or G.K.O. bowl, with five different preparations of garlic infusing the tomato-based broth.
Happy Baos expansive menu includes excellent handmade noodles, soups and rice dishes, but when we head to Mesa's Mekong Plaza, we're ordering the Ma family's Shanghai-style baos and dumplings. Each parcel is stuffed, shaped and steamed or pan-fried to perfection before it hits your table. You can't go wrong starting with Happy Baos signature dumplings, which are stuffed with pork, chives, egg and shrimp. If you're worried about dumpling FOMO, go for the 20-piece combo option, which will give you a taste of all the dumplings available. Even better: Snag a bag of frozen dumplings to take home so that you can have Happy Baos dumplings on demand when a craving strikes. The restaurant is growing, too; its West Valley location opened next to the Asiana Market earlier this year.
Proof Bread owner Jon Przybyl often refers to the business he runs with wife Amanda Abou-Eid as a "community bakery." That's because they want to stay rooted wherever they sell their hyperlocal products, which are made with locally grown heritage grain that's milled at the bakery and mixed with simple ingredients, including the bakery's sourdough starter, Harriet. Proof's community continues to grow. When the couple took over Proof, they baked from their garage and sold at local farmers markets. They're still regulars at markets around the Valley (and you can often find them because of the lines they draw) but Proof has an increasing number of brick-and-mortar locations, too. The owners debuted a downtown Phoenix shop in May, and have an outpost in Tempe, near Arizona State University, slated to open later this year, followed by a bakery in Gilbert in early 2026. Those join existing bakeries in downtown Mesa, north Phoenix and Litchfield Park. As they've grown, Przybyl and Abou-Eid have assembled a team that is not just keeping their crusty country loaves, pillowy English muffins and splurge-worthy twice-baked croissants consistent — they're making them better with each bake.
Since the pandemic, there's been an ever-growing group of bakers crafting high-quality bagels around the Valley. Those in search of a chewy, carby round can thank Brooklyn-born chef and owner Charles Blonkenfeld for kickstarting this craze. His bagel shop Bagelfeld's made it clear that Valley diners are hungry for the East Coast staple. Bagelfeld's was Phoenix New Times' best bagel in 2021, 2022 and 2023. Since then, it's gotten high praise from Bon Appetit and Tasting Table. Bagelfeld's is still the spot to find the best hand-rolled bagels in town. Each bagel has a crisp exterior that gives way to a delightfully chewy center. If you want to snag one of Bagelfeld's generously seasoned everything, zesty jalapeno cheddar or uniquely sweet-and-savory fennel raisin bagels, set your alarm — the shop often sells out. However, you can also find these bagels at cafes and shops around town, including Window Coffee Bar and Nelson's Meat + Fish. Even better news for ravenous Bagelfeld's fans: The crew has a second location in the works in Tempe.
One of our favorite places to spend a weekend morning is JL Patisserie. There's usually a line, which gives you time to peruse the freshly baked pastries, croissants, cookies and muffins as you make your way to the counter. Even with that extra time to decide, it's hard to choose between a delicate almond croissant, a pain au raisin, a sugary kouign-amann or a giant glazed cinnamon roll. We often find ourselves ordering a box to go. Owner Jenna Leurquin and her creative team are always dreaming up new combinations that use in-season fruits and flavors. In the fall, don't miss the turkey, Brie and cranberry croissant. Along with the breakfast and lunch pastries, there's also a dessert case with expertly crafted French macarons, eclairs, tarts and cakes. Fresh bread rounds out the bakery's offerings. We'll take one of each, but we're really here for the pastries.
On the days when all that stands between us and madness is a little treat, there's Urban Cookies. The bakery makes its offerings fresh daily, things like thick, warm cookies and moist cupcakes piled high with frosting. Though the shop has a range of standard menu items plus plenty of rotating options, we love to stick to the classics here: a soft peanut butter cookie or a warm, melty chocolate chip cookie made with dark and milk chocolate chips. One bite, and at least 17 percent of our stress and anxiety washes away in a deluge of warm sweetness. Urban Cookies opened a second location in Scottsdale last year, which means we've got two places to hit up when we need a fix.
This year's winner proves that you can keep it simple and still be the best. Way out in Tolleson, Blooming Donuts hits the sweet spot with an irresistible array of classic yeast and cake doughnuts — glazed, sugared, sprinkled and more. The store's near-perfect reviews reflect a highly satisfied customer base, who loved everything from Bavarian-cream bombs to croissant-style breakfast sandwiches and kolaches. Earlier this year, New Times noted that while Blooming's raised doughnuts are nice and chewy, the cake doughnuts, with their crisp exterior and moist crumb, take the cake, so to speak. It also serves up coffee, boba and Thai teas for a tasty pairing with its treats.
More than just a spot for a sweet treat, Olla Olla Crepes has blossomed into an incredible mashup of Latino culture and French delicacies in downtown Phoenix. Olla Olla sells both savory and sweet crepes. The Classic French crepe, filled with chocolate, sliced banana and strawberries, and a crepe with a slice of choco flan cake inside are some of the top sellers. But in addition to the food, Olla Olla offers the community a space to meet and engage. Its large parking lot and various event spaces have hosted live music, arts and crafts shows, cooking classes and other events.
In a city where temperatures stay oppressive for months on end, regular consumption of frozen treats is a must — at least that's what we're telling ourselves. Joe's Italian Ice in Tempe is one of our go-to stops whenever we're in that part of town. The bright, fun interior has a vintage gas station theme, complete with retro signage and little pedal cars. But we're busy little journalists, so we usually just run through the drive-thru to get our fix. Joe's has a set menu of flavors plus a few rotating ones, and we haven't met a bad one yet. We particularly love the lemon — a simple choice, perhaps, but the way the bright, tart flavor explodes on our tongue never gets old. Truth be told, we often find ourselves heading to Joe's even when the temps aren't in the triple digits.
Many people you see walking around Old Town Scottsdale are already on vacation, but Gelato Cimmino transports you far beyond Arizona. Take a trip to Italy when you step foot in this bright, modern cafe. Its owner hails from Torre Del Greco in southern Italy and brought memories of his childhood to life in Scottsdale with fresh, creamy, rich gelato. Staple flavors include almond with orange, hazelnut and milk cream. Dairy-free fruit flavors are also available. Pair your gelato with a shot of espresso to complete the Italian experience, or better yet, combine the two in a delectable and decadent affogato. The Old Town shop has been serving cups and cones since 2018, and a second spot in Gilbert opened last year.
Cream of the Crop is the creme de la creme of frozen treats around the Valley. Tucked inside a former Quonset hut that's now home to the shopping and dining space Barnone in Gilbert, Cream of the Crop churns small-batch ice creams drawing on local and playful flavor combinations. This joint isn't Baskin-Robbins, so you'll usually only find a handful of flavors being scooped, but each is rich and inventive: Think date and orange blossom or strawberry and rose water. But customers will also find classics such as mint chip, as well as vegan sorbets. Though the Gilbert scoop shop is the best place to find seasonal and limited flavors, Cream of the Crop's ice creams are also dished up at Valley restaurants around town.
Lactose: It's a real bitch. Globally, nearly two-thirds of humans have trouble digesting it. A smaller slice of humanity is straight-up lactose intolerant. At Lix Uptown Ice Cream, though, that's just about the only intolerance that's welcome. The hip scoop shop serves almost exclusively lactose- or dairy-free frozen treats, all in an inclusive and funky environment — think neon paintings, comfy couches, mannequin heads, board games. The flavors are just as unique. The mango sticky rice sorbet is a fan favorite, but don't overlook the Gansito, inspired by the popular Mexican snack cake. If scoops aren't your thing, get a milkshake, ice cream cookie sandwich or a sundae. Then take a seat in the shop's wonderfully quirky back room as you enjoy your tummy-friendly dessert. Before you leave, grab some pints for home. Your taste buds and your sensitive stomach will thank you for it.
This mom-and-pop, drive-thru-only burger stand is one of Arcadia's simple gems. And its milkshakes in particular are something special — The Stand throws Thrifty scoops (vanilla or chocolate), fresh cream and mix-ins into a classic '50s-style mixer. In combination with the salty flavors of a tasty burger and fries, these shakes slap. The drive-thru's website also notes that it has a secret milkshake menu that includes flavors like cold brew coffee, cookies 'n' cream, horchata, black 'n' white and during the fall, pumpkin. Though the elements are simple, this shake has been elevated from the ranks of other drive-thru treats. High-quality but nothing too fancy, it's this year's best milkshake.
A sweet cloudburst of nostalgic charm, the Sugar Bowl has long been a staple of Old Town Scottsdale. When the iconic spot opened its doors in 1958, it was the first family-friendly restaurant in Scottsdale. Quite a bit has changed in the dining industry in the decades since, but the shop has remained true to its origins as a retro sock-hop-styled diner. The vintage soda-fountain decor, pink booths and patterned floors recall the aesthetics of postwar American culture — and so do the menu's items. Notable ice cream orders include the three-scoop Camelback Soda, the "extra-luscious malt" lined with marshmallow, hot fudge or caramel. They serve food too, in case you want something a little more nutritious. The Sugar Bowl delivers an authentic slice of ice cream-parlor history, where every sundae comes with a scoop of nostalgia.
When you walk into the English Rose Tea Room, you're greeted with British memorabilia, pink roses and of course, teacups and saucers. The vibe is charming, and the staff is focused on giving you the most memorable tea experience. You can sit inside or outside on the patio on dainty white chairs — the table settings are fun and whimsical. The English Rose Tea Room isn't just about the aesthetic — it also delivers on tea and food. Guests can enjoy 50 types of tea and a delightful, airy scone with house-made jam and cream. If you're wanting something a little heartier, you can opt for a quiche, house salad or sandwich. Everything tastes fresh and complements the tea. For a few hours, you'll actually believe you've been transported from the Carefree desert to an authentic tea room in London. The English Rose Tea Room is in demand all year, so be sure to make a reservation in advance, especially during Mother's Day and Christmas.
Walk a couple steps out from Arizona State University's Tempe campus and you'll encounter a bold neon sign with one word: coffee. The red lettering might be the only simple thing about the coffee shop. Cafetal is intentional with everything they execute. Their beans are sourced from the family's fourth-generation farm in Colombia, and seasonal menus keep offerings fresh with unique flavors (you can order a pumpkin spice horchata in the fall). Devour a hearty breakfast sandwich or an arepa con aguacate. Cafetal has a devotion to sustainability that we love and a rotation of spectacular flavors.
With two East Valley locations, Peixoto's oft-busy coffee shops offer a real farm-to-cup experience. Julia Peixoto Peters, who co-owns the shop with her husband, Jeff, was born and raised on a coffee farm in Brazil. In 2015, the couple quit their corporate jobs to import and roast coffee from that same family farm, eliminating the middlemen that take a portion of profits from farmers and sellers. Besides what you can order in a cup, Peixoto sells whole-bean and ground coffee from its farms and from partners in Ethiopia and Colombia. The delicious, bold flavors of the coffee, skilled and friendly baristas, and the ethical supply chain all make Peixoto worthy of the top roaster crown. Soon, a new store in sowntown Phoenix will open in collaboration with celebrated Phoenix pastry maker Chacónne Pâtisserie.
William Douglas will admit that he's not a "coffee expert." But the woodworker turned coffee shop owner has created some flavor combinations that might lead guests to believe him one. The Case Study coffee team seem to prefer herbs, infusing flowery syrups into signature latte flavors. Our favorite is the vanilla rosemary latte, balanced between herby and sweet, strong but creamy. You'd be smart to come back and give the brown sugar sage latte and lavender thyme latte a try too. Enjoy your drink in the space that was once Douglas' wood furniture showroom. The same attention to detail found in the shop's coffee menu can be admired in his designs.
There's time for light and airy cold foam. That time is not when you enter Satellite Coffee Bar. Satellite is housed in the Neighbor outdoor furniture shop, which kindly allows the use of its display furniture as spots to chill, work or converse. We discovered the foam when it was advertised as the topper of a hazelnut latte, making it impossible not to try. This is no wispy foam that will blow away like a dandelion that meets a breeze. This thick, delicious drink crown is a mix of mashed bananas and not too much else — a little vanilla and a hit of agave equal a whole lotta goodness. It's awesome to hear foam first-timers exclaim sentiments such as, "It's like a banana pie on my coffee!" They're not wrong. We discovered it works just as well on top of a cold brew, making it the ultimate summer coffee drink. It's so good that we can't tear away to try the orange blossom cold foam, but we know we'll get there.
Located at the bottom of a colorful, mural-adorned and reflective building in downtown Phoenix, Dialog calls itself a "concept store." The artistic shop offers unique homeware, furniture and even clothing created by local and non-local artists. Walk past esoteric coffeetable books and industrial, arched light fixtures to find a humble coffee, tea and pastry station tucked near the back. Dialog's stone-ground matcha is the perfect mix of bold flavor with a frothy, light texture. You know it's serious when baristas bring out the scale and weigh each ounce of matcha before whisking the ceremonial-grade green tea to perfection. And the downtown Phoenix coffee and design shop does just that. Get a matcha lemonade on a summer day, or a velvety, dreamy rose matcha latte with oat milk, if you're feeling wacky. The former provides a punchy, refreshing combination, while the latter will have you floating from display to display, cartoon-pie-in-the-window style.
In Arizona, lemonade isn't just a summer drink: It's a year-round way of life. No one captures that better than AZ Lemonade Stand. You've probably seen their signature jars in restaurants, corner stores, gas stations and coolers across the Valley. With more than 1,000 locations carrying the brand and over 1 million jars poured, this homegrown favorite has become a local staple. Each batch is boiled and hot-filled the old-school way, which helps it stay fresh without needing preservatives. They've got a great lineup of flavors: classic lemonade, sure, but also prickly pear, strawberry, mango, huckleberry and many more. Flavors rotate with the seasons, and fans always keep an eye out for the next drop. It's nonalcoholic, but feels just as celebratory as a cocktail. Whether you're sipping on a patio catching our red sunsets or cracking one open at a backyard barbecue, AZ Lemonade Stand proves that Arizona makes damn good lemonade.
Wren House Brewing Co. continues to be our favorite place in the Valley for craft beers because the team continues to crank out traditional and inventive brews that are poured in unique taprooms. For most craft beer drinkers, Wren House's award-winning hazy IPA is the gateway, and while it's still among our favorites in town, don't sleep on the vast array of styles Wren House explores. The Las Frescas fruited sour series still gets us to pop over to the brewery's original location on 24th Street when a new flavor drops. The decade-old brewery has also worked in some European beer hall flair and fare at Wren Südhalle in Ahwatukee. Its long-anticipated Paradise Valley location opened in June. There, brewers are crafting cask-conditioned beers with a creamier taste and softer carbonation. The format popular in England is getting its due in the desert, and beer geeks can see how some of Wren House's best-known beers, including Spellbinder, evolve when hand-pumped from a cask.
When brewer Wyatt Wilson opened Pinnacle Brewing Co. with his parents in May 2024, he set out to showcase how traditional styles can be made exciting for today's craft beer drinker. When the brewery debuted, Wilson put his take on a grodziskie, a smoked Polish lager, on tap. It's a bold statement to put up a lesser-known style whose smoky flavor can be polarizing right out of the gate. Wilson's embrace of unique European styles — along with a healthy amount of familiar pilsners, lagers, ESBs and IPAs — have created a following. Pinnacle's taplist rotates regularly, but its Illumination Helles Lager and Viktoria 12 Degree Czech Pilsner are among our go-to pours. You can sip inside Pinnacle's stylish, comfortable taproom or snag a seat on the large, shaded patio.
North Phoenix's Kitsune Brewing Co. has been steadily crafting an impressive roster of quirky and quintessential beers since 2022 and bagged the New Times' Best New Brewery title the following year. Kitsune's sour program has been one of the Valley's most expansive and ephemeral — well worth geeking out over on its own. But there's a true nerd element to the taproom at Kitsune, too. The brewery's team embraces Star Wars Day with beers inspired by blue bantha milk, for example, and most recently hosted a Pokémon-inspired day with special beer releases and custom cards. Kitsune's taproom also hosts events to play "Magic: The Gathering" and tabletop games, as well as paint-and-sips featuring characters from "The Power Puff Girls" and the Marvel Cinematic Universe. With a pint of K'Sune Lite, juicy Forager IPA or the latest sour, it's a perfect pairing for any geek.
After your 21st birthday, it's less socially acceptable to hit the bars with a sash around your neck on your big day. But if you're still yearning for those thrills and stares (and a whole lot of alcohol), come to Arizona Wilderness Brewing Co., where a flash of your ID on your birthday at the bar earns you a 32-ounce beer of your choosing for only $3. Sit at a high top inside or on the patio with an absolute beast of a beer and earn the attention from strangers only a birthday calls for, no sizzling fajitas necessary. (The offer is valid within 24 hours of your birthday.) And why wouldn't you want to make a stop at the brewery? The beer makers at AZ Wilderness partner with Arizona farmers to create their beloved local brews. Order the La Ciudad IPA for a celebration of downtown Phoenix culture or savor prickly pear juice in their fruited Cactus Juice sour.
Sick of IPAs? Done with sours? Bored by the classic American Lager? Greenwood Brewing has just the brew to get you out of your comfort zone. No other beer is more distinct to Phoenix's rapidly expanding brewery scene than the Mango Lassi. Inspired by a popular Indian yogurt-based drink made of yogurt, mango and sugar, Greenwood's version provides drinkers with a creamy, delicious beer like you've never tasted before. As customers bring the yellow beer, topped with a Guinness-like creamy foam top, to their lips, they're met with a smooth texture and burst of mango flavor through the rest of the sip. It's a drink that truly needs to be experienced, as it leaves drinkers wondering if they just had a beer or a sweet treat.
Located on the bottom floor of The Strip off 12th Street, Hidden Track is down a few stairs and halfway underground. But despite barely peeking above the street, this wine bar's reputation is anything but obscured. It's known around the Valley for its enticing wine selection and knowledgeable staff who ready to make the perfect recommendation. The owners work directly with importers to source unusual, one-of-a-kind bottles you won't find in most other places. The space is half wine bar, half bottle shop, so customers can take their selections to go or sit and stay a while. We recommend the latter. Enjoy a glass paired with some warm olives, prosciutto-wrapped apples with blueberry hot sauce, smoked oysters or one of the Flammekueche, an Alsatian flatbread similar to a thin-crust pizza. There's a daily happy hour and a wine club to join, and every Wednesday evening, Hidden Track hosts wine tastings. Complete with a cozy yet modern interior, Hidden Track has everything we could hope for in the Valley's top wine bar, hiding in plain sight.
Los Milics' show-stopping Elgin tasting room that overlooks the vineyards in southern Arizona wine country usually captures the spotlight. The vineyards' Old Town Scottsdale tasting room may be smaller, yet it offers a true big wine experience much closer to home. Low-lit with contemporary sleek seating around an L-shaped bar as the centerpiece and cozy tables along the perimeter, this tasting room is the spitting image of what you'd find in sophisticated, more-established wine regions. From the elegant wide-bowl wine glasses etched with the winery's logo, ideal mood music playing subtly in the background and a vibe that's calm but not sedate, it's the perfect setting to sip on the award-winning wine selection of whites, rosés and reds — all made in Arizona. As a bonus, the pourers are not only knowledgeable about the in-house options but are happy to shed light on Arizona wine in general for anyone seeking a primer.
It's made by a Grammy-winning international rock star who's dedicated a huge part of his life and resources to touting the Arizona wine industry. But Maynard James Keenan is not the reason this red blend gets the nod. For starters, the Chupacabra's pedigree reflects its namesake, the Latin American-rooted legendary creature known for its shapeshifting qualities. The combination changes slightly with every vintage, but is usually anchored by the tried-and-true Rhone blend of grenache, mourvédre and syrah. This 2023 vintage follows suit. The grapes are from the Al Buhl Memorial Vineyard in Willcox, which is named for the founder of Dos Cabezas WineWorks, one of Arizona wine's early visionaries. Fresh, bright fruit aromas precede juicy dark fruit flavors with just a kiss of earthy tannin on the finish. It's chewy without being imposing and plays nicely with just about anything on the dinner table. Bottom line: It's super friendly and just plain yummy.
From the first sip, there's lots to love about this aromatic and refreshing white blend made with estate grapes from one of the oldest vineyards in the state. Malvasia bianca, a Mediterranean variety that thrives in the desert, does the heavy lifting — its characteristic stone fruit and accompanying floral notes immediately dance on the palate. French grapes petit manseng and marsanne join the party, offering a little heft and creaminess, which results in a wine that is just as appropriate sipping poolside or as a partner to small bites and main courses. But what makes it special goes beyond what's in the bottle. It's the result of Callaghan Vineyards' — one of the state's largest and oldest wineries — collaboration with the University of Arizona. Kent Callaghan is Arizona's most tenured winemaker, and his family represents four generations of Wildcats. More history is represented in cowboy drawings on the label that were done in 1917 and 1922 by Blackfoot artist Hart Merriam Schultz, a good friend of Callaghan's wife Lisa's great-grandfather. And each bottle has a registered number and hologram showing it was officially licensed by the U of A, adding to the cool factor.
Don't let the ultra-pale shade or notes of strawberry gently wafting from the glass of this fun rosé fool you. With bright berry and faint guava notes and hints of citrus, it's definitely a wine that belongs on a shaded bistro table in the middle of a sun-drenched afternoon. However, with Rhone varieties garnacha and syrah that unite with a healthy splash of Spanish graciano from Dos Cabezas' two vineyards, it can stand up to the likes of sausages, grilled veggies, barbecue chicken and carne asada tacos. Minerality on the finish makes it a great foil for fresh shucked oysters and the usual suspects on a charcuterie plate. With this combo, this Pink is a pink that vies for love from wine enthusiasts who normally shun rosés as well as those who embrace them. Want something portable and fun? Find the limited-edition canned bubbly version so you can toast while on an outdoorsy adventure.