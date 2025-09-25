Best Sushi

The slogan says it all: Eat Pizza, Save Puppies. (Note: Do not accidentally flip that around.) Open since last year, the Arcadia eatery is connected to Almost There Rescue, which has been operating since 2013 and sits behind the restaurant. Now pizza-hungry diners help support the eatery's mission: A quarter of every dollar Pizza to the Rescue makes goes to Almost There. And while the prices may be a bit on the high end — if you've ordered the 36-ounce Wagyu ribeye for $185, we'd love to hear from you — the food is far tastier than the phrase "dog rescue restaurant" would lead you to believe. That's largely thanks to the 10,000-pound custom pizza oven that co-owner Hunter Rodgers uses to fire his elegant pies. But the real draw is the puppies. Every evening, several adorable and adoptable puppies are brought out to play in a small pen on the well-covered (and, in the summer, well-misted) patio. You'll abandon your appetizers to pet the playful pooches and moon over their scrumptious little faces. It's an effective gimmick: During a recent summer visit, a rescue worker said more than 300 puppies had been adopted in the first half of the year. Take a date or the kids, but steel yourself: Saying no to bringing home that puppy is going to be incredibly difficult.