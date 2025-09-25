Tired of dealing with humans in 2025? Take a load off by visiting the much more civilized creatures at the Phoenix Zoo. There are plenty to encounter — across its 125 acres, the zoo cares for more than 3,000 animals of 400 different species — so you'll want to make multiple visits. Check out the new Big Cats of Arizona habitat and the pachyderms on one trip, then say hello to the primates, giraffes and tortoises on another. The zoo is centrally located, and parking is free, so come early to avoid the crowds (especially in the summer). Consider a $289 family membership for early access and invites to special events and programs. That's a big chunk of change, but if you have kids of a certain age, trust us: You're going to wear that membership card out.
It's been quite the lightning-rod year for Marte, who remains one of the most underrated players in baseball. In June, the baseball world rallied around Marte after a Chicago White Sox fan ignorantly heckled him about his mother, who died in a car crash early in his career. Public opinion swung the other way in August when reports revealed the team and his teammates had grumbled about the 31-year-old Marte taking too many days off, especially at crucial points of the past two seasons. Perhaps overlooked due to the drama, though, is that Marte has again been the best player on the field. He's put together another terrific season and has a good shot of receiving MVP votes. Gripe all you want about his body-maintenance days and how the team coddles him. Arizona may have missed the playoffs the last two seasons, but they'd have been far worse off without Marte in the lineup as often as he has been.
Dillingham might have claimed this honor by default, considering every other coach in town has either been fired or leads teams that make you want to throw your remote at the TV. But the 36-year-old head football coach at ASU more than earned these flowers. Last year, he led what many believed would be a moribund Sun Devils team to a Big 12 Conference title. Dillingham was the glue that held that run together, a coach whose enthusiasm was clearly genuine — remember him ecstatically disappearing into a crowd of field-storming students mid-postgame interview? — and whose understanding of the new economics of college sports was refreshing. After leading ASU to a College Football Playoff appearance, and nearly to an upset of highly ranked Texas, Dillingham has breathed life back into a fan base that sorely needed something to cheer for.
There are several strong candidates for this title on the rebuilt and resurgent Phoenix Mercury. Newbie Satou Sabally led the team in scoring, while holdover Kahleah Copper repeated her performance from her breakout 2024 season. But Alyssa Thomas, acquired in the offseason from the Connecticut Sun, is the obvious winner. The 33-year-old perennial MVP candidate not only led the team in assists, but she also led the entire WNBA by a wide margin. She had the most triple-doubles in the league, including three in as many games in early August. Turning the page on the Diana Taurasi and Brittney Griner chapter of Mercury history was a tall task, but Thomas has helped the team soar into the future.
Who do the Suns most hate to see coming? LeBron James? Luka Doncic? Maybe on the court, but off of it — or, more specifically, in court — the Suns are probably pretty tired of hearing from Sheree Wright. In the past year, the Phoenix attorney has filed five federal discrimination lawsuits against the Suns and Mercury, both of which are owned by Mat Ishbia. They allege age discrimination, sex discrimination, race discrimination and generally make working for the Suns sound as bad as rooting for them. That is, if Wright can be trusted. As the Suns frequently point out, Wright has been sanctioned by the State Bar of Arizona on multiple occasions. No other labor attorneys seem to be jumping to represent clients in cases against the Suns. All of those cases are still pending, so it may not be until 2026 that we find out who's full of it and who isn't.
A mere four years ago, the Phoenix Suns were coming off a thrilling trip to the NBA Finals, the franchise's first shot at a long-sought championship since the 1990s. The Suns lost that series, but the future looked bright. Spoiler alert: It wasn't. Instead of sticking with their promising core, the Suns and new owner Mat Ishbia mortgaged the future in trades for Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal, paying that duo and star Devin Booker big money for embarrassing playoff exits and, last year, a losing season. This summer, the Suns finally decided to blow it up rather than patch it up. In an effort to reboot the franchise, the Suns dealt away Durant and cut Beal, though the team still owes the latter nearly $100 million. But with perilously few first-round draft picks going forward and now on their fourth head coach in as many years, expect the next few years to be bumpy in Suns Land — especially if Ishbia doesn't learn to excuse himself from basketball decisions.
It's a tale as old as time — or, at least, as old as the Diamondbacks. Coming off an encouraging season, a frugal ownership decides to swing big for a star pitcher. Then, seemingly as punishment for that hubristic aspiration, the baseball gods curdle that signing faster than milk left in the Arizona sun. It happened with Zack Greinke, who helped the Diamondbacks to one playoff berth in four seasons before the team traded him, sending money to cover part of his gargantuan salary. It happened with Madison Bumgarner, who sucked immediately after signing with Arizona and who ultimately was cut with more than a year left on his contract. When the Diamondbacks signed star pitcher Corbin Burnes to a six-year, $210 million contract, why would anyone expect anything different? Sure enough, Burnes blew out his elbow after 11 starts, requiring surgery that could keep him out through the end of next season. It sucked, and every jaded Diamondbacks fan saw it coming. Then again, what is baseball if not a constant reminder of the futility of hope?
How to describe the last season of Sun Devils football? Maybe in the parlance of TV's "The Good Place": Holy forking shirtballs. The Sun Devils started the 2024 season coming off a three-win season and entering a tough new conference. They still felt the sting of penalties from the recruiting scandal that unfolded under previous head coach Herm Edwards. Rather than play doormat, though, ASU played juggernaut. In their first year in the Big 12 Conference, the Sun Devils specialized in eye-catching wins, powered by the arm of quarterback Sam Leavitt and the punishing, untackleable running style of tailback Cam Skattebo. ASU shocked the football world by landing a spot in the Big 12 title game and then shocked it more by demolishing Iowa State to earn a berth in the College Football Playoff. The clock finally tolled at midnight in a two-overtime playoff loss to third-ranked Texas on New Year's Day, but that run may be a sign of what's to come in Tempe. After all, at the end of the fairy tale, Cinderella didn't go back to sweeping floors.
Phoenix has had its share of sports greats: its Barkleys, Nashes and Fitzgeralds. But no one matched the combination of longevity and greatness of erstwhile Phoenix Mercury legend Diana Taurasi. Coyotes favorite Shane Doan hung around for 20 seasons like Taurasi, but Doan didn't happen to also be the best player his league had ever seen. Taurasi was. A fierce competitor with a killer instinct, Taurasi put the WNBA on the map long before Caitlin Clark began sinking threes from NBA range. After an unrivaled career in Phoenix — three WNBA titles, the league's career scoring title, the admiration of every hooper on the planet — the 43-year-old finally hung up her sneaks earlier this year. She defined a city, a team and a league, and there may never be another like her.
Any time the Arizona State University Sun Devils play is an exciting day. What's less thrilling is figuring out how to get to Mountain America Stadium, where traffic is a nightmare on game days. The city of Tempe, Boat Rentals of America and local watering hole Hundred Mile Brewing have come up with an awesome solution: This season, you can arrive to the game in style via water taxi. Park for $5 at the Watermark garage on the north side of lake, then take a short walk to where the boats launch. The ride costs $10 one way or $15 for a round trip. So put on your best maroon-and-gold ensemble and head to the lake on any given Saturday.
The only outfield swimming pool in Major League Baseball is low-key a national celebrity. Whenever a slugger swats a homer into the pool (or adjacent hot tub), highlight shows are obliged to air the splash. Across America, fans everywhere ooooooh. But even on the slowest of offensive nights, you cannot go wrong watching the game neck-deep in chlorinated water. For a mere, uh, $7,000 to $9,000 or so, depending on the visiting team's appeal, you and up to 34 friends can lock down the pool patio, complete with your own usher and lifeguard, and all the food and drinks you can inhale. If a homer nails you in the trunks, you'll become a national celebrity. Until then, you're still a local celebrity, which totally counts. Peel off your shirt to hop into the pool, and fans in the outfield ooooooh. Knock back a cold one and squint toward home plate. The dream was, in fact, not so far out of reach. Just ask Roger Kieschnick, the former Diamondbacks outfielder who in 2013 belted his lone career homer straight into this very pool. Splash down even once, and you'll not forget it.
It may be "just" a spring training field, but Sloan Park gives professional MLB stadium energy. Nestled west of Tempe and south of the Salt River in Mesa, the vibe in the park will make you think the teams in action are playing for regular-season glory. Reminiscent of the Cubs' Wrigley Field in Chicago, the park has great outfield seating, plus plenty of places to watch from behind home plate and along the first and third baselines. For us, though, the best part of the park is its Chicago dogs. With their frankfurter on a poppy-seed bun in hand, fans can load up with Chicago-style toppings of their choice at the many buffet-style stands around the park. After topping the dog with white onions, tomato slices, dill pickle spears, peppers, celery salt and more — but not ketchup — fans can head back to their seat to enjoy the ballgame. But they may be getting up soon to grab another.
If you're looking to shoot some hoops, get a workout in or just relive your high school basketball glory days, Encanto Sports Complex's basketball hoops are the place for you. This 222-acre park just north of downtown Phoenix is a bit of a desert oasis. From a nine-hole golf course to great bike paths along several ponds, a large public pool and even an amusement park, this park has it the goods. But among all its amenities, the three outside basketball courts are top-tier. The clean, free courts are rarely overcrowded, leaving players the choice to run drills on their own or join a pickup game. The courts, from their backboards to nets to paint, remain well-maintained, allowing for optimal gameplay that is often hard to find in free, public courts.
Recreational and competitive tennis players will find exactly what they need at the Scottsdale Ranch Park & Tennis Center. Whether you want to hit with a ball machine or play a competitive match with a friend, you can reserve the court with a phone call. You'll enjoy playing on these courts since they were recently resurfaced, and those who just want to watch can sit on the benches to enjoy the back-and-forth of the game. Private tennis lessons, access to tennis leagues and adult tennis doubles drop-ins are available at the tennis center. The rates are reasonable — $3 for Scottsdale residents and $5 for non-Scottsdale residents — and the hours are from sunrise to 10:30 p.m. What are you waiting for?
This local arcade is known for its pinball machines and pinball league, but arcade basketball ballers know it's a great spot to pop a shot as well. Tilt Studio's row of Street Basketball games are colorful, fun and fully functional (unlike the games at some other spots, where you'll often need to flag someone down because the machine ate your credits or a ball is stuck in the hoop), and they're accessible to everyone, including kids. For those who want a challenge, the games feature a mechanical moving basket that moves side-to-side through four stages of play. If you get tired of shooting hoops, Tilt Studio has plenty of other things to do, including laser tag and a snack bar.
People who grew up in Phoenix in the 1970s and '80s have a nostalgic affection for Castles N' Coasters, which opened in 1976 as Golf N' Stuff near Metrocenter mall (RIP). The entertainment park has managed to draw in new generations over the years with the addition of thrill rides like the double-looping Desert Storm rollercoaster, water rides, ziplines and the latest arcade games, while also maintaining its appeal for the older generations by keeping its miniature golf courses mostly true to their original states. The four 18-hole courses boast plenty of fun structures and themes — windmills, an Old West town, pagodas, elaborate water fountains, castles and more. The turf is kept fresh and the cost is reasonable — just $15 per round. Golf, gaming and ride packages are also available.
"Fun for all ages" is a popular cliche when it comes to recreational activities, but in the case of Slick City Action Park, it's actually true. The national chain of indoor slide parks now boasts five Valley locations. Each outpost has about a dozen colorful slides that get the adrenaline pumping in different ways. There are simple slides with steep inclines, high-speed twisty-turning ones, half-pipe-style slides and ski-jump ones that end with you rocketing off the end onto an enormous, puffy crash mat. There's also a snack bar that serves things such as chicken fingers and Icees, a small assortment of arcade games and at some locations, non-slide activities like basketball hoops and climbing structures. If you'd feel more comfortable getting your slide on in a child-free environment, keep an eye out for the occasional adults-only events Slick City offers to the public.
Pickleball's popularity has soared 311 percent in the past three years, according to pickleheads.com, and Arizona is consistently ranked among the top states for the sport. And it's shed its retiree image, with the most players (28.8%) falling into the 25 to 34 age group. Electric Pickle provides a fun and chic spot to grab a game, with nine outdoor courts nestled within a stylish, modern indoor-outdoor restaurant and bar complex with greenery, warm woods and pops of color. Memberships are available, or you can rent hourly. Comfy courtside cabanas are ideal if some in the party want to play while others prefer to chill with a well-made cocktail (or mocktail; the menu thoughtfully nods to non-drinkers) and a nosh. A globally inspired menu runs the gamut from breakfast when they open to sushi, salads, pizza, burgers, tacos and other crowd-pleasers. Not into pickleball? Try lawn games like bocce ball, table tennis or cornhole, or grab a seat at a firepit and groove to the DJ. Feeling fancy? Upstairs, a slick open-wall bar with a view of the entire eatertainment extravaganza houses sports simulators for golf, football and more for $50 an hour.
An impressive number of pickleball facilities have sprouted in the Valley in the past several years. Of course, those places come with their share of fees: locker rentals, membership dues, court rental fees. What if you just want to try pickleball for free? At Roadrunner Park in north Central Phoenix, there are four public pickleball/tennis courts with permanent lines and nets. The courts are well-lit at night and have bathroom facilities nearby. Show up with a friend, or you may be able to find some pickup play. The park underwent a major improvement project that was finished last year, making it a great place to hang out. We like to play pickleball there on Saturday mornings, then finish our outing with a stroll through the park's weekly farmers market.
You know a course will be in great shape when a pro tournament is held there, and this one hosted the LPGA Ford Championship in late March. But even when it's not getting ready for its TV close-up, Whirlwind gets rave reviews for its lush fairways, well-maintained greens, good bunkers, modernized carts and incredible views. The two Gary Panks-designed courses — Devil's Claw and Cattail — are nestled within 500 acres of pristine greens and picture-perfect desert landscape on the Gila River Community with superb views of the Sierra Estrella Mountains and South Mountain. Instead of a bunch of homes, you're surrounded by natural beauty: cottonwood, mesquites, palo verdes, saguaros. The practice area is also a standout — pay for 18 holes, and you get unlimited range balls for hitting off of greens and a large chipping area. Staff is friendly and helpful, too, and the gorgeous Sivlik Grill, with its impressive patio, is a must-do before or after a round.
If Topgolf is a Scottsdale nightclub, then the driving range at Coronado Golf Course is a quiet neighborhood bar. Tucked into a south Scottsdale neighborhood, Coronado is a low-key, unpretentious golf facility that offers a nine-hole course; putting and chipping greens; and dozens of bays for practicing your swing. Prices are affordable — just $12.50 for a bucket of 120 balls — and if you don't have your own clubs, you can borrow a wood or two for your session. Folks of all skill levels practice here, from young guys we swear are training for the PGA to toddlers just learning how to swing a club. We recommend coming during happy hour, when that 120-ball bucket drops to $10.50 and cans of beer can be enjoyed for a mere $2.
If a go-kart facility bearing the legendary racing name Andretti had turned out to be a bust, we would have been awfully disappointed. Fortunately, the two Valley locations of Andretti Indoor Karting & Games are our favorite places to hit the track. Each location has almost 100,000 square feet of fun in ice-cold air conditioning. Ride around Andretti's multi-level lighted track in electric Superkarts like you're playing real-life "Super Mario Kart," then eat and drink your face off at the on-site restaurant and bar. The fun doesn't end there, though; each location boasts over 100 arcade games, virtual reality stations, racing simulators, a laser tag arena with two floors, duckpin bowling and a 7-D theater.
For some fans of "Flow," the heartfelt Latvian animated hit that won an Oscar this year for Best Animated Feature, the movie's real star wasn't its gray feline protagonist. Instead, it was the mellow capybara, whose zen vibes quietly stole almost every scene. The character's laid-back nature wasn't dramatic license: These oversized rodents from Central and South America are naturally chill. You can see for yourself at Wildlife World Zoo, where patrons can hang with Chewy and BB8, two of its resident capybaras. The 20-minute experience allows you to pet the animals (spoiler: It's like stroking a coconut), feed them veggies or learn fun facts (case in point: They're both named after "Star Wars" characters). And if you're lucky, you may get a special treat: a glimpse of Ahsoka, the baby Chewy and BB8 welcomed in early September. The cost is $69 per person, plus regular zoo admission, which is cheaper than other local capybara encounters. Plus, it's worth it to get up close with these gentle giants. So just go with the flow.
For animals native to the Andes, alpacas have made themselves right at home in Arizona. More than a dozen small farms operate around our state, including seven in the Valley, raising and breeding the four-legged fluffballs for their fur and offering public encounters. And yet, plenty of locals still don't know spit about alpacas, often confusing them for llamas. (Both are cousins of the camel, but alpacas are cuter, chiller and have thicker coats.) Cactus Hills Alpaca Farm owner Nichole Baumgartner is happy to enlighten you on the differences. During the cooler months, she leads tours of her family's farm, letting visitors mingle with the herd. For $100, groups of up to 10 people can feed, pet and walk the alpacas on a leash during an hour-long session, as well as pose for as many photos as the furry divas can stand. It's comparable to other local farms (so you aren't getting fleeced on the cost) and Baumgartner is as friendly and funny as her herd.
Spotting a scorpion, tarantula or other nightcrawler in your flashlight beam would normally send you sprinting. At the Desert Botanical Garden on summer nights, it's just part of one of the Valley's most-engrossing after-dark activities. On Saturday evening from June through early September, the garden comes alive for its annual Flashlight Nights. Visitors roam trails after sundown on self-guided tours, watching night-blooming plants unfurl and keeping an eye out for owls, lizards and bats. Along the way: live music, art installations, hands-on science stations, even a chance to stick your fingers inside a cactus (safely). And yes, you may come face-to-face with a scorpion or two. The popular event helps give new meaning to the word "nightlife."
Every summer, Phoenix gets an influx of temporary residents — a colony of about 10,000 to 14,000 Mexican free-tailed bats. They take up residence in a flood control tunnel behind Phoenix Country Day School, and if you want to, you can watch them leave the so-called Phoenix Bat Cave each night between May and October. Park near 40th Street and Camelback Road before sunset, then follow the Arizona Canal until it veers off onto a parallel trail. Hop onto the other path and you'll soon find yourself at the tunnel. You won't have to wait long before one, then 10, then thousands of bats come streaming out of the tunnel for their nightly feed. It's a beautiful, awe-inspiring spectacle that never fails to remind us of the countless animals we live alongside in the Valley.
Arizona is a renowned birding destination, particularly for its many migratory hotspots. But you don't have to leave Phoenix to enjoy the thrill of viewing an array of avian attractions. The Rio Salado Habitat Restoration Area includes six mostly flat, easy-to-traverse trailheads along the river for some of the best birding you'll find in the state. This 5-mile stretch of the Rio Salado was used as a de facto dump for decades, filled with tires, trash, appliances and old cars. A partnership among the city of Phoenix, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the Maricopa County Flood Control District and the Arizona Water Protection Fund started the cleanup in 2000, digging out 1,185 tons of tires and 138,572 cubic yards of trash. They created a riparian area that attracts more than 200 species — ducks, herons, hawks, woodpeckers, kestrels, owls and many more, including migratory birds in the spring and fall. The field trip leader for the Maricopa Bird Alliance has stated that it's "proof that cities and wild spaces can coexist."
Let's be honest, it doesn't take much to please dogs. They're excited by the smallest gestures, like when we return from getting the mail after 20 seconds. So when it's time to take a field trip to the dog park, that excitement that comes so easily gets ramped up. Say the words "dog park," and Fido goes from zero to 60 in one second flat. Now, try saying "dog beach" and see what happens. Some pups will even grab their own leash to speed up the process. Cosmo Park in Gilbert a welcoming outlet for that canine energy. More than just a spot to run around, this fenced park has a lake where the doggos can run free and jump in and out of the water as they please. If your dog is small or timid, there's a fenced area dedicated to its needs. For pups that want to learn or practice tricks, there's an agility area. Water stations are present, too, to keep dogs happy and hydrated, and ramadas abound to escape from the sun.
Need to touch grass before diving back into a busy week? Grab a picnic blanket, that book you've been meaning to read and some snacks and head over to Margaret T. Hance Park in downtown Phoenix. On the west side of the park, near the Japanese Friendship Garden, lay down your blanket and enjoy a beautiful Sunday afternoon. You'll be far from alone as the park transforms into a lively third space on the weekends. Parents kick around soccer balls with their children, artists paint with their medium of choice, dogs chase after tennis balls, groups of friends play card games and consume alcohol, and goose-hat-wearing DJ GAGL plays funky tunes. Stick around into the evening, as the sunset over Interstate 10 is a must-see.
Smack dab in the middle of the Phoenix metro, Piestewa Peak is the most geographically central hike around. But that's not all it has going for it. Climbing the mountain's mile-long Summit Trail is a quick but challenging exercise in ascension, especially near the peak, where things get particularly steep. Those who make it to the top are rewarded with a spectacular 360-degree view of the Valley. For the less vertically inclined hikers, there is another option. The Freedom Trail is a 3.7-mile loop around the mountain's base that, while lengthier, is a breezier stroll. It's also a better chance to check out plants and animals native to the area. The peak remains Phoenix's best overall hike for its challenging but moderate difficulty, enjoyability and memorable summit.
Though popular, hiking Camelback Mountain is not for the faint of heart — especially when the Valley reaches its warmer temperatures (just ask Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who did it in jeans in July). There are two ways to get to the top of the mountain; both are challenging and offer little in the way of shade. That's not to mention how hard it is to find parking near the trailheads. On the Cholla Trail, you'll hike 3.8 miles out-and-back. About the last third is particularly strenuous as hikers need to climb straight up sharp and irregularly placed rocks. The Echo Canyon Trail is shorter, at 2.4 miles out-and-back, but requires more scrambling up the steep, rocky terrain, sometimes on hands and knees. At points, you'll need to rely on handrails to remain steady while ascending. Without a doubt, the view from the top of the mountain is awesome, even if you're already feeling worn out. Bring lots of water.
When you're high on energy but short on time, Pinnacle Peak in north Scottsdale is a great spot for a quick hike. The trail is an out-and-back hike that measures 1.75 miles each way. Most of the trail falls in the easy-to-moderate category, especially if you're a regular hiker. Stop at Owl's Rest to take a breather and/or take in the scenic views, if you have a moment, then continue on. The most challenging part of the hike is the first quarter-mile of the way back; steep, tall steps up will get your heart pumping and your cheeks flushing. You'll be happy when you get back to the trailhead and spot your vehicle.
The hike is strenuous, but worth it. With little shade and plenty of scrambles, the Three Sisters Summit Trail is best accomplished with friends and a good amount of water. We suggest base camping at the bottom to give you an entire day to tackle the seven-mile out-and-back adventure that includes some scrambles and a few moments where you begin to lose sight of the trail (but isn't that the fun part?). Once at the top, the peak grants you a rewarding view of the Superstition wilderness and other popular surrounding peaks. It's a great photo op at any time, but especially in the springtime to see cactus blossoms and other flora in full bloom. Be advised that the elevation gain is 2,810 feet of full sun exposure; on this trail, a hat is your best friend.
There are only roughly four months out of the year where you can enjoy a hike or picnic in Phoenix, and with all the other events in town crammed into those fleeting weekends, you might want to embark on a two-for-one picnic/hike combo. While you'll be saving on time, there's no skimping out on gorgeous views during this 5.4-mile, out-and-back trail near Gold Canyon. The name can be attributed to the single pine tree at the end of the trail, appearing alien against the rocky, dry backdrop. In order to find it, you can't be tempted to follow the crowd. You might feel tired once you reach Fremont Saddle near the end of the trail, but the most rewarding views are less than a half mile away. Make a right and go over the massive boulders to enjoy your lunch near the tree. Any variation of picnic food tastes better with a scenic backdrop of Battleship Mountain, Weavers Needle, Black Mesa and Canyon Lake.
The National Trail is a busy route that runs the entirety of South Mountain. Now, if you're savvy enough to take the Mormon Trail, you'll be rewarded with a visit to somewhere truly special: Hidden Valley. As its name suggests, Hidden Valley is a pristine spot tucked away from the crowds which stands alone in comparison to the rest of the vast National Trail. Featuring the Fat Man's Pass rock formation, a naturally occurring walk tunnel and a wash packed with local wildlife, Hidden Valley is a veritable slice of magic somehow snuck in by a kindly mountain wizard. It's proof of the sheer beauty abounding Phoenix. That, and the path to Hidden Valley itself is low-stakes enough (it's thrilling but not outright challenging) so that you can share your travels with others. So slap on those boots and go find yourself a little slice of true natural magic.
Thanks to McDowell Mountain Regional Park, you don't have to traipse through someone's yard to enjoy majestic saguaros. Located just north of Fort McDowell off the 87, the park dates back to 1958, and at some 21,000 acres is the largest in the Maricopa County parks system. That means miles of walking paths and trails to enjoy some of the grandest saguaros and other cactuses up close (just don't touch, dummy). Maybe it's the big, wide open skies adding to the splendor of this pristine desert wonderland. Or the fact that given the park's sheer size, you can see the robust diversity of saguaros at various heights and ages. Either way, McDowell Mountain Regional Park isn't just great for gawking at these gorgeous giants, but serves as a reminder of the singular beauty of the upper desert. It's as harrowing as it is beautiful, and in that space we're reminded of what life is really like out here. Now, give these many-armed cactuses a round of applause.
This place has been giving Phoenicians room to breathe for over a century. And it's still the easiest way to escape the sprawl without ever leaving the city. Reaching across more than 16,000 acres and packed with more than 100 miles of trails, South Mountain Park and Preserve ranks among the largest city parks in the country. Climbers, mountain bikers, horseback riders and casual hikers can all find what they're looking for here. And unlike Camelback Mountain, you won't circle the lot like a vulture waiting for a parking spot. From its ridgeline trails, you'll see the Valley spread in every direction: downtown's skyline, the McDowell Mountains and even the Superstitions on a clear day. Whether you're grinding up National Trail or coasting along Desert Classic, the sheer scale, serenity and sweeping desert vistas make South Mountain Phoenix's best spot to unplug and reconnect with nature while simultaneously racking up Strava kudos.
We love a hiking trail that gives us an awe-inspiring view of the city, and we've got plenty of them in the Valley. But for something different, we head just north of the city to Butcher Jones Recreation Site. The trail that begins at the parking lot is about five miles out and back, and it's not technically difficult, which makes it easy for us to focus less on our footing and more on the stunning views of Saguaro Lake, which become more impressive as you ascend the cliffs that line the water. A little more than halfway to the turnaround point, you'll see a sign for a little path that takes you down to the shoreline; it's a nice detour and we love to dip our toes in the lake on warm days. Speaking of the turnaround point, it's called Burro Cove and it offers sweeping views of Four Peaks and the surrounding areas. A walk on the little beach next to the parking lot is a great way to end your hike.
So, you need to get your steps in? Doing so outside and aligning yourself with nature can feel pretty good. The Victory Steps at Verrado are the ones you want to hit when you want some uphill motion to get that heart rate rising. These are approximately 330 stairs made of railroad ties that go straight up the mountain. They are somewhat steep and not your go-to destination if you've just started hiking. Once you make it to the top, there's a small loop trail that allows you to catch your breath and continue your hike. If you like dad jokes, you might call that part of the trail your "victory" lap. This is not a shaded area, so plan accordingly. Bring your water, but leave your pup at home; no dogs are allowed on the stairs.
We know Phoenicians love an Arizona sunset, but the Valley's skywatching potential is just as majestic at night. The best place to view nature's spectacle is away from the polluted city atmosphere, in the middle of the desert. Lost Dutchman State Park is located near the Superstition Mountains, so any photography will be set against the backdrop of the proud Flatiron peak and surrounding mountainous silhouettes. Let your eyes adjust to the darkness or even rent a telescope from your local library and take in the undimmed stars. There's a spacious, dog-friendly campground for those wanting an overnight stay. Or you can book a cabin at the base of the Superstition Mountains for $99 per night, for an air-conditioned getaway.
The good news is, you don't have to own your own gear to enjoy the beauty of Canyon Lake. If you need paddleboards or kayaks for a day, week, month or year, Yak N Sup has your back. At its Apache Junction rental location, you can easily rent whatever gear you need whenever you want it. You can grab equipment to do your own thing, or Yak N Sup offers a number of tours, including daytime and nighttime excursions, full moon paddles, paranormal-themed events, sound baths and more. Run by Arizona natives, Yak N Sup isn't just here to make money from the lake; they help sponsor cleanup events and embrace the Leave No Trace philosophy of outdoor recreation to keep Canyon Lake beautiful and fun for everyone.
Get ready for a classic Arizona river rat experience with Salt River Tubing, a decades-long Valley tradition. Assemble your squad and make a date to float your overheated summer selves in the chilly river water. You've got options; you can bring your own inner tube or rent one, and you can choose the busier two-hour float or the less-crowded five- to six-hour version. Keep your eyes peeled for the famous Salt River horses, as well as otters, water birds and other wildlife. Just remember to hydrate (beer does not count as hydration), bring sunscreen and a hat and make your body stiff like a board as you go over the rapids.
We love being a passenger princess, whether it's looking out the window of a Valley Metro Rail car or marveling at modern technology in the back of a Waymo. But it's rare, in this desert of ours, that our view shows us water. Well, spectacular lake views are what you get when you take a ride with Desert Belle Cruises. The basic boat ride takes guests on an 80-minute trip around Saguaro Lake, during which the captain regales them with geological, biological and historical facts about the body of water and its environs. You can sit in the enclosed, air-conditioned bottom level or opt for the open-air, fan-cooled top deck. Keep your eyes peeled: You may see a mountain goat traversing the rock or a pack of youngsters cliff diving. In addition to the basic cruise, Desert Belle also offers excursions dedicated to live music, craft beer and wine.
For the desert dwellers of yore, taking a serene horse ride down a beautiful winding trail was all in a day's work. For you, it can be the perfect opportunity to find a new hobby, bond with a friend or partner or simply take in the beauty of Arizona. Black-owned Copper State Riding Club — which just expanded to a larger ranch in Gilbert — makes it easy and fun to enjoy the magic of horses however you'd like: a quick beginner lesson, a romantic trail ride or even a fun setting for a photoshoot or music video. They even offer party packages, sober living group rides and group therapy sessions. With cooler temps around the corner, it's the perfect time to saddle up.
Cycling is huge in the Valley, and while we have the greatest respect for our mountain biking comrades, we prefer our routes to be simple and flat and paved. Our most-traversed path is the Indian Bend Wash Greenbelt, usually known just as the greenbelt. This urban route is about 11 miles long and mostly runs along Hayden Road from south to central Scottsdale. The southern terminus is on Curry Road on the border of Tempe, and it stops at Indian Bend Road on the northern end. It's a popular path that you'll almost never have to yourself, so be prepared to accommodate other cyclists, walkers and runners. Along the way, you'll see parks, ponds and wildlife. You've got plenty of infrastructure along the way; when you need a restroom or a rest, you won't have to go too much farther to find it. A ride along the Indian Bend Wash Greenbelt is one of our favorite ways to spend a weekend afternoon.
In the arid, concrete-laden city, there are few locations that feel like a lush oasis. The historic, tree-lined Murphy Bridle Path is one of those rare places. Stretching from the northeast corner of Bethany Home Road and Central Avenue, this wide, dirt-packed trail ambles northward about 2.5 miles until it runs into the Arizona Canal. The path was originally designed for horseback riders who lived in the Orangewood neighborhood, which William J. Murphy established in 1895. Soak up the shade of ash and olive trees while eyeing some of Phoenix's great historic homes. This path is ideal for a casual bike ride, run or ambling Saturday walk with a coffee from the Uptown Farmers Market.
Getting outside? Check. Getting exercise? Yup. Making new friends? That too. Feeling safe? Thank goodness. Local social club Phoenix Babes Who Walk hosts events around the Valley for women, queer folks and those who identify as nonbinary to promote wellness and community. Since 2022, the group has hosted more than 100 walks, hikes, yoga sessions and other social events. There's rarely a cost to attend unless it's something like a workout class or a Phoenix Suns game, and walks are held all over the Valley, from Glendale to Gilbert. It's a great way to spend time with your friends, or show up solo and possibly meet some new ones. In any case, Phoenix Babes Who Walk is a great way to enjoy the outdoors in a safe, inclusive environment.
If you're up for some adventure in exchange for gorgeous desert vistas, saddle up and take a drive to Tortilla Flat. About an hour from central Phoenix, the small town filled with Old West history and saloons is worth visiting on its own. But the ride, which takes drivers down State Route 88, otherwise known as Apache Trail, is the real destination. As the road winds out of the city, it travels along Lost Dutchman State Park and its impressive views of the towering Superstition Mountains. Keep going and the elevation increases, winding up into hills sprinkled with saguaros. A few hairpin turns test a driver's concentration and the stomachs of their passengers. But there are plenty of gorgeous stopping points to take a break, get out and enjoy the view. Peek down over the hills and you'll start to see the shimmering waters of Canyon Lake against the dusty desert. As you descend toward the water, be aware that there are multiple one-lane, two-way bridges. This means you have to pick your moment and hope the car on the other side is paying attention. But the twists, turns and wild water crossings are all part of the adventure on this uniquely Arizona scenic drive.
Do us a favor: Grab $4 and head to your nearest stop on the Valley Metro Rail. Sure, you've probably taken the train to work, concerts or sporting events by now, but just hop on the dang train for a couple hours. What you'll inevitably notice on your journey is that you're experiencing huge swaths of Phoenix. You can watch central Phoenix become Tempe. Or you can check out the newer tendrils of the system in south and west Phoenix. Heck, you could even just enjoy the hum of the train and engage in a little people-watching. Either way, you'll get a unique snapshot of this city's robust history as a living cultural artifact. For those of us who spend most of our transportation time behind the wheel of a car, there's something relaxing about getting to look at what we usually just drive by. Lots of cities have light rails, but the one connecting Phoenix is a particularly charming way to see the town.
There are lots of ways to explore and appreciate the desert, but if you really want to take your experience from cool to awe-inspiring, Rainbow Ryders offers pristine views in the basket of a hot air balloon. The company has heaps of awards and certificates for safety, and that's the sort of thing you want to know when you're in a wicker box a few hundred feet in the air. The cityscape and desert plains unfurl in front of you, blurring them in a way that captures what makes Phoenix such a compelling place to live. A little elevation can alter your perspective and make even the longest-tenured desert rat view the city anew. Admittedly, 100-degree temps in a hot air balloon are intense, but you'll forget about the perspiration when you take in Phoenix with a newfound sense of wonder.
The Phoenix area hosts 40-something aviation schools. It's a number that makes sense. Our number of annual sunny days is tailor-made for regular flights and flight training. While all of the schools will keep you up in the air, CAE Phoenix deserves a special nod. Originally a subsidiary of Sabena (founded in the '50s by the Belgian government to train pilots), CAE has been churning out pilots since the early '90s. Their simulator-based training programs mean that you can pilot such planes as Boeing 737NG and the Embraer E170/175, gaining real-world experience (and at a decidedly lower risk of crashing a multi-million-dollar aircraft). It's not just about an industry-leading reputation for safety and a sustained penchant for innovation, but a love for how flying alters your perceptions and life prospects. Plus, you can now fly friends and family to Vegas on the weekends.
Thanks to Luke Air Force Base, the Valley has become something of a military hub. There are solid reasons for that — the value of all that wide open space, perhaps — but the point is that we maintain access to the military culture. That includes the Arizona Commemorative Air Force Museum at Falcon Field in Mesa. You can come for the likes of the C-47 and SNJ/AT-6 aircraft and stay for educational content spanning 100 years of aviation and its role in shaping huge chunks of the Valley. And if you really want to feel the history, you can pay for a ride on several planes, including the B-17G Flying Fortress. That's not just material for your next #humblebrag post, but an effective way to drive home why the military calls the Valley home. Seriously, you can hop into something that's run actual combat missions, so isn't an extra $600 worth the trip?
We think the Valley is beautiful all the time, but for a particularly gorgeous view of our home, we recommend seeing it by helicopter. Western Sky Helicopters will show you the world from the cabin of a Robinson R66 aircraft. The family-owned and -operated business runs tours and specialty flights mostly around metro Phoenix and the surrounding desert. You can opt for a sunrise or sunset tour, or jaunts to Sedona or the Superstition Mountains and surrounding lakes. We admit, we were a little nervous the first time we went up in a helicopter, but Western Sky pilots are experienced, professional and friendly, and all our worries disappeared the moment after liftoff. In addition to Western Sky's standard flights, the team runs Castle Hot Springs guests up to the resort and offers mountaintop picnic flights for an ultra-romantic experience.
Had you driven past the two main buildings of this hip, retro-leaning property in the 1960s, you would've seen a parking lot full of tailfins and three stories of office rentals. Today, the rooms still take you back to that era: polished concrete floors, record players, mod vibes with light wood furniture and bright midcentury wallpaper. But do get out of your room, please. Waiting atop the west building is Don Woods' Say When, a chill rooftop gathering spot and bar with small plates, reasonably priced beers and a solid cocktail menu; in the lap of the east building is the Lylo Swim Club, a jungly space that feels at once approachable and sexy-sceney. You're very much in town here — walking distance to the on-property coffee shop Cartel and to the adjacent Toasted Owl Cafe, Changing Hands Bookstore and Tesota, a world-fusion concept by chef Doug Robson. Small touches (fire pits by poolside rooms, free boozy ice pops at check-in) give it all a sense of purpose and place. You'll know for sure you're visiting Phoenix. You just might get confused, pleasantly, as to exactly which decade you're in.
High atop The Westin in Tempe, Skysill offers some of the best views in town. It's the highest public rooftop in the Valley, and nestled next to the bar and lounge areas, a rectangular pool sparkles in the sunshine. The pool is open to hotel guests as well as locals who book a day pass. Loungers and cabanas line the edge, overlooking vistas in every direction. The Westin's placement just off Mill Avenue, means the immediate views are of the sparkling Tempe Town Lake, Tempe Butte and Sky Harbor International Airport. Grab a cocktail and relax in the cool water as you watch planes take off and land among orange sunset skies.
Sharing a hotel hot tub with strangers is like making small talk in a sauna — sweaty and a little too intimate. And what is that rash on that dude's back? Skip the (contagious?!) dermatological mysteries and awkward conversations and have a hot tub all to yourself when you book a deluxe room with an ensuite hot tub at Scottsdale Parkview Resort. The hot tubs are spacious enough for two to three people, making this a great romantic getaway. And they're also in full view of the television (if you want to watch a rom-com) and the windows (for you exhibitionist types).
We were a little skeptical before our daylong retreat at Civana Wellness Resort & Spa. How retreat-like can it feel when we're still in town? How much of an impact can just one day make on us? We're happy to report that Civana is the real deal, a tranquil space devoted to health and wellness, both inside and out. The Carefree location takes you just far enough out of the center of town to make it feel like a real getaway. Classes and seminars include topics like aerial yoga, a ropes course, journaling, barre, guided meditation, cacao ceremonies and many more. The world-class spa and two eateries serving healthy, delicious food add to the experience. The "Quiet Please" signs around the grounds are a reminder of the point of a Civana visit: This is a place to decompress from the outside world. Whether you're there on a day pass or you're staying at the resort, you'll leave Civana feeling better than when you arrived.
Here's what we want in a staycation: enough stuff to keep us happy and occupied at the resort, but good nearby options in case we feel like leaving the property. The Westin Kierland Resort & Spa fits the bill. The 735-room north Scottsdale property has a laundry list of amenities: a water park with slides, a lazy river and a FlowRider; an adults-only pool; three nine-hole golf courses (where kids golf free); a full-service spa; multiple bars and restaurants, including the 300-bottle Scotch Library; and events such as Kierland After Dark that feature live music and other entertainment. And in the unlikely event that we think we need something more, the Kierland Commons and Scottsdale Quarter retail complexes are within easy walking distance. If you can't find something to entertain you during a staycation at the Westin Kierland, you may just be allergic to fun.
It's hard to decide what we love most about the Arizona Biltmore. As fans of local history, we treasure the resort's 96-year legacy of luxury; it's been the site of visits by generations of presidents and movie stars, and, according to legend, it witnessed the creation of the Tequila Sunrise (the jury's still out on that one). As architecture nuts, we can't get enough of the iconic design — the hotel was built by Albert Chase McArthur, but you can see the influence of consulting architect Frank Lloyd Wright all over the property. As hotel guests, we love what the Biltmore has to offer. Even the basic rooms are stylish, comfortable and feel like an indulgence. The resort has seven swimming pools, a golf course, a spa and multiple bars and restaurants, among other features. A perfect blend of luxury, legacy and lifestyle, Arizona Biltmore is tops in a crowded field of high-end Valley resorts.
When you enter a casino and the doors close at your back, the outside world becomes easily forgettable until it's time to return to reality. Talking Stick Casino offers a perfect escape for those who like to drop money, hoping to leave with even more dough. The floor is packed with over 1,000 slot machines, if you like to sit 'n' spin. There are also table games such as roulette, craps and blackjack. No matter the time of day, it's a high-energy venue with more than enough activity options. And whether you're into luxe or casual dining, you're covered with restaurants like Tash, the Mediterranean eatery, and Orange Sky for top-notch bistro fare. There's also a fully loaded concert schedule year-round, a pool area that's activated with entertainment and cozy rooms that take the place beyond just a spot to gamble.
Jerome: It's not just Jerry Seinfeld's real first name. It's also one of Arizona's most delightful getaways. At just two and a half hours north of and many degrees cooler than Phoenix, the tiny former mining town has become quite the artsy tourist hub. Once the biggest city in Arizona during a mining boom in the 1920s, Jerome now has roughly 450 residents — you probably have more contacts in your phone — but it's stuffed with historic buildings, wineries, art galleries and interesting shops. Don't miss Caduceus Cellars, a tasting room for the winery owned by Tool frontman Maynard James Keenan, or Nellie Bly Kaleidoscopes. (Really, you cannot imagine the stunning variety of kaleidoscopes in that place.) Your parking brake will get a workout while you explore. The town is settled on the steep slope of Cleopatra Hill at an altitude of 5,000 feet. But the attractions — and, on a clear day, the view — are more than worth the drive.
Sans hyperbole, Rawhide is the Statue of Liberty of the Phoenix area. Yes, it's historic. It's also the very definition of a tourist trap. Still, that's not necessarily a bad thing. If you've got visitors, and/or you need a refresher after a decade, Rawhide satisfies a specific itch for experiencing old-timey Western culture. (It's like "Westworld," but less sexy and mysterious.) There's a stunt show, a parade, a proper steakhouse, a train ride and several themed areas, with every attraction offering a warm if not slightly hokey re-creation of local life circa 1889. Or, host your own event at the on-site venues; that way, you can get the true Western experience during, say, your nephew's bris. Rawhide has basically always been here, and even if we've all been there, like, 40 times, it's a reminder of a history central to Phoenix. Toss on that duster and your boots, and lean into the down-home good times.
No membership is required to shop and shoot at Scottsdale Gun Club, but members get perks like discounts on apparel, priority lane use and no range fees. Memberships cost $34.95 a month for an individual to $200 per month for the Titanium Membership, which includes access to locker rooms and a private lounge with dark wood paneling that resembles an old-world hunting lodge. The 32 air-conditioned lanes here are soundproofed with automatically adjustable targets and the gun selection is one of the largest in the state, with a massive selection of handguns, rifles and shotguns from manufacturers like Glock, Smith & Wesson and Beretta. Myriad gun safety and instruction classes are offered, from free family firearms safety classes to Holster Draw and Shoot sessions. There's even a Cosmic Shooting event in which blacklights illuminate a mural by local artist Ruben Hernandez and your gun changes colors while shooting red lines with Streak ammo.
This Arizona Game & Fish range has 48 covered shooting positions with benches and target stands among its complexes, some specifically designed for a certain type of firearm (shotgun, small bore, pistol) and 13 cart-accessible clay pigeon shooting runs. Numerous divisions and clubs operate at Rio Salado Sportsman's Club, including Cowboy Fast Draw and Full Auto, so if competing in shooting matches is your thing, there's a niche for you here. Range safety officers are ever-present, friendly and professional, making sure everyone stays safe. Perhaps best of all (especially in summer), there's lots of shade, vending machines serving cold beverages and clean restrooms.
Frustration, thy name is Mattel Adventure Park. We've spent three-plus years ready to ride Hot Wheels, battle Skeletor and unleash our inner child at the 9-acre indoor theme park in Glendale, but there's still no firm opening date, just hype, delays and a whole lot of waiting. Much like VAI Resort, the chronically delayed $1.2 billion hotel and entertainment complex next door, the park has been slammed with setbacks. First announced in 2021, Mattel Adventure Park was originally set to debut the following year. Then it got bumped to 2023. Then again to 2024. Now, it's tentatively scheduled to finally open at the end of this year. Maybe. Like kids waiting to rip open our gifts on Christmas morning, we're hoping time goes by faster until we can experience all the rides and attractions inspired by Mattel's most iconic toys: a Masters of the Universe laser tag arena, complete with a Castle Grayskull mock-up; scream-worthy Hot Wheels roller coasters and a turbocharged go-kart track; and a three-story Barbie Beach House decked out with a flying theater and rooftop lounge. Here's hoping the park opens before the only thing we're riding in is a wheelchair.
Metro Phoenix is packed with dozens of escape rooms, each promising the wildest themes imaginable. To stand out as the best, you need more than shtick and mystery-box thrills. Enter Paranoia Quest in Tempe. The 6,000-square-foot attraction boasts a setup unique among local escape rooms and has earned the place viral fame on TikTok by re-creating a late-'90s/early-2000s rental store vibe in the Blockbuster Video mold. The entrance area bears a striking resemblance to one of the now-defunct chain's locations: bright colors and patterned carpeting, shelves filled with retro VHS tapes and games and even a selection of snacks. It's called Quest Video, but don't bother trying to rent anything — it's just a setup. After a warm welcome from a clerk and a brief intro challenge, you select one of three "films," each leading to a movie-like themed escape room. There's "Diamond Quest," an Indiana Jones-style treasure hunt; "Escape Plan," a tense prison break; and "Recon: The Final Hour," a post-apocalyptic zombie hell-realm. Nostalgia never felt so thrilling.
Adults like games as much as kids do. We don't always want to play in a room full of blinking neon lights and clanging consoles, though. At Lane Park, you can get the gang together for duckpin bowling and axe throwing. There's shuffleboard in summer and curling in winter. Lane Park also offers international games you may have never heard of before, pastimes such as sapo and carrom. Play and socialize while enjoying appetizers, pizzas and craft cocktails. Conveniently located in the middle of Old Town Scottsdale, Lane Park is a great first stop — or only stop — for a fun night out on the town.
Drinking alcohol and throwing axes go together like texting your ex and hitting "send" — thrilling in the moment, but probably not a great idea. Thankfully, there's LumberjAxes Bar & Grill to act like that friend who keeps you in check. Yes, you can have pizza, wings, ale (or a cocktail) and an axe to throw, but first, you'll be signing a waiver and learning some basic throwing techniques and safety standards. In Glendale, sessions are $33 for one hour or $44 for two hours, and in Tempe, it's $30 per hour. Book a lane to start improving your skills.
If you find yourself mad at, well, everything these days, we have just the place to let your frustrations out. A rage room can easily turn into a junkyard of sorts, but at Tempe's Simply Smashing, the customizable options ensure that your experience feels authentic to you. Smash a computer if work's got you down, or opt for colorful bottles and trinkets, all to a soundtrack of your choosing. Simply Smashing is a safe space, not just in that your body will be shielded by white protective suits and face coverings, but also in that the establishment has strong stances against discrimination. You'll find a Pride flag hung behind the front desk and framed signs that read "fuck body shaming" and "fuck the patriarchy," because even their inclusivity is fueled with rage. Simply Smashing offers adult night specials with drinks, along with birthday bundles or even a neon paint room, if you'd rather create than destroy. Whatever stress you're dealing with, this is the place to relieve it.
Bowlero bowling alleys are where the sport meets the party. At Bowlero's Valley locations, you can sip craft cocktails while aiming for strikes on sleek blacklight lanes. We're partial to the location just south of Old Town Scottsdale; it's the perfect spot for a date night or a group outing or just the first act before a night out at the clubs. Bowlero offers guests of all ages more than just lanes and balls; depending on the location, you may find pool tables and classic games such as Skee-Ball and "Pac-Man." The crave-worthy menu is filled with shareable appetizers and classic bowling lane fare (pizza, nachos, tots), but if you can find a location that serves the street tacos, trust us and get the birria or crispy cauliflower variety. Bowlero Old Town isn't just bowling; it's a full-on party.
AZ Ice offers the most affordable ice skating and skate rentals in the Valley and has the most public skate times and free intro lessons. There's also great food and drink in the Ice House Tavern (which provides a prime view of the ice and also broadcasts NHL games every day). Figure skaters can book freestyle sessions, hockey players can join a youth or adult league or play pick-up hockey and the whole family can enjoy public skating for fees ranging from $5.50 to $11. There's even a summer camp (Skate, Rattle & Roll) for kids that includes ice skating, broomball, movies and crafts.
Strap on vibrant teal and pink quad skates and roll in circles around disco balls at this downtown Phoenix roller rink. Located at the Arizona Center, this women-owned skate shop brings the glam of the vintage skate era to 2025. The company was started by three sisters and centers on the inclusion of people from all backgrounds. Walls are adorned with the funky murals you'd hope for at a roller skating rink, but their event schedule is what really keeps us coming back. Queer skate days, singles nights and pop-in DJs keep the mission alive: to create a fun skating space that makes you feel good in your skin.
The Tempe location of Seattle-based climbing gym Bouldering Project has positioned itself as an approachable space for newcomers while keeping things fresh and challenging for seasoned climbers. Bouldering Project sets itself apart from other rock-climbing gyms through its color-coded circuit grading system, encouraging climbers to attempt a particular route to master a skill, not simply check a box for a particular pitch rating. This dedication to sport seen throughout the massive gym. Whether you're there for a yoga or fitness class, weight training or one of the many community events (BP hosts full moon ceremonies, queer climbing nights and more), you're bound to have a great time. Enjoy coffee at Proyecto, the gym's indoor coffee pop-up, hang outside on the hammocks on cooler nights or hit the colorful, ever-changing rock walls to hone your skills.
Muscletopia isn't your average gym — it's a 6,000-square-foot fortress dedicated to serious transformation. Just north of Sky Harbor, it feels like the closest thing to a mental and physical utopia. It's packed with rare, pro-grade equipment you won't find at most gyms in the Valley. This is where people come not just to lift, but to level up. Owner Ivan Almonte, a former pro bodybuilder, has worked with elite athletes, but these days, he's focused on busy professionals. His tailored approach builds sustainable fitness routines that match real-life demands, whether you're prepping for competition or simply reclaiming your strength and discipline. Yes, the workouts are intense. But what sets Muscletopia apart is the mindset shift. It's not just about aesthetics — it's about unlocking mental clarity, resilience and long-term drive. At Muscletopia, the gains are visible in the mirror, but the real ones happen between the ears.
Grab a cue and let us clue you into Jester's Billiards in Gilbert, because if you're still playing leagues anywhere else, you're missing out. The beloved local bar just got a revamp with eye-popping, billiards-themed art throughout the hall, including his-and-her portraits of legendary players marking the bathroom doors. It's not all about the the pool though; Jester's has one of the biggest craft beer lists in the East Valley in addition to a full bar with heavy pours from their welcoming bartenders and food that you'll actually want to savor. Whether you're here to sink some balls or just sink a few pints, Jester's has corner-pocketed its place as our go-to spot for a night of billiards.
Hidden in an industrial park in Mesa, Starfighters Arcade is like a speakeasy for those looking for a curated collection of classic video and pinball games. We're talking "Space Invaders," "Defender," "Galaga" and "Tempest," to name a few. To add to the vibe, Starfighters is full of cool memorabilia and vintage toys. The best part? It's a mere $14 for an all-you-can-play buffet of nostalgia — no tokens needed and no rapidly depleting credits on a swipe card. The background music is cool '80s stuff, and projectors play films such as "Star Wars" and "Back to the Future." And if you're really serious about pinball as opposed to "Pac-Man," they have regular tournaments in which you can win a trophy to show off how well you play the silver ball.
We turn into a kid again each time we visit OdySea Aquarium. The joy of watching otters play, the awe inspired by the sight of a massive sea turtle, the wonder of darting fish, gliding rays and floating jellyfish — they make us forget the cares of the outside world and focus on the amazing diversity on display. OdySea has plenty to do for ocean-lovers of all ages; there are touch tanks, coloring stations, VR experience, animal encounters with penguins and (for the adults only) a Starbucks that serves alcoholic beverages. If you find the $50 ticket price pinches like a crab, or if you prefer a childfree aquarium experience, you can go after 4:30 p.m. for a reduced ticket price of $35, or attend one of OdySea's adults-only Fish & Sips evening events for the same price.
"Grand" is an apt descriptor for this resort's water park, which features a giant wave pool, eight-story waterslides, a hot tub that fits 25 people, outdoor showers and a 950-foot lazy river for cruising. A float around the river reveals stages, bars and cabanas (oh, my). The seven-acre oasis in south Phoenix was named one of the top 10 water parks in the U.S. by The Travel Channel for its family-friendliness and variety of attractions. Water park access is included for guests, but day passes (around $65) are available and a popular commodity. All the pools are heated, so guests can enjoy the water park year-round.
Immersive experiences are a crapshoot: Are they actually going to be fun or cool or interesting, or are you going to drop $30 on a display that looks more suited for a middle-school gymnasium? We're pleased to say that Bubble Planet falls into the former category. The experience at Arizona Mills Mall has several high points, including a room filled chest-high with pink balloons; a dome that combines trippy sound effects with psychedelic visuals; a mirrored infinity room filled with blinking lights on strings; and a gigantic ball pit made to look like a bubble bath. (Pro tip: Wear or bring socks for the ball pit or you'll have to buy an overpriced pair when you're there.) Immersive experiences have a bad rap, but Bubble Planet far exceeded our expectations.
Neat freaks and fussy types, Spin Art Phoenix is not for you. The downtown art studio hosts sloppy, messy experiences in which customers get covered in paint and express themselves in the name of art. First, put on head-to-toe protective gear; you don't even get to wear your own shoes. You can ride a bike to splatter paint on a canvas, or spin a hand-cranked wheel to have more creative control. We like the splatter room best of all, where you can go nuts throwing, squirting and spreading paint everywhere while creating a take-home treasure. Family-owned and -operated, Spin Art Phoenix is a great activity for date nights or groups.
The beginner's wheel-throwing class at Pip Coffee + Clay will have you looking at your coffee mug with appreciation and respect the next time you pour yourself a cup in the morning. This two-hour immersive class has students immediately diving into the art of wheel throwing through a step-by-step, easy-to-understand lesson that will gets you slapping clay down on the spinning pottery wheel by the end like an expert. Even if your cup comes out a bit lopsided, that's part of the learning experience. With small class sizes and knowledgeable instructors, Pip's classes and workshop have attendees leaving with skills and a sense of accomplishment. Additionally, with your hands busy, it's a forced mental health break as students must put away everything, including cellular distractions, to focus on the clay. It's a great activity to do with your mom, sibling or a group of friends, and it'll leave you wanting to sign up for another class as soon as you put your apron away. Plus, it's located inside a coffee shop, so grab a coffee, tea or beer to enjoy while you let those creative juices flow.
There's a lot going on at Brick Road Coffee. Weekly events change often but have included a writers' meetup; crochet gatherings; trans, queer, pagan, sobriety and sex worker support groups; and multiple Dungeons & Dragons game nights. The D&D nights are run by experienced dungeon masters, and all skill and experience levels are welcome. But if D&D isn't your thing, Brick Road has board games, card games and other tabletop amusements, and small gatherings can quickly and frequently turn into impromptu game nights. Bonuses: Groovy dance music, colorful Oz-like decor, delicious coffees and teas and an open and accepting environment.
In a town where everything seems to cost an arm and a leg, we're glad a visit to the McCormick-Stillman Railroad Park doesn't break the bank. The main attraction is the Paradise & Pacific railroad with steam and diesel locomotives, which costs just $3 to ride, as does the Charro Carousel. (You can also buy an all-day wristband for $12.) The park offers a new splash pad, indoor play structure, outdoor playground, picnic ramadas, model train display and a full-size Pullman train for historical exploration. So what's the catch? Surely the concessions must be exorbitantly priced. Guess again: ice cream is $2 to $3 and french fries are $3. In these economic times, these prices are unbelievable — and much appreciated.
Metro Phoenix may have face-melting temperatures for months on end, but fortunately, we've also got excellent public pool facilities all over town. The McDowell Mountain Ranch Aquatic & Fitness Center in North Scottsdale caters to a variety of different interests. It's got 13 lap lanes, four diving boards and a leisure pool. In the winter, the pools are heated. During the summer, the center's got even more to offer: a water slide, a lazy river, a zero-entry play pool and a spray pad. Entry fees are pretty cheap for Scottsdale residents and only a couple bucks more for nonresidents, and your pass includes access to fitness classes such as Pilates, barre and strength training. Of all the ways we stay cool during the summer, visits to McDowell Mountain Ranch Aquatic & Fitness Center are one of our faves.
Classic Cooking Academy and its crew of chefs have taught home cooks a larder's worth of skills over nearly 20 years of culinary classes in Scottsdale. From properly dicing an onion to baking a flawless soufflé, instructors impart techniques that participants test and taste for themselves. The academy offers stand-alone classes on such topics as cookies, pizza or barbecue, or you could really dive in with a multi-week series on Asian cuisine. These small-group classes will get you to roll up your sleeves to re-create a menu of dishes that you'll savor together. You'll head home not only with recipes for each dish but also likely some delicious leftovers.
The Willo neighborhood, spanning from Thomas to McDowell Roads north to south and from First to Seventh Avenues east to west, includes a mix of styles, including Spanish Colonial Revival, American Colonial Revival, Tudor/Elizabethan Revival, Greek Revival, French Colonial and more. At the annual home tour in February, looky-loos have a field day as they gain entree to mint-condition early-20th-century homes — some professionally decorated — with expansive, inviting yards that are the envy of anyone with a zero-lot-line property. The stellar taste and obvious love that goes into preserving these homes and their charm, while making them functional for modern families, is evident. Additionally, a veritable army of docents is present to provide historical information and answer questions. The Willo Neighborhood Association hosts a slapping street fair in conjunction with the tour, featuring over 100 vendors, food trucks, live entertainment, art and classic cars, making this much more than a quick romp through some cool cribs. If you're only interested in the homes and want to avoid long lines, opt for a Saturday evening ticket before the crowds converge on Sunday.
Not only is the panoramic view from Dobbins Lookout on South Mountain mesmerizing, the drive to get there is a majestic journey of its own. For 20 minutes you'll wind your way up a paved mountain road that offers gorgeous perspectives on Phoenix. Once you make it to the top, especially as night falls and the city's sprawl glitters in the dark, you can see the Valley stretching for miles. While other topographical highs in the Valley offer great views from more centralized locations, there's nowhere you can get a fuller picture in one gaze of just how massive this scorching desert boomtown really is. You can see all of the city's most notable landmarks, including Camelback Mountain, the Phoenix Mountains Preserve and Papago Park's Hole in the Rock. The site — which features a stone ramada structure in which to hide from the elements — was developed as part of a New Deal project during the Great Depression of the 1930s. It's named after James Dobbins, who died before it was developed but played a critical role in buying the land.
Talk about a place that makes things easy for you. The Dreamy Draw Recreation Area does just that and allows you to count the ways. It's located right off the freeway. It has a massive parking lot. The trails are numerous, and to get to them, they've literally paved the way, be it stairs or a ramp-style walk-up; you get smooth ground to reach the dusty trails. Start your walk before the sun starts to show itself, and you can soak up the scenery as the light unveils what the night sky was hiding. It may be a slight shine on a cactus or a widened view beyond a mountain peak. If rising and shining at this Valley spot isn't a good case for desert living, we don't know what is.
This spot is popular among tourists and locals alike for a good reason. Its central location at Papago Park makes it an easy, not to mention beautiful, drive for Phoenix residents. The park has plenty of free parking just minutes away from the base of the trail, and the hike is so fast and easy that it can probably be done in flip-flops. Once sunset-goers make their way through the eponymous hole in the rock, they can post up to enjoy the beautiful sunset over the Phoenix skyline. The view provides a gorgeous view of much of the city, but if you get tired of staring at the horizon, Top of the Rock also has plenty of interesting people-watching to indulge in while you wait for the sky to turn pink and orange.